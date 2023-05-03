These 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love, May 8 - 14, 2023

Three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in the week of May 8 - 14, 2023. Before we get to them, here's a love message for the remaining zodiac signs who didn't make it to the list.

The energy of love is really strong this week. So even if you are not on the list, you will still feel pretty good throughout the week, especially if you have Venus in Gemini or Leo. The interesting thing is some of you need to learn to compromise. You may be an only child and not used to sharing things or used to getting your way if you have an affluent background, but this behavior will doom your relationship.

Knowing what you want and going after it is great for making big career moves, and you don't have to share anything with strangers or others if you don't want to or need to. This will be your Achilles heel in both love and close interpersonal relationships. Now, let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in the week of May 8 - 14, 2023.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love May 8 - 14, 2023:

1. Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

If you are single, count the days until you will not be. Just ensure you are not sitting at home and expecting love to arrive at your doorstep. The pizza guy is not it (figuratively). Most of you are putting in the effort, and the universe is about to bless you big. This person may have the zodiac sign Taurus, Cancer or Capricorn. For some of you, this person was born in 1983, 1985 or 1999.

If you are in a relationship, the love between you and your partner will feel easygoing and smooth this week. The conflicts will be minimal and good spirits will be at an all-time high. Make sure to go out for date night at least once this week. Avoid drinking too much alcohol and losing your senses. The lucky energy is so beautiful right now that it would be a shame to forget the details or be unable to soak it all in because you are inebriated.

2. Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

If you are single, the next blue Moon will be the luckiest period for you in love, and you are already in the arc of it. Treat yourself to some flowers this week. Choose the ones that make you the happiest or hold some sentimental value. Before your soulmate can come in, you must treat yourself how you want to be treated. This will help you identify your soulmate and step away from the imposters.

If you are in a relationship, don't forget your chores because you are excited about a football match or something else in your workplace. It can reduce the good energy this week for you. Most of you will experience something fortunate this week if you go to the movies with your special person.

3. Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

If you are single, white tuberose and yellow daffodils are extremely lucky for you this week. You don't have to hunt for them, especially if they are expensive. Some of you may experience something lucky while strolling by a field of daffodils. Weirdly enough, horse riding will also be lucky for you this week. You may meet your potential life partner or your next love at an equestrian park.

If you are in a relationship, do the following to enhance your life's energy of love and luck. Talk to your partner and decide that you'll hide love notes for each other in the house or your things throughout the week, then surprise each other.

Don't overdo it, though. Leaving three heartfelt notes will have a stronger impact than bombarding them with fifty. If they are reluctant, tell each other one thing you really appreciate about the other. That's the bare minimum. Just make sure to do it all seven days to heighten the energy all the way!

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.