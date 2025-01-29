2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance Throughout All Of February 2025

With the universe on their side in February 2025, two zodiac signs attract powerful abundance all month long.

Several significant astrological shifts occur this month as Venus enters Aries and Jupiter stations direct. The Full Moon on February 12 adds an element of inspirational and motivational magic during this Aquarius season.

Mercury enters Pisces on the 14th and Pisces season follows a few days later, signifying a romantic Valentine’s with these Pisces planets filling our hearts with love and fueling our dreams. Mars finally stations direct this month, helping us find some clarity before the New Moon enters Pisces on the 27th.

Pisces and Cancer will appreciate the intense water energy as the blessings of Jupiter and Venus help them get back on track in February. This month, love is a catalyst that allows these two zodiac signs to fearlessly pursue their dreams, leading to feelings of immense abundance.

Two zodiac signs attract powerful abundance in February 2025:

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

February has some surprises in store for you, especially with Venus moving away from your sign and entering Aries on the 4th. The planet of love entering your second house will activate the financial sector of your chart.

The energy happening on your ascendant this month is a good opportunity for you to believe in your potential. With Mars in Cancer making a trine to your sign, you may feel unstoppable. There is plenty of opportunity for you to take some creative initiative this month. However, if you are looking for love, Mars really brings some excitement to your love life.

Get ready to embrace more leadership roles with the Full Moon in Leo on the 12th making you more charming, understanding, and relatable. On the 14th, Mercury enters your sign, showcasing your wisdom and knowledge as others follow your lead. The month is packed with periods for socializing and tackling your to-do list.

The Sun enters your sign on the 18th and the New Moon follows on the 27th, making you the star of this show towards the end of the month.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Venus will enter Aries on the 4th, bringing positive energy to the highest point of your chart, representing your career or scholarly ambitions. On the same day, Jupiter stations direct, making you more optimistic and hopeful as you prepare for Jupiter in your sign later this year, when you will feel more empowered.

The Full Moon in Leo on February 12 activates your financial sector, a good time for revision and planning. Consider focusing on your budget and financial goals since Mars is in your sign encouraging you to work hard.

Mercury entering fellow water sign Pisces on the 14th is a positive transit for your social life. Meeting new people feels thrilling since you may meet people with similar goals and philosophies on life.

Mars stations direct on the 23rd, bringing a sense of relief and allowing you to move forward with new projects. The Sun enters Pisces on the 18th and the New Moon enters on the 27th, encouraging you to dream big. With Saturn in the same sign, you can create concrete plans that help you along the way.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.