The Legacy You'll Leave Behind, According To Astrology

In astrology, the Midheaven of the natal chart is on the cusp of the 10th house. It is located at the top of the chart, or the 12-noon position, and represents the career as well as public image and reputation. This speaks of your professional path forward and life standing. Most importantly it describes our purpose and what we contribute to society.

Knowing what your Midheaven, also referred to as MC, is, the sign it is in and its planetary ruler can give you knowledge into talents you may not even know you possess. To find the ruler of the Midheaven you need to know what sign the cusp of your 10th house is as well as your time of birth. Generate a free natal chart and look for the vertical line marked MC which represents the sign that was in the Midheaven at your birth. This is your MC or Midheaven.

Next, let’s take a look at the planetary rulers of the sign your midheaven is in:

Aries is ruled by Mars

Taurus is ruled by Venus

Gemini is ruled by Mercury

Cancer is ruled by the Moon

Leo is ruled by the Sun

Virgo is ruled by Mercury

Libra is ruled by Venus

Scorpio is ruled by Mars and Pluto

Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn

Aquarius is ruled by Saturn and Uranus

Pisces is ruled by Jupiter and Neptune

Next, look at which house of your chart your MC ruling planet falls in and any aspects it makes with other planets. As Professional Astrologer and intuitive tarot reader Julia Radu explains in a TikTok video, the house your MC ruler falls in will represent the legacy you will leave behind.

The legacy you’ll leave behind, based on the ruler of your Midheaven

Ruler of the Midheaven in the 1st house

The first house represents the self and your own personal identity. The psyche, body and personal behavior are influenced by this house. You are an energetic, driven person who goes after what you want. You could be a warrior of some type either literally or metaphorically. As Radu explains in the video, you will be remembered for your body or beauty. Some athletes have this placement. She cites Bella Hadid as an example with MC ruler Mars in her first house.

Ruler of the Midheaven in the 2nd house

The second house of the chart represents your income and money, possessions and your concept of value and self-worth. If your MC ruling planet falls here your legacy will be associated with economic topics or wealth and possessions, Radu's video claims, citing former President Ronald Reagan and his ‘trickle down’ economic theory and deregulation of capitalism as an example.

Ruler of the Midheaven in 3rd house

The third house rules the mind, writing and how we think and process as well as siblings. According to Radu's video, if your MC ruling planet falls here you will be remembered for your mind, writing skills, or involvement in journalism, such as Albert Camus, the French writer who penned “The Plague.”

Ruler of the Midheaven in 4th house

The fourth house represents our basic foundation in life as well as the home and family. Radu's video states that if your MC ruling planet falls in this house your legacy can be mixed and has to do with both history and homeland affairs. “Architecture is also a part of this house," the video mentions, and "a lot of politicians have either a Cancer Midheaven or the Midheaven ruler in the 4th house.” Radu uses French architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc, whose most notably designed Notre Dame and President Richard Nixon as examples.

Ruler of the Midheaven in 5th house

The fifth house rules children, love affairs and creativity. According to Radu's video, if your MC planet falls in the fifth, your legacy will be your "kindness, compassion and overall presence." Radu's video also states that this placement is popular among artists because “the fifth house also rules creativity" and royals "Because Leo is also associated with royalty," citing Princess Diana as an example of the latter.

Ruler of the Midheaven in 6th house

The sixth house is associated with health and work along with service to others. If your MC ruling planet falls here you might be remembered for your contributions in the medical field or your tireless work on behalf of others. You may set an example with your work ethic.

Ruler of the Midheaven in 7th house

The seventh house is associated with marriage and partners and rules legal matters. Radu's video says this placement is common amongst those in law. “You might be remembered for your fairness or like Freud, his contribution to psychology,” the video states.

Ruler of the Midheaven in 8th house

The eighth house is associated with the mysteries of life, sex, lawsuits, scandals, taxes and other people’s money. According to Radu's video, this placement suggests a legacy surrounding "the occult, soul-searching and also [sic] seggs." Radu's video cites former President Bill Clinton, whose scandals are widely known, and Carl Jung who left behind an undeniable legacy in psychology, as having this placement.

Ruler of the Midheaven in 9th house

The ninth house rules education, travel and world view. According to Radu's TikTok video, this is indicative of a legacy surrounding an "expansive mind and teachings," such as the legacy left by Albert Einstein who had this placement.

Ruler of the Midheaven in 10th house

The 10th house rules the career and reputation. If your MC ruler falls here you your legacy might be that you are known in a public manner as this house rules the public. On rare occasions it could represent fame, but it could also be associated with occupations that involve dealing with the public in other ways, such as sales or any other profession that involves people and public life. You are inclined toward leadership and will likely be remembered as a positive and fair leader.

Ruler of the Midheaven in 11th house

The 11th house rules your friends, hopes and wishes as well as groups. If the ruler of your MC falls here your legacy could be the work you do with large groups or organizations. You would be well-known among such people if this is the case. You may also be known for humanitarian efforts.

Ruler of the Midheaven in 12th house

The 12th house rules things that are secret and hidden as well as the subconscious mind. If your MC ruling plant falls here you may spend a great deal of work time in solitude and might be remembered for your contributions to society as opposed to worldly success. Your legacy could be in the helping or healing professions, financial contributions that are not made public, or your work in hospitals or institutions.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.