Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For May 8 - 14, 2023

Your weekly Chinese zodiac sign horoscope for May 8 - 14, 2023 is here once again. What's in store for you this time? Before we get into that, here's the message of the week for everyone.

Some of you are at a crossroads, on the verge of either making the best decision of your life or choosing a path that will be full of pain and regrets. Be careful as you make this decision.

If you have elderly parents, enquire about their health more regularly. There's a possibility someone's mother will fall sick in the coming days, or already is and doesn't want to make you anxious.

And those of you who have children at home, try to incorporate little lessons about money and finances into your regular life. Pocket money and earned rewards for good grades are just some ways to teach them this. Now, let's focus on your weekly horoscope for May 8 - 14, 2023

Chinese zodiac sign weekly horoscope for May 8 - 14, 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Luckiest day for love: May 10th

Luckiest day for money: May 14th

Luckiest day for friendship: May 13th

If your heart is hurting, pour love into yourself at this moment. You can choose the method that feels right to you. For some of you, it's through food. For others, it's through self-care and journaling. Whatever works for you is the right technique. And be patient with yourself as you heal and recuperate.

If you were estranged from someone in the past, be it a lover or family, the energy this week is very strong for reconciliation. Things won't return to the way it was before the conflict happened and things turned sour, but in time your relationship will heal too. This week will be a meditative week for you.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luckiest day for love: May 14th

Luckiest day for money: May 10th

Luckiest day for friendship: May 11th

Little steps make us stronger. If you find it difficult to speak up and make your voice heard, practice this in little steps in your day-to-day life. Ask the grocery assistant to help you locate a can of sardines (or something else). Say hello to a grandma you randomly pass on the streets. Ask for a second serving of rice if you are still not full during lunch. Buy yourself a flower and put it on your work desk just because. There are so many ways you can build this strength. Don't be disheartened.

Others of you who are already good at speaking up will face some challenges this week in the area of communicating your ideas or having people agree to them. Watch out for conflicts and conflicts of interest. And don't lose your cool. Take a deep breath and try your best.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luckiest day for love: May 9th

Luckiest day for money: May 8th

Luckiest day for friendship: May 8th

The next two weeks will be pretty busy for you. Go steady and you will be able to tick off everything on your to-do list easily. Some of you may find yourself questioning your devotion/religion this week. Maybe you had a fight with someone in your community or someone is trying to turn others against you. Don't go the sticks and stones route. But don't be deluded that words don't hurt. Evidence and refreshing people's memory is a good ways to expose liars.

If you just got into a new relationship, things are looking good for you. Congratulations! But if you have someone else in your heart while in a relationship with another, there's no point in lying to yourself or them. They will get hurt either way. You are not a villain for choosing what's best for you and walking away from a relationship that you no longer wish to be a part of.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Luckiest day for love: May 8th & 9th

Luckiest day for money: May 13th

Luckiest day for friendship: May 14th

Read Dragon and Tiger's horoscope as well if you are dealing with someone with those zodiac signs. This week will be a lesson in considerations. As in, some events will make you feel powerful this week, which has the potential to get to your head and then ruin things for you eventually. But if you don't let the good fortune get to your head, you will be able to continue to make wise decisions and reap more rewards in the coming weeks and months.

In love, don't suppress your needs to nurture another's. You are compassionate and sweet. But if you are with someone who couldn't care less about your needs or feels they are an inconvenience or a whim, then you are wasting your compassion on the wrong person. These are classic signs of an energy vampire. You deserve better.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Luckiest day for love: May 11th

Luckiest day for money: May 13th

Luckiest day for friendship: May 11th

This week will be either laid back for you or pretty routine. But that's not a bad thing. Enjoy the peace and quiet. Things might pick up in the coming weeks. Also, now's the perfect time to think about your skills and talents and if you need to upgrade anything or study further. Some of you will decide to go back to school or join a graduate program in the future once you do this.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luckiest day for love: May 10th

Luckiest day for money: May 9th

Luckiest day for friendship: May 8th

You have someone in your inner circle – a colleague, a boss, a friend, a sister, etc. – who is secretly jealous of you or wants to be with your significant other. Apply this to your situation as it fits. They don't want to be jealous, and for most of you, this person doesn't want to do anything bad. But the jealousy is still eating away at them on the inside. For others of you, this person is more than capable of doing something nasty and will do so eventually. They are building up to it.

If the latter resonates with you, this person is playing nice and pretending to be a friend to get information out of you so they can strike you where it hurts the most. Be careful. They are not above rumor-mongering, especially if there are other jealous people in your social circle who will eat up the lies because they want to.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Luckiest day for love: May 8th

Luckiest day for money: May 8th

Luckiest day for friendship: May 8th & 9th

If you are dealing with a Rooster or a Monkey, read their horoscope as well. This week's energy is not set in stone for you. Either you will be incredibly energetic and impulsive this week, especially while pursuing someone in love/romance. Or, you will be sedated and watching Netflix for most of the week. You get to decide which future you want to embrace.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luckiest day for love: May 14th

Luckiest day for money: May 13th

Luckiest day for friendship: May 12th

If you dealing with a Rat or a Rooster, read their horoscope as well. This week will be pretty routine for you. Nothing extra special, either good or bad will happen. Did you just think of something bad happening out of the blue? Be careful of manifesting a Tower moment into your life!

Since the energy is so relaxed right now, this week is perfect for doing meditation, joining a yoga class, or just basking in the early morning sun when it's neither too hot nor too cold.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luckiest day for love: May 13th

Luckiest day for money: May 12th

Luckiest day for friendship: May 12th

If you are dealing with a Dragon or Snake, read their horoscopes as well. Some of you have the potential to be a religious leader or a spiritual teacher. You may already be the head of your church choir or youth program.

Or may have a following of some sort in the spiritual arena, especially with crystals. This message is not related to this week because the days are tied to the ones before and after. Your actions will continue to take you down a good path or make things less fortunate for you. You need to believe in your abilities and communicate through love and truth.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest day for love: May 14th

Luckiest day for money: May 14th

Luckiest day for friendship: May 14th

This week will be pretty generic for you. For the most part, it will be hectic. But it will also be peaceful. Take in deep breaths if you feel the need. It will bring peace to your soul. Some of you may benefit from doing a planetary frequency meditation, depending on what you want to manifest. Venus is for love, Mercury for communication, Jupiter for luck and money, and so on and so forth.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest day for love: May 12th

Luckiest day for money: May 12th

Luckiest day for friendship: May 13th

Be careful this week. Some of you may confess your feelings to someone and realize they don't share the same feelings for you. Others of you may try to talk to your friends about an ongoing conflict or issue but realize they don't want to hear your side of the story. Most of you will feel alone this week. The message for you is to remember that when one door closes another opens. And that if your friends behave more like enemies and judgmental irritants, they are not really friends but imposters.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luckiest day for love: May 13th

Luckiest day for money: May 9th

Luckiest day for friendship: May 10th

If you are working with an Ox, read their horoscope as well. This week can be magical for you if you decide to let go of your inhibitions and let your creative spirit take the wheel. Some of you may have a cultural festival happening this week that will give you the opportunity to be colorful and vibrant. Others of you can incorporate this vibrancy into your everyday wardrobe this week. This will bring you good luck.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.