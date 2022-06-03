Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 4, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Saturday, June 4, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

On Saturday, we come alive with the happy balance between the Moon in a fire sign and the Sun in an air sign.

The numerology of Saturday will express itself like a Life Path 6, the Nurturer.

We need this loving energy to remind us all that there's value in play.

It's rejuvenating and refreshing to let your imagination come alive whether it be by watching a movie or doing something crafty and artful.

How will the day affect your zodiac sign, according to your daily tarot card reading for June 4, 2022? Read on to find out.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are a go-getter, Aries. So, think twice about putting certain projects on hold to please someone else other than yourself. You know better than to delegate your thinking to a person just because they appear to be more knowledgeable than you are. When your gut tells you to move forward, that's your green light. Pay attention. No regrets.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

You're driving down the good vibes-only lane, Taurus. There are amazing events taking place, and you are in the center of it all. You have the golden ticket. Keep your eye on the prize, as they say. Of course, there's always something negative to focus on, but keep your mindset strongly focused on the prize.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You are not one to conform to tradition, but even you know that there are moments when it's best to follow the status quo and learn the ropes. Today, you may find that your intellect is stimulated by the deep history of a person, a job, or a situation. You learn from hearing, and later you can be the one who helps change things — from the inside out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Angels are always watching over you, Cancer. And you are a spiritual being who picks up on the messages of the world around you. The truth you gain is not just for you, though. You are a sage who is here to share your insight with the world. You are here to support and show others the way to their own inner power.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Leo, the Lovers tarot card is about feeling divided in your heart. You're present in your body, but your mind may be elsewhere. Perhaps you're thinking about a love from the past. Maybe you imagine a situation you just left to be better than the one you're struggling through now. You aren't feeling as happy as you'd like to be, and the only way to start making yourself feel better is to work on your perspective.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Be careful when it comes to ego, Virgo. When you are solid in your own way of doing things for so long it is so easy to forget how far you have come. You aren't living the way you used to because you no longer think like that person. This mindset shift is what makes it so easy to judge other people for their ignorance. Try to remain humble and kind, and when you can help, do what you can.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are the Queen of the group today. You just seem to find yourself in a leadership role no matter where you go. There's something naturally alluring about the inner strength that you exude that pulls people towards you. They see you as a person they want to be around, and you are trustworthy and loyal.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Think for yourself, Scorpio. You have been holding back a bit out of uncertainty and some exhaustion. The light is shining at the end of the tunnel and there is the freedom to do things your way when you get there. For now, you may have to hold on to the side rails to feel your way through this dark night of the soul, but you will. Believe in yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there, Sagittarius. When you are ready to give up, you'll know. And the reason you wrestle with knowing whether or not you ought to stay is that you are not a quitter. You're a fighter. So, today, you're going to make it through this day with all your might, and you will hit your goals.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are lucky today. Everything that did not work out for you yesterday starts to resolve. You are hitting a nice cadence now. You feel things falling into order for you. Those errors of yesterday aren't relevant anymore. You have hit your stride and now it's smooth sailing from here.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You can't solve every single relationship problem you have all at once. But, you can figure out one area of your to work on. You will see how well things improve and it can make you both feel happier and more in love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

A moment of confusion is to be expected. There can be cloudiness to what you are supposed to understand and no real clarity. You may blame yourself, but try not to, Pisces. These types of things happen to everyone, and they always pass.

