11 Signs The Universe Sends When You're About To Get Everything You Want

Not everyone believes in manifestation, but there are signs the universe sends when you're about to get everything you want. What you think is within the realm of possibility is deeply personal and attached to your intuition, spirituality, and synchronicity. Signals from the universe are not something you can measure scientifically, but they are patterns or feelings that many report feeling right before they have a significant breakthrough in life.

You may have been working hard toward a particular goal and on the verge of giving up when something inexplicable happens. You might not be able to put it into words, but something inside of you just knows that you are about to get everything you've asked for. There are common signs that people associate with the feeling that they are on the verge of manifesting their greatest desires.

Here are 11 signs the universe sends when you are about to get everything you want

1. You feel deep inner peace

PeopleImages from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Have you ever been severely stressed about something and suddenly felt a sense of calmness wash over you? Something told you to chill out because what was meant to be would be. It was like your spirit knew a secret before your mind did, and you were inclined to trust it. Somehow, you just know that things were working out in your favor.

When you got to that peaceful place, you stopped making your way through life with blinders on. You became more present and started to notice the beauty around you. Sunsets felt magical, animals gravitated toward you, and the wind felt like a literal breath of fresh air. Nature was celebrating with you, and you didn't even know it yet.

2. You start to notice synchronicities

Polina Zimmerman from Pexels via Canva

When the universe is about to bless you with everything you've ever wanted, synchronicities that you might have dismissed as coincidence before will start to show up everywhere. It could be in the form of angel numbers like 1111 or 222. If you're smart, you will look up the meaning to see exactly what message the universe is trying to deliver.

You might also start to see animals that you don't run into on a regular basis. Butterflies, hawks, ladybugs, and dragonflies are some of the creatures around us with spiritual meaning. Objects like feathers, hearts, or infinity signs can also let you know that there will be sunshine after the storm you've been in.

3. Old cycles close

Jordi Calvera from Imágenes de Jordi Calvera Solé via Canva

Just before the universe grants your wishes, you will find that things that no longer serve you will suddenly disappear from your life. Old relationships, habits, and jobs that no longer make you feel good will naturally fall away to make space for new things. You might cry over them for a while, but eventually your tears will dry. That emotional release is the final clearing before manifestation.

Unlike in the past, you won't hold on to things that stifle your growth. You lose that desperation you once had and the desire to be attached to what is familiar. Detaching is a vital step in finally getting all that you want out of life from the universe. You lovingly let go, and what is meant for you will come back to you tenfold.

4. Unexpected opportunities appear

fizkes by Getty Images via canva

I vividly recall the period right after I decided to file for divorce. I had stepped away from my career in Human Resources for my mental health and took my first full-time writing job at the behest of my husband at the time. My pay had been cut in half, but I was happy. I knew that leaving my marriage meant I could not survive on my income, so I had to temporarily leave writing behind, or so I thought.

Within weeks, I received an offer for a job that could sustain me. I was asked to write guest posts by therapists, HR professionals, etc. I picked up HR clientele without even trying. I was a mess and full of procrastination, but the universe did the work and sent me resources when I hadn't even tried.

When you are about to get everything you asked for, unexpected opportunities drop at your feet. It could be a surprise email, an invitation, or an offer that feels like perfect timing to let you know that you are not alone and everything is working out in your favor.

5. Your intuition and discernment heighten

kanchanachitkhamma via Canva

Life was easier when you were accustomed to discomfort and dysfunction. You were blind to the things that should have made you sit up and take notice. When the universe is preparing you to receive everything you've been manifesting, you will develop a keen sense of "just knowing" what needs to be done.

Gone are the days when your intuition starts pulling on your coat tail and you ignore it, choosing instead to walk directly into a firestorm. You will instinctively have answers that seem to fall out of the sky. You still see the good in people, but also recognize things about them that are detrimental to your well-being. You know how to properly discern what should stay in your life and what must be left behind.

6. You start to attract aligned people

Dean Drobot via Canva

Your inner turmoil is like a welcome mat to the unhealed. They can see your areas of weakness and vulnerability and set out to penetrate your boundaries and take advantage of you. But when the universe is about to change the course of your life and give you whatever you want, the people who gravitate toward you are spiritually, mentally, and emotionally aligned with your new life journey.

Those who are not in sync with your goals, your abundance over scarcity mindset, and your vision of the future can see that you are elevating and choose to stay away and find easier targets. The new people you meet will have instant, deep connections with you and feel like they were meant to be in your life.

7. Your dreams and visions will become more vivid

agsandrew from Getty Images via Canva

Have you ever had a dream that seemed so real, you thought you could see it or touch it? Maybe you woke up crying over what you saw, or with your heart beating a million miles a minute. When the universe shifts the paradigm for you and brings new experiences into your life, what you see in your sleep and how you envision things will be clearer than ever.

The dreams and visions will be positive and uplifting. They will imagine your desires coming true or contain symbolism that carries specific meaning, messages, and clarity. It could be helpful to keep a dream journal next to your bed so you can write them down before you forget.

8. You suddenly start to feel ready for whatever comes to you

pixelfit from Getty Images Signature via Canva

This is all about the universe detaching you from the outcomes so you can realize your greatest goals. Where you once obsessed and tried your best to control where life would take you, you've decided to let go and let God. You no longer need these things to happen for your happiness. You do your part, then let it go, but remain open to receiving, trusting, and content with what you have.

This sudden onset of readiness can make you want to prepare your surroundings for all that is in store for you. You will intuitively clean and declutter your house, letting go of things that no longer serve you. You are making space for new energy in your life and don't want to risk tainting it with old baggage.

9. Other people will see a change in you

Aleksander Nakic from Getty Images Signature via Canva

When you are at peace and ready to receive all the gifts the universe has in store for you, you start to glow from the inside out. People can't put their finger on it, but something about you is different, and it's very attractive. They become drawn to your aura, certain that there is something good about you that they need to be a part of.

Others might see the shift in you before you notice it. While you see yourself in an era of struggle, the impending triumph is written all over your face. Everyone you come into contact with just knows that you're going to be okay. They want to say they knew you when it all comes together for you. You've become like the sun, radiant and positive, and who doesn't want to be close to the sun?

10. Time speeds up or slows down

pixelshot via Canva

When you are sitting and waiting for the universe, it might seem to be moving at a snail's pace. You're getting older, and you feel as if you are running out of time. You watch time pass like paint drying, wondering if you will ever get what you want. At the same time, the perception that your hourglass is running out of sand causes days to pass at the speed of light, upping your anxiety, pressure, and sense of urgency.

Once the universe steps in, good things begin to rapidly unfold. In retrospect, the time you spent waiting seems like it was an intentional calm pause before life took a big leap. You suddenly realize that God is always on time and that things work out as they are destined to. Sometimes, the universe knows the precise moment to grant your wishes better than you do.

11. You enter your final battle before winning the war

Sefa Kart from Getty Images via Canva

When things are starting to line up for you, you may find yourself entrenched in a battle you don't feel like fighting. Burdens, roadblocks, and conflict could infiltrate your life. Victory could seem impossible, given the seemingly insurmountable circumstances. But this could just be the final test from the universe to make sure you are ready.

Right before everything clicks into place, the universe with challenge your ability to remain patient, test your commitment to your passions, and ensure you know how to uphold your boundaries. Think of this time frame as the "final boss" in a video game. It is the last thing to overcome before you win. So, lock in and put your game face on. Victory is right around the corner.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.