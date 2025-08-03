Your Love Horoscopes Are Here For Monday, August 4 — Get Your Power Back Today

Love horoscopes are here for August 4, 2025. Each zodiac sign's Monday astrological reading focuses on Lilith in Scorpio. Lilith will trine Jupiter in Cancer, bringing in a powerful and rebellious spirit that will help you believe in your dreams and begin to make new and exciting changes in your life.

Asteroid Lilith is known for its rebellious and authentic nature. Lilith doesn’t play by any rules and never settles for anything less than everything. While this energy can often create waves in your life, it also serves a great benefit. It allows you to return to your space of authentic power. This power revolves around the love you want to receive and the relationship that you dream of. This is your chance to have everything you’ve ever wanted, but you can’t be afraid to break a few rules to achieve it.

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope for Monday, August 4, 2025:

Aries

You can never ruin what is meant for you, dear Aries. You may need to confront some harsh truths within your relationship and home life on August 4, yet it serves a powerful benefit.

Today, your zodiac sign becomes aware of how your actions and choices have served as obstacles to creating what you want, and you are then free to change direction. Allow yourself to learn from the past, and don’t lose faith in making the loving relationship you’ve always desired.

Taurus

Own your authentic power, Taurus. The energy of August 4 will be felt especially strongly by you as Lilith in Scorpio moves through your house of relationships.

Your love horoscope represents not only taking your power back but also being willing to confront any dark or illicit behaviors of your partner.

This will lead to a conversation in which you will need to share your feelings. Regardless of whether you’re ready to make a decision, it is essential that you fully engage in the conversation.

Gemini

There truly are no rules, Gemini. You can have the relationship and the life that you desire, but you need to break free from what has been holding you back. You may have been avoiding change or just feeling overly comfortable in your current routine.

This love horoscope has led you to start sacrificing what you deserve to maintain the status quo. But there is no reward in store if you remain on this path.

Instead, it’s time to realize that there are no rules you must follow so that you can be free to attract what you genuinely want into your life.

Cancer

Embrace your wild imagination, sweet Cancer. However, you aren’t always thought of as the most imaginative zodiac sign. However, this ability to embrace your imagination is closely tied to your intuition and the life that you can build.

Instead of thinking that you only need to act in rational or pragmatic ways, try to embrace your imagination today. You can simply give yourself some downtime or engage in meditation.

Reflect on what arises when you don’t curb your thoughts and see this as the universe speaking to you.

Leo

A few waves never hurt anyone, dear Leo. You will be making waves in your life today. Although you could have made these changes less abruptly, everything happens for a reason, and so it’s important to accept the consequences of whatever choices you make on August 4.

You crave a profound transformation in your home life, and it may lead you to embark on a fabulous new adventure. Just continue to be true to yourself and listen to your intuition, even if it feels like you’re hurting the feelings of people that you care about.

You can’t continue to live your life solely for others, and this is when you reclaim your power.

Virgo

Speak only what is true, Virgo. You need to make sure that you’re only communicating what is proper, necessary, or helpful in any conversation you have with your partner.

You haven’t been feeling heard in your relationship recently, which may lead you to act out or try to get attention through manipulation.

Be cautious in what you’re seeking, and remember that it’s essential to focus on being your best self, regardless of the situation. Instead of falling back into old patterns, use this energy to be honest with your partner and enlist the support of your friends.

Libra

Don’t slow your momentum, Libra. The energy has you choosing yourself in a way that you’ve never done before. You are genuinely showing up for yourself and your dreams in the most authentic way.

You may feel that you're prioritizing yourself over your relationship or partner on August 4; however, this is all part of the balance that you’ve been working to achieve in your life.

Try to continue to affirm the decisions that you’re making and trust that you deserve to focus on yourself for once.

Scorpio

Shock everyone, beautiful Scorpio. You can’t hold back any longer, especially as you feel the future calling to you stronger than you’ve ever thought it. August 4 marks the beginning of reclaiming your power and refusing to settle for anything less in your life.

Let yourself act in ways that feel most authentic, whether it’s ending a relationship or booking that last-minute summer vacation.

Your actions will surprise some, but that will only serve to teach them that you should never be underestimated.

Sagittarius

Ground yourself, Sagittarius. The energy today may feel a bit chaotic and anxious. It’s not because your feelings or thoughts are off base, but because your connection with the divine is being intensified.

This will reveal to you what you genuinely want when you truly believe you can have anything you dream of. Pay attention to your dreams and visions on August 4, as they will bring the clarity you need to start taking steps toward creating what you genuinely want from a relationship and life.

Capricorn

Free yourself from any romantic ruts, Capricorn. The longer you are with someone, the easier it can be to fall into a pattern. Routines can come across as boredom, a lack of connection, or simply feeling apathetic about your connection.

While uncomfortable, it’s essential to acknowledge these feelings so that you can redirect new energy into your relationship, rather than being drawn to someone new.

Focus on what you and your partner can do today to bring some fresh energy into your relationship, including a dinner or getaway with friends. Surround yourself with joy and be willing to change up your routine on August 4.

Aquarius

Your partner is in your life to support your dreams, Aquarius, not diminish them. Today’s energy may evoke a sense of unease or dissatisfaction in your professional life.

Yet it’s important not to project that onto your partner on August 4. They want to help you, not just through support but by planning a fun evening together to help you feel better.

The work situation is yours to figure out and decide upon; however, your partner can help you feel emotionally strong enough so that you will be confident in taking on the world.

Pisces

You’re not going crazy, Pisces, you’re just finding yourself again. Don’t let anyone make you doubt yourself today or the direction you feel called to take your life in.

You have a unique opportunity to make significant changes in your life; however, it will require you to upend most of what you currently have in place.

Your August 4 love horoscope will involve a shift in your perspective, focus, living arrangements, and life path, but it is one that truly aligns with your authentic spirit.

You aren’t going crazy, but you are finally remembering what your purpose is in this lifetime.

