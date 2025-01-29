5 Zodiac Signs Have Good Luck In Relationships In February 2025

Five zodiac signs have good luck in relationships when they embrace unexpected developments throughout February 2025. As Jupiter, the planet of abundance and expansion, stations direct in Gemini on February 4, just days after Uranus, the planet of shock and awe, ends its retrograde, you will start seeing how the best-laid plans can’t compare to your romantic destiny.

Allow yourself to take chances with this energy, letting hope and optimism lead the way. Believe that there is a greater plan for your life and be open to unexpected turnarounds and developments within your life.

As Jupiter stations direct, Venus will shift into Aries on the same day. Venus is the planet of love, beauty, and romance. In Aries, it focuses its energy on new beginnings with courage. You will have greater confidence in what you desire when it comes to love and won’t let distractions or extraneous details stop you from following your heart.

Venus will be in its pre-shadow period all month, so while it's always good to take advantage of promising opportunities, don't rush to commit to anything just yet. Be mindful of overpromising, as Venus retrograde beginning in March will bring some surprises.

There may be sudden shifts in your romantic life as Mars stations direct in Cancer on Sunday, February 23. Mars began its retrograde on December 6 in Leo, before shifting into Cancer on January 6. Now that the planet of action and desire is stationing direct in a sensitive and heartfelt water sign, you may experience new and sudden strong urges to embrace a redirection.

Mars direct in Cancer can help you understand the purpose of the last few months. Honor what you want above any pressures from society. By understanding that it doesn’t matter what others think, you can allow yourself to honor your deepest desires and begin making the necessary changes in your life.

While you are navigating the unexpected shifts and changes in your life, the New Moon in Pisces on Thursday, February 27 will offer a comforting space to reset. In Pisces, the zodiac sign that represents unconditional love, the New Moon guides you to focus on yourself and the relationship you want. Peace will become the priority, and by intensifying your understanding, you can use this lunation to focus on what truly matters.

Love doesn’t arrive when you want it to, but when it’s meant to — which is why you must always stay open to possibilities and trust in your heart.

Five zodiac signs have better luck in relationships in February 2025:

1. Sagittarius

Love is a vehicle for self-growth, dear Sagittarius. Although, at times, you like to believe that you know all there is, your relationship can help you grow in ways that you just can’t do on your own — if you're open to it, that is.

This theme of self-growth through current or past relationships has been particularly strong since Jupiter stationed retrograde in Gemini in October 2024. Jupiter retrograde in Gemini was a powerful time of reflecting, learning, and growing so that you could honor your desire for a deep and meaningful connection with another person.

Part of being able to find success in your romantic life is honoring what you want, instead of merely accepting what is easy. As Jupiter prepares to station direct on Tuesday, February 4, all the inner work you’ve been doing will translate into positive developments and unexpected opportunities for romance.

Jupiter direct in Gemini enables you to improve now that you’ve learned more about yourself. You have a healthier understanding of what went into past situations of heartbreak or betrayal, which means you also know what to look for. But this has also allowed you to have a deeper sense of accountability as you recognize that some relationships ended in the past not because they weren’t the one, but because you weren’t one with yourself yet.

A past relationship may come back this month, if only to have a conversation about your healing. As scared as you might be of rejection, let yourself take a chance as doing so may just end up leading to the relationship you’ve been dreaming of.

2. Libra

You aren’t solely responsible for creating peace in your relationship, dearest Libra. You're learning not to sacrifice yourself in order to maintain a connection, which has opened up the door for you to receive authentic love — you just need to make sure you’re focusing on what matters.

You can often be attracted to affluent partners, those who have an appealing social or financial standing, or those who are significantly older. While this is part of who you are, you also need to take into account your authentic needs when it comes to relationships. Remember this as Venus shifts into Aries on Tuesday, February 4, bringing your focus to matters of the heart and helping you align your actions with all you’ve learned.

Venus in Aries highlights your house of romantic relationships and brings happiness and peace to your connection. But as the eternal peacemaker, you remember that it’s not your job to remain silent to achieve what you desire. Take up space, express your opinions, and ask for what you need to determine if the person in your life is right for you.

You may still be working through some unknowns in a relationship or preparing to get back out into the dating world. Be patient with the process as Venus is set to station retrograde in March. This will represent a period of reflection, but it will also challenge all you’ve learned about yourself. Don’t take what seems like the easy way out, and make sure you never allow yourself to settle when it comes to love. You know what you want, now all you must do is stick to it.

3. Virgo

Don't be afraid to show your sensitive side, beautiful Virgo. You are in an incredibly beautiful time for love, especially with the North Node now in Pisces. You are meant to experience life with your divine partner or soulmate, and whether you’ve already found that person or are set to attract them, make sure you’re sending out the right energy.

Your sensitivity is one of your greatest gifts, but you often mask that with other traits. But your partner wants to see your softer side. They want to see your heart, vulnerabilities, and emotions. You will never be too much for the right person, and as the Pisces New Moon rises on Thursday, February 27, you are being asked to let those walls down so you can finally let love in.

The Pisces New Moon on Thursday, February 27, occurs in your house of love. Pisces is a special zodiac sign representing unconditional love and highly spiritual connections. This would be an amazing time to become aware of what side of yourself you’re showing your partner. Let yourself be more than a stereotype. Yes, you are phenomenal at caring for others, taking charge, and of course, planning — but you are also a healer with a deep capacity for sensitivity and empathy.

Let yourself lean on your partner, be honest with how you are feeling, and let them know how much they mean to you. Constantly being the strong and silent type can send the wrong message. Showing your partner your sensitive side and just how much you feel is showing up authentically for this relationship.

You don’t need to pretend to have it all figured out around the person you love most. Be open to truly being part of a divine partnership that will help improve your life in unimaginable ways.

4. Capricorn

Take time to reflect on what you need to feel emotional safety in your relationship, Capricorn. Emotional safety is the feeling that you are safe to express yourself and open up to your partner without fear of judgment, abandonment, or ridicule.

Mars will station direct in Cancer on Thursday, February 23 highlighting your need for emotional safety. Emotional safety is essential in any relationship, but for you, it’s intensified as it's what you need to keep showing up and investing time and energy into a relationship. When you don’t feel safe in a relationship, you tend to pull away or create distance, negatively impacting your romantic life. Try to be truly clear with your partner or potential love interest about your needs because they can’t meet them if they don’t know.

You will feel a deep desire to reconnect with your partner, share your feelings, and work to establish a deeper and safer emotional connection within your relationship this month. You must be clear about your needs with your partner though, otherwise, your actions may be misinterpreted which could cause greater separation. If you can be honest and accept your need for emotional safety as this relationship progresses, you will see significant improvement.

5. Pisces

Trust yourself, beautiful Pisces. You have always dreamed of love, even if what you envision differs from what others are drawn to create. You are the zodiac sign that represents unconditional love and have a deep desire to experience the highest love possible in this lifetime. You can experience everything you dream of, but first have to trust yourself to make decisions about your love life.

You will feel more open to love as Mars stations direct in Cancer on Thursday, February 23. Mars governs over actions, motivation, and your inner desires. In Cancer, it highlights your house of marriage and long-term relationships. Start following your heart when it comes to romantic matters. Mars in Cancer will motivate you to start dating again, say yes to a particular person in your life, or invest energy in reconnecting with your existing partner.

Take a moment to reflect on all you’ve learned about yourself along with how you healed so many of the wounds that attracted your previous partners. Honor your desire for connection and that once-in-a-lifetime love so that you can trust yourself enough to take action in manifesting the relationship of your dreams.

You are meant to love and be loved, Pisces, but you can only do that if you trust yourself and open back up to it. The only way to know for sure if a person is meant for you is to trust yourself enough to see where it leads.

