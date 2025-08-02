What You Need To Know About August 2025, Based On Your Birth Date

August 2025 numerology predictions are here for each Life Path number, revealing what you can expect from the 8 Universal month based on your birth date. As an 8 Universal month, the next few weeks are associated with abundance, achievement, and success. However, each birth date is also associated with a Personal Month number.

To understand your own Personal Months, it’s essential to know your Year-Number (YN). 2025 is 9 Universal Year, which applies to everyone. However, we each have our own Personal Year number, which is derived from adding the Universal Year Number to our Month and Day of birth. A birthday such as January 8 would then be a 9 Personal Year, as the month (1) and day (8) together add up to 9. Then you add your Personal Year number to the Universal year (9), and 9+9 = 18, which further reduces to a Year Number (YN) 9.

Advertisement

Year Number 1s

Design: YourTango

This is a month to bring some projects to a close, put the finishing touches on them, and release them into the atmosphere. The projects can range from long-term minor tasks to huge projects that have taken years to complete. Since you're in a 9 Personal month, August 2025 can also be a good time to volunteer to aid others in their journeys.

Advertisement

Year Number 2s and Year Number 11s

Design: YourTango

You will want to use this month to start a new project of some sort, though it is advised to wait until Mercury retrograde ends on August 11 to begin anything major. The energy this month is fresh and vibrant for those with this Year Number and will likely be the only time when the wind will be at your sails to launch something new. This can also be a month to take the lead in a field of exploration if one so desires.

Advertisement

Year Number 3s

Design: YourTango

Partnerships and creating unity with at least one other person will be featured for you in August. This is a 2 Personal Month for you, which tends to put you in an outward focus as you seek to become part of a team to make progress or simply enjoy being part of something larger.

Advertisement

Sometimes, this Personal Month can also bring up themes of duality and polarity, placing individuals on a spectrum from one extreme to another, allowing them to discern just how far one direction a person can travel.

Year Number 4s and Year Number 22s

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, August 2025 is a month to create and socialize. This is a challenging month for the normally industrious YN-4, as the larger energy of August leans more towards a freewheeling and curious space. To engage solely in work would be a sad waste of the true energy of the time, and YN-4 folks are encouraged to get out there and play with a creative activity, whatever it may be.

Year Number 5s

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, August is a 4 Personal Month, which can present contrasting directions for Year Number 5s. The 5 YN pushes boundaries and is adventure-seeking, while the 4 Personal Month energy orients toward manifesting a tangible product or effect.

Conflicts can be easily resolved by choosing to build something that may or may not be long-lasting or by turning adventure into something with durability as well.

Year Number 6s

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, August is a 5 Personal Month. If you have a more community-oriented role, August 2025 can be a time for community-based competitions or projects that combine adventure with attending to the needs of a group of people. Something along the lines of of Children’s Theater program or a Municipal Beautification Project comes to mind.

Year Number 7s

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There’s a push-me-pull-me energy to this month for those engaged in the year-long exploration of the mind and its contours. It can be a great month to share your findings from your personal investigation of cosmic and quotidian things with others engaged in similar pursuits. Bringing your ideas into a community setting can also be a useful way to spend your time.

Year Number 8s

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, August 2025 is a time to stand back and evaluate your progress towards manifesting your yearly goals. This is the 7th-inning stretch month of what could be a productive but hectic personal year.

Take this month to assess what’s going well and what needs improvement. This can also be a time to take a vacation, if needed, to gain perspective.

Advertisement

Year Number 9s

Design: YourTango

For those with Year Number 9, August 2025 features the completion of larger projects. Dedicate this month to final preparations and assembling all the components to apply the finishing touches.

If there are no real projects in this year of helping others, consider using this energy to assist those who have projects at various stages of their respective processes to achieve their milestones.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Azimuth is the former manager for the Advisors page at Astrology Answers and has been practicing astrology and numerology for over 50 years.