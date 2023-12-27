What The Planets In Your 10th House Reveal About Your Success In Life

Success is not as elusive as it seems when you have astrology on your side. You can draw it to yourself by manifesting using your Venus sign or Moon sign, tapping into the secrets of your North Node, or by looking at the planets in your 10th house.

The latter is especially potent since the 10th house in astrology is the house of success, ambition, and public relations in the zodiac wheel.

Here's what each planet and luminary in your 10th house reveals about how you will be successful.

Sun in 10th house

When you have your Sun in the 10th house of your birth chart, you are destined for greatness.

This position is only achieved when someone is born during noon time when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. You will be publicly visible in one way or another in whichever career you choose. And depending on the Sun's zodiac sign, you can gain additional info about how you will achieve this extraordinary success.

Moon in 10th house

When you have the Moon in the 10th house of your birth chart, success will not come to you through direct actions. In fact, the more you try to plan and strategize to bring your goals to fruition, the more hardships and problems you will face. Instead, when you go with the flow, trust your intuition and remain receptive once you know what you want, the easier it will be for you to gain your desires.

The ability to work with the law of attraction is extremely powerful with this placement.

Mercury in 10th house

When you have Mercury in the 10th house of your birth chart, your mind and intelligence will bring success to your doorstep. You may even become a spokesperson in your career or an instructor of some sort, depending on your field of interest.

This placement is also strong for attracting opportunities through social and close-knit social groups. So keep those connections strong!

Venus in 10th house

When you have Venus in the 10th house of your birth chart, success can come to you in a few different ways. It can directly come to you because of your physical beauty or sensual nature or because of your charming and charismatic nature or your creative side.

It depends on your field of interest how this energy will manifest itself. And since Venus is a powerful planet for attracting good fortune, this is a very great placement for fame along with success.

Mars in 10th house

When you have Mars in the 10th house of your birth chart, success will come to you through your actions. Some of you may even pioneer something in your field of interest that becomes the norm later down the line.

This placement can also indicate success through military work or a career in the armed forces and police. But it makes the natives a touch ruthless about their goals and conquering them.

Jupiter in 10th house

When you have Jupiter in the 10th house, you are essentially set for life. This is an extraordinary placement for wealth, fame and good fortune of all kinds. Of course, the zodiac sign of Jupiter will tell you more about how this success and good fortune will come to you, but whatever it turns out to be, you will most likely be an authority figure in your field by the time you are 40 or 45.

Also, with this placement, success will flow even more easily to you when you lean hard into your generous and magnanimous side.

Saturn in 10th house

When you have Saturn in the 10th house of your birth chart, success will come to you later in life and only through hard work and dedicated efforts.

Since the 10th house is the natural home of Saturn, this is a great placement for actually receiving the fruits of your labor. It also blesses the native with the ability to wield their authority with strength and tenacity. Rarely can anyone steal your thunder from you once the fruits of your labor come in and you become an authority.

Uranus in 10th house

When you have Uranus in the 10th house of your birth chart, success will come to you in the most eccentric manner possible. You may even have a more modern career that didn't exist until recently. This is an excellent placement for careers in technology, medical research and other fields that are at the forefront of human evolution.

You need to be aware that Uranus doesn't collect admirers and fans as easily as the Sun or other conventional planets. So it's very likely you will be seen as successful but people may still scratch their heads about what you do, until much later in life when your efforts percolate into human society and become an everyday reality.

Neptune in 10th house

When you have Neptune in the 10th house, success will come to you only when you tap into your creative side and have faith in your soul. This is because Neptune is a nebulous planet and can dissipate the energy in whichever part of the zodiac wheel it finds itself. In the 10th house, it can make it difficult to stick to one career path. You will not feel satisfied with the input of others regarding what you should dedicate your life to.

This is why trusting your soul is extremely important with this placement. Whether you wish to become a singer, a musician, an artist, a coder, or an astrobiologist, you must follow your inner calling, otherwise, you will not find success. But once you do, you become a force to be reckoned with but will never be understood since that's also the nature of Neptune.

Pluto in 10th house

When you have Pluto in the 10th house of your birth chart, success will come to you during times of turmoil. So it's important to keep your fingers on the pulse of the times and be on the lookout for problems that you can solve with your skills.

A good example of this is how the world found unique ways to continue the economy during the pandemic. You can also find success as a crisis manager in a corporation, the military, or in politics.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.