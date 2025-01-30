The skies are highly active in February 2025, and the monthly horoscope is here to prepare each zodiac sign for these many changes and energy shifts.

Mars remains retrograde most of the month before finally turning direct on February 23. Mars rules action and men. So when this planet is retrograde, it sometimes feels like men also ‘retrograde,’ or back off or come across as more aggressive, affecting their relationships. Retrograde Mars slows down all of our action and is prone to moodiness, arguments and accidents, so continue to use caution until the end of the month.

Jupiter, the planet of luck, also turns direct this month, benefitting all of us. However, we'll continue experiencing a slow start to the year because by the time we enter February, Venus is already in its shadow period for its March 2 retrograde! Venus rules women, so with Mars also retrograde, we can expect many ups and downs and changes in relationships between now and mid-April.

On February 12, a very erratic and unpredictable Full Moon in Leo brings change and excitement, but may also bring drama in relationships. We'll feel this Full Moon's energy into Valentine's Day, and I can’t think of a better Full Moon than Leo — just don’t set your plans in stone!

Each zodiac sign's February 2025 monthly horoscope:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Throughout the first half of the month, your focus will be on your relationship with those you work with as well as your friend group. You may do a good bit of socializing.

After mid-month, however, you may feel more introspective and spend more time alone at home focusing on yourself and those things that lie in your own subconscious mind.

Mars continues its retrograde through your fourth house of home. You may have issues connected with home and family during this month or family members may try your patience.

Venus transits your first house until February 25, giving you extra sparkle and charisma while drawing others to you. Shine on, Aries!

Around the time of the Full Moon on the 12th, connect with others. You could meet someone special unexpectedly if you are single — just in time for Valentine’s Day!

You may want to take some time on February 28, the day of the Pisces New Moon, to spend some time alone reflecting on where you are going and where you have been.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Over the first half of the month, you are focused on your career and new opportunities. This is one of the better times to focus on your work life.

After the 18th, you can spend more time socializing with friends or networking. Mars continues its retrograde through February 23 in your third house of communication, so you be careful about what you say to others and how you say it to avoid the ‘foot in mouth syndrome’ this month.

This month, you may gain a great deal of enjoyment spending time alone and refocusing on yourself and some self-care to relax.

The February 12 Full Moon falls in Leo, the sign ruling the fifth house of love, just before Valentine’s Day. Whether you plan a stay-at-home evening this year with a partner or alone, keep an eye out for unexpected disruptions.

Opportunities to shine and connect with your closest friends and network with others abound around the New Moon on February 28.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The first 18 days of the month, the Sun is lighting up your house of travel and education. You may take or plan a trip or increase your knowledge in some way. Of course, this could be formal education, but it doesn’t have to be. It could be a seminar, study, or any type of informal learning as well.

After this, the Sun shines in your career house for the rest of the month, and wherever the Sun goes is where the spotlight shines.

Mars continues its retrograde through your second house of money this month, but will reverse course before the month is over — so watch your spending until then.

Venus, the planet of love and social activities, transits your 11th house of friends the majority of the month, bringing you ample social and networking opportunities.

The Full Moon in Leo falls in your third house of communication and co-workers on the 12th, upping the odds of an unexpected conversation. Don't worry — the New Moon on the 28th falls in your 10th house of career, suggesting your job and reputation should be doing quite well at this time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun transits your eighth house of other people’s money, change, transformation, and intimacy for the first 18 days of the month. Is there a secret crush you are pining for? Money may play a significant role — take a look at where your finances are.

After this, the Sun shines in your ninth house of education and travel. You may plan a trip or focus your interest on some type of education, formal or informal.

You should shine at work this month and others will be impressed by your accomplishments.

Retrograde Mars continues its tour of your first house of self. Be aware and careful of accidents and illness. If anything seems off, visit a doctor.

The February Full Moon falls in your second house of income followed by the New Moon on the 28th in your ninth house of travel and education. You may connect with people at a distance at this time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A lot of your focus this month is on the people in your life that you're closest to. Prepare for some interesting encounters this month, Leo! Venus in Aries is in a good sign for you, so expect to attract others. You may connect with someone in a faraway place this month.

Mars continues its retrograde through your 12th house this month, stirring up those things in your subconscious mind that can irritate or make you angry.

The Full Moon on February 12 falls in your first house of self, placing the focus on you this month. By the time of the New Moon on the 28th, perhaps you will re-work your budget or decide on a loan.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The first half of the month, you're focused on work and your health more than anything. Have you decided on the best fitness routine for your schedule and physical needs?

The rest of the month will be focused more on partners and the other people in your life. You may be spending more time with someone special.

Mars continues its retrograde, stirring up issues with friends and groups. Problems are created to be solved and it’s doubtful you will have any issues in this arena you can’t overcome.

The powerful Full Moon in Leo, which sometimes represents an ending — but it's just as possible that you will want to stay in and spend a little time alone, reflecting on where you are going. This will change, however, with the New Moon on the 28th that places your focus on those you consider partners, connecting you with someone special.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is generally the time of year you like to get out, connect, spend more time with someone special, or even meet someone new.

Schedule the majority of your socializing for the beginning of the month, especially around the Full Moon on the 12th, as you'll spend the second half focused on work and health.

Mars continues its retrograde through your career house, allowing you to go back and fix things that need to be fixed. By now, you have been noticed by your bosses for all of your hard work. Contemplate your next move for when the planet turns direct on February 23.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Wherever the Sun goes, the spotlight shines — and for the first 18 days of the month, it transits your fourth house of home and family. After this, it moves into your fifth house of love, friends, and entertainment for the rest of the month, so now is the time to socialize, get together with friends, or even meet someone new.

You experience extra luck at work this month, so keep an eye out for any extraordinary opportunities that cross your path and be prepared for anything, especially around the February 12 Full Moon.

The Pisces New Moon at the end of the month signals new beginnings in love and friendship, which is something you should quite enjoy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The first 18 days of the month look focused on communication, especially with your immediate family members. You will spend more time at home this month, but others will be drawn to you. Consider hosting friends from the comfort of your home.

Retrograde Mars continues to transit your eighth house of debt. You may restructure your finances in some way before its retrograde is over, just in time for tax season.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun transits your second house of money and finances for the first 18 days of the month, so a lot of your attention will be focused here.

After this, you may spend more time with your immediate family, as home feels like an attractive place to be this month. You could entertain more at home or simply just enjoy being there more for this time.

Any issues that arise between you and a partner can be resolved once Mars turns direct on February 23.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is your birthday month, Aquarius! The Sun transits your first house for the first 18 days, putting the focus on you and what you want. After this, the Sun transits your second house of finances, so you will be focused on money or income for the rest of the month — it's a good month to get a raise!

A short trip is likely this month, as is getting together with co-workers or immediate family. Just make sure to guard your health this month.

The powerful Leo Full Moon falls in your house of partners on the 12th, but don't get too attached to specific Valentine's Day plans since the Full Moon squares Uranus, which indicates some disruption.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This is your birthday month if you were born during the first half of the sign, but either way, after the 18th, the spotlight will shine on you, Pisces! What do you want the month to bring?

Venus transits your second house of money after February 4, bringing financial rewards and possibly gifts or luxurious purchases for your enjoyment.

Mars continues its retrograde, bringing up certain issues in friendships or your relationship. Luckily, things return to normal once the planet turns direct on February 23.

The Full Moon falls in your house of work and health on February 12, putting a focus on work and perhaps getting healthier.

