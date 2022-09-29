What A Lunar Return Means In Astrology

In your natal chart, each of your personal planets has a sign and a degree right above it which indicates the place where that planet was when you were born.

A planet return happens when a planet transits through its natal sign.

When is your lunar return

Since each planet orbits at a different speed, we experience some planetary returns more often than others. For example, while a Saturn return happens every 30 years or so, the Moon is a powerful personal planet because we experience lunar returns once a month when the Moon transits through the natal Moon sign. The Moon stays in your sign for a few days and then moves on to the next.

During your lunar returns, it could feel like your intuition is enhanced, especially if you have a water moon or if your lunar chart has a water rising. It is a time when you might feel a lot more emotional, experiencing more intense periods of highs and lows.

Many astrologers use the lunar return chart to see the overall themes of the month since it can tell us a lot about the mood or topics for the next 30 days.

There are many free sites online to calculate your chart, such as Astro-Seek, which is a great (free) tool that allows you to check those transits.

Lunar return effects

Lunar transits last a few days, but the impact can be felt for more during a New Moon or Full Moon.

When your lunar return occurs, those 48 hours can feel intense or overwhelming, but knowing how to approach these days can make us feel at ease.

Depending on the Ascendant of the Moon, it can provide clues regarding the themes for the upcoming month. Each Rising sign can develop into a topic we may be more focused on, but seeing the position of the house the Moon is in can also give clues.

Aries Ascendant / Moon in the 1st House

We take initiative during this period. Our take charge attitude can help us feel on top of the world. The Mars energy can make the Moon person focus more on their desires. Taking action can bring emotional comfort during the month.

Taurus Ascendant / Moon in the 2nd House

During this time, finding pleasure in the simplest of things might be the goal for the month. Staying home, cooking, and relaxing will be more rewarding. Romance and passion can be ignited during this time.

Gemini Ascendant / Moon in the 3rd House

Connecting with others seems a lot easier since the planet of communication rules this ascendant. The Moon person can crave a one-on-one discussion with others to feel emotionally in tune. Socializing is easier during this period.

Cancer Ascendant / Moon in the 4th House

Doing hobbies that connect us more to home will be a goal for the Moon native. Take your time during this transit to embark on a new learning journey, work on a creative project or try a new cookbook recipe.

Leo Ascendant / Moon in the 5th House

The Ascendant in this sign is not afraid of the spotlight. During this period we are fearless and a lot more confident with ourselves. Being more social is another theme for the month. Catch up with friends if you have missed them.

Virgo Ascendant / Moon in the 6th House

Bringing order and structure can help the native feel more emotionally satisfied during this transit. For the next 30 days, the native will desire to plan and restructure to help them be prepared and feel fulfilled.

Libra Ascendant / Moon in the 7th House

When the Moon has this air Rising sign, it will push the native to focus more on love and connection with others. We might feel inspired to do more self-care, pampering, and buying things for ourselves. Relationships can also be important during this time.

Scorpio Ascendant / Moon in the 8th House

Finding healing and emotional balance will be prominent themes when the Moon is in this Ascendant. There can also be a need to dissect, analyze and research information. The native will prefer to be more reserved and private during this time.

Sagittarius Ascendant / Moon in the 9th House

With this Jupiter-ruled transit, there is a sense of hope and optimism for the next 30 days. The condition of Jupiter can show the area where the Moon will feel inspired to learn. There is a moment of reflection during this transit, motivating the native to make positive changes for the future.

Capricorn Ascendant / Moon in the 10th House

We set our eyes on the prize when the Moon’s rising is in this sign. We see our obstacles and make sophisticated plans to overcome them. Taking charge is easy during this time and making our dreams a reality as well.

Aquarius Ascendant / Moon in the 11th House

The erratic and unpredictable nature of this Ascendant shows that the native will expect changes during this month. There will be a need to break away from the norm to exercise their independent nature.

Pisces Ascendant / Moon in the 12th House

In a lunar return chart, if the moon’s Ascendant is in Pisces, this could be a time to be more gentle and patient with ourselves. Pisces is intuitive and a dreamer. It is a period where we are more sensitive but aware. Being more private and comfortable at home could fulfill our emotional needs.

What to do during your lunar return

Several things can make you feel more connected and balanced during your lunar return.

Sometimes we need to channel our emotions in ways that can contribute to healing. Sometimes we might have extra energy we want to channel into something like a project. Friends and family are also good ways to give our Moon a little more love.

1. Journal

Journaling is a great way to help you process your emotions, especially if you feel angrier or more anxious. It is a great way to get you to become more emotionally intelligent and understand your emotions better.

2. Meditate

Meditation can work wonders since it allows you to be more present. When stress levels rise, taking just a few minutes to decompress and center yourself will help your energy levels.

3. Be patient

Patience during these transits is important. We feel and sense things stronger than usual, so remembering to take it easy and doing things step-by-step will be a form of self-love and care.

Through patience, we develop compassion towards ourselves which is key during these cycles.

A friendly reminder that it is ok to vent, to feel, and to yell if we need to. There are moments when we need to learn to open up just a little more and cry it out.

4. Embrace hobbies

Hobbies will enable you to focus on something else and keep your mind off of things that can irritate you. Because these lunar transits can make us a little more passionate, it is practical to channel your energy into something you enjoy to clear your mind.

5. Socialize

Socializing allows you to step out and connect. Sometimes being with the people you love can bring you some fun and joy. Talking to others can help you handle turbulent emotions.

6. Rest

Resting when needed is important during lunar returns. Sometimes the simplest things can bring the most healing and knowing when to take a break is one of them.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.