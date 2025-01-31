Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For February 3 - 9, 2025

The weekly horoscope for February 3 - 9, 2025, off strong with the Aries Moon bringing out our inner warrior. On Tuesday, the Moon will be in Taurus, Venus enters Aries, and Jupiter stations direct. With all this new energy buzzing, we're in for an electrifying week with the strong potential for establishing new friendships.

The Moon entering Gemini on February 6 only further fuels our need for connection, especially with Jupiter now direct. Finally, the week closes with the Moon in Cancer on the 8th, indicating a calm weekend. focused on home and family.

Each zodiac signs weekly horoscope for February 3-9, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This week is a wild ride with the Moon in your sign starting things off. Mars is energizing you, but you are also reminded to pick your battles wisely.

You feel more calm on Tuesday and able to embrace changes with more clarity, especially with Venus now in your sign.

As the week progresses, you begin conjuring some beautiful ideas that flourish once the Moon enters Cancer on Saturday. Prepare to write that first draft!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're encouraged to rest at the beginning of the week as you become more conscious of your energy levels. Things pick up pace on Tuesday when the Moon in your sign pushes you to take charge, especially with your ruler, Venus, now in rambunctious Aries.

The Gemini Moon on Thursday helps you be more organized and attentive to your needs. The weekend brings a wave of luxurious energy reminding you how to care for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon in Aries at the start of the week will surely make you feel a lot more enthusiastic. The social energy is right up your alley and will continue into the week reminding you that meaningful connections matter.

Jupiter, the planet of abundance, luck, and expansion, stations direct in your sign on Tuesday, making this a stimulating week for you.

The Moon is in your sign on Thursday feels like writing a love letter to yourself as it reminds you of your unique qualities.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A Cardinal Moon in Aries kicks the week off, helping your personal expansion and making you more receptive to advice from others.

The Moon in Taurus on Tuesday is a grounding energy, but also brings excitement since the Venus-ruled Moon puts love on the brain.

Jupiter stations direct right before the Gemini Moon enters the picture on Thursday, more calming energy preparing you for the abundant and prosperous weekend that the Cancer Moon will bring.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The fire energy starting the week supercharges you and helps you continue on your path to success. Claim your throne and bear witness to others praising your hard work!

With Jupiter turning direct this week, establishing new connections and learning from others come easy.

With all this thrilling energy, the Cancer Moon on Saturday slows things down and helps you recalibrate before the new week begins.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Aries energy early in the week is just what you need to become your own cheerleader. Once the Moon enters Taurus on Tuesday, it's time to explore your potential.

Don’t lose sight of your goals and dreams — be open to working hard on them. This week feels like your moment to elevate in academia or your career sector.

But it's not all work and no play! While this is a week of hard work, the Cancer Moon on Saturday brings the right energy to connect with friends and have some fun.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Aries Moon makes a strong entrance on Monday, with Venus in the same sign bringing a lot of energy to your relationships. While this may feel challenging, you are solution-oriented with Mars in Cancer also applying some pressure.

Explore the things you care about this week. You are receptive to new ideas and philosophies and are willing to learn and change your perspective.

This weekend, defining how you want to be seen by others can help you become a stronger leader.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The fellow Mars-ruled Aries Moon will help you feel supercharged early in the week. The week is brimming with excitement and new opportunities to enhance your bond with romantic partners.

You are finding out how powerful you are, and this week is a time when self-love and trust become essential.

The Moon in Cancer closes out the week on Saturday, adding an element of calm and hope for your next chapter.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The enchanting energy from the Aries Moon early in the week initiates creative breakthroughs if you work with it. Once the Moon enters Taurus on Tuesday, you'll find the patience you need to diligently make edits.

This week also brings breakthroughs for your relationships. It is a time of reconciliation and healing, which will further be enhanced by the Moon in Cancer later in the week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Finding balance may seem challenging early in the week, but you're resilient and never one to give up.

Once the Moon enters Taurus on Tuesday, you are better able to explore new horizons and start new and more enjoyable tasks. This will bring you a lot more efficiency throughout the rest of the week and handling all your responsibilities becomes more manageable.

On Saturday, the Cancer Moon lights up your relationship house, helping you protect your boundaries.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Aries Moon fuels you with optimism and courage early in the week.

With the Moon entering Taurus on Tuesday and Jupiter stationing direct on the same day, you can elevate your relationships and clear up any misunderstandings.

The Moon in Gemini on Thursday helps you show love through communicating more effectively. Ponder the changes you can make to improve your professional relationships.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You start the week with more focus and direction as the Aries Moon on Monday helps you to navigate challenges.

The Moon in Taurus on Tuesday helps you connect with your vibrant and creative side.

With Venus now in Aries, you're initiatiating a new chapter when it comes to your relationship with love. Slow down and recharge from the comfort of your home during the weekend.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.