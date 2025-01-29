3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites In February 2025

Three zodiac signs have such good monthly horoscopes for February 2025 that you might as well call them the universe's favorites. The astrology forecast for the month is action-packed, with each significant cosmic shift positively affecting these zodiac signs.

We start with Venus entering Aries on February 4 beginning a new Venus cycle through the zodiac wheel, with Jupiter going direct in Gemini on the same day. Manifestation rituals are called for here as the energy will help you push forward and make breakthroughs in many aspects of life, especially in personal expression, career, and communication.

The Full Moon in Leo on February 12 is another beautiful day to look forward to, putting love, romance, and friendship at the forefront just in time for Valentine's Day.

Three zodiac signs are the universe's favorites in February 2025:

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, February will be a blooming success for you in all aspects! Look forward to beautiful days of sunshine, whether literal or metaphorical, and moments in nature that bring peace, tranquility, and inspiration.

The Full Moon in Leo on February 12 is especially important as you will experience some wish fulfillment around that time. The transition of Pallas into Aquarius on February 16 will also bring positivity and blessings to your doorstep in various ways, through friends, adventures, and maybe tips and tricks that ease your path toward your goals.

Try to embrace tranquility this month through mindfulness practices like meditation or drinking herbal teas.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, February brings happy days and the chance to grow into a stronger version of yourself through intriguing challenges. Once Venus enters Aries on February 4, don't shy away from problems or conflicts. Communicate with equal amounts of listening and speaking to help solve issues and bring your relationships into greater alignment.

Pallas enters Aquarius on February 16 bringing some positivity to your doorstep. New friendships help you see the world with a new perspective or provide information that expands your mind. Art, architecture, and other areas of creativity will inspire you and give you powerful ideas.

Try to do at least one thing this month that is altruistic and community-focused. Whether it's taking part in a community bake sale to raise funds for something important to you or aiding a friend in need, let your heart guide you.

3. Pisces

Pisces, February challenges you to grow and let go of insecurities, leading to greater wisdom. Let your spiritual side guide you.

Once Jupiter retrograde ends on February 4, unexpected friendships take root just when you need them. You can use social media as a tool for inspiration, learning, and introduction to like-minded people.

The Full Moon in Leo on February 12 sets the tone for the second half of the month, so be extra mindful during this period to take advantage of the positive manifestation of these cosmic currents. Daily meditation or focused breathing in the morning will set you up for success.

