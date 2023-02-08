Who You Have A Soulmate Connection With, Based On Your Juno Sign

Juno is the Roman name of the Greek goddess Hera, the wife of Zeus. In astrology, the asteroid Juno represents all things related to marriage and commitment.

It reveals who's your ideal marriage partner and how you approach the idea of marriage and commitment.

Given this, Juno sign compatibility between partners is extremely important to ensure a connection on the deepest level.

Of course, there's a lot more to overall zodiac compatibility than just your Juno sign, like Lilith compatibility (which represents how passionate you and your boo will be with each other), emotional compatibility (which is a must-have), and even friendship compatibility.

Comparing your birth chart with a partner's is the best way to fit all of the pieces of the puzzle together to find where you are and are not compatible.

Best Juno sign compatibility

Juno in Aries and Juno in Scorpio

Juno in Aries is headstrong and knows exactly what they want, both in life and in a partner.

People with this zodiac placement always take the lead and admire people who are just as decisive as they are.

Juno in Scorpio fits that bill.

With Juno in Scorpio, you are strong-willed and decisive. Your ideal partner is someone who can fulfill you: body, heart, and soul.

When Juno in Aries and Juno in Scorpio come together, their passion knows no bounds. And while they do butt heads a lot because of their strong personalities, no one can say they aren't in it for the long haul.

Juno in Taurus and Juno in Libra

The first thing on the ideal partner checklist for someone with Juno in Taurus is good looks. And they are unapologetic about it.

Then they go down the list, seeing if the person checks off other critical things like career security, the desire to start a family, and more.

Juno in Libra wants a presentable partner too. Someone who will look good by their side.

People with this placement love to be courted and charmed. But not in an abrasive or aggressive way. They prefer things to be esthetically pleasing, classy, and refined — all things that come naturally to Juno in Taurus.

Juno in Gemini and Juno in Aquarius

You know you are in trouble if you are in love with a Juno in Gemini — unless you don't mind things being a little undefined at first and taking things one day at a time.

People with this placement want a partner who brings excitement into their life but does not make them feel cornered. In fact, they may say they are traditional (Gemini sticks to popular opinion in public), but in reality, they want their relationship to be a little more unique and out-of-the-box.

This makes Juno in Aquarius the ideal match for Juno in Gemini.

People with Juno in Aquarius do not date people with the intention of settling down. They arrive at that conclusion when they are with someone they admire and who they feel is their perfect partner-in-crime — and Juno in Gemini makes one heck of an awesome partner-in-crime.

Juno in Cancer and Juno in Virgo

Juno in Cancer desires a partner who makes them feel safe and secure. A partner with whom they can build a home, a family, and do all the things that every married couple dreams of, right down to the picket fence.

Juno in Virgo people are practical, reliable, and neat. And they desire a partner who brings the same energy to the table. Although, they are okay if you are not as well-organized as them.

When Juno in Cancer and Juno in Virgo come together, something magical happens. They become a family in the heart while checking off all the items on the list that society deems as married couple goals.

And you better believe there will be children. Lots and lots of them!

Juno in Leo and Juno in Capricorn

Juno in Leo is the stereotypical diva.

They like things a certain way and hate it when it's any other way. They always need to be well-dressed and in good shoes. (Make it awesome shoes, actually.)

And they want a partner who looks good by their side. Not just in appearance, but also in social standing and class.

While a lot of other zodiac signs would find a Juno in Leo a massive handful to deal with, Juno in Capricorn begs to differ.

People with Juno in Capricorn may not be flashy, but they know looks matter and appearances can make or break your goals.

They also desire a partner who can double as a collaborator — or at least add value to their lives and fit in with their dreams.

You can say a partnership between a Juno in Leo and a Juno in Capricorn screams “power couple,” if not a stereotypical match-made-in-heaven.

Juno in Sagittarius and Juno in Pisces

Juno in Sagittarius is the perpetual philosopher. They live to learn and love to live. Their ideal partner is someone who expands their mind and horizons.

Juno in Pisces is the flower child of the zodiac. They are usually underestimated because of their soft appearance, but appearances can be deceiving. Their ideal partner is someone who is a fantasy come to life.

When Juno in Sagittarius and Juno in Pisces come together, a dream becomes a reality.

This is no stereotypical couple. They are the oddball pair in the neighborhood that everyone secretly wants to copy but instead gossips about because they have to project their insecurities somehow!

But Juno in Sagittarius and Juno in Pisces don't care. They are too busy living their best life.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.