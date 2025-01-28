Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs In February 2025

Life starts getting better for three zodiac signs in February 2025, a month brimming with jovial energy. Jupiter and Mars stationing direct on the 4th and 23rd, respectively, make this a good period for Mars-ruled signs.

Aquarius season acts as a reset, adding a lot of optimism with the Full Moon in Leo on the 12th boosting our creativity and networking abilities. Pisces season starts on the 18th and the New Moon will be in this sign on the 27th, both solid transits that can help us get back on track and take action.

Although the following signs may have experienced a bumpy ride with Mars retrograde, February gets them to take charge with more self-assurance.

Life gets much better for three zodiac signs in February 2025:

1. Aries

The North Node is no longer in your sign, making this a good period for you to get ready for some adventure and excitement without second-guessing yourself. Aquarius season is in full force, energizing you to make new alliances and friendships as you feel more support from the people around you.

Your planetary ruler, Mars, stations direct on the 23rd, providing stability and equilibrium as you continue on your path to victory. Venus enters your sign on the 4th, clearing out all of the obstacles that the North Node in your sign presented over the last several years. The Full Moon in Leo on the 12th allows you to show love to yourself and evaluate how you have cared for and prioritized yourself.

Pisces season starts on the 18th, a period of slowing down and reflection. With Mars also direct, you can tone down the impulsive energy and use it to continue to work on something meaningful. On the 27th, the month closes with the New Moon in Pisces adding dreamy elements but balanced practicality since Saturn is also in the same sign.

2. Cancer

Mars is now direct and helping you get back on track. You can now comfortably apply the lessons of patience and self-care that you have learned over the last several months to your life.

When Venus enters fellow cardinal sign Aries on February 4, you'll feel energized to dig into your career or academic journey. Now is the time for you to make good alliances at work or to be more of a team player in school. You'll feel comfortable in the spotlight and prepared to ease any tensions that Mars retrograde brought to your attention.

On the 18th, water signs rejoice with Pisces season adding enchanting and magnetic energy for the next several weeks, providing several opportunities for reconciliation, healing, and plenty of optimism.

In February, your hard work will be appreciated, helping you build a solid foundation before Aries season begins in March. The New Moon on the 27th helps change your perspective, reconnecting you with your dreams.

3. Scorpio

Your planetary ruler, Mars, is now direct, a positive and confidence-boosting period with Mars now working in your favor instead of against you. Although Mars is in a friendly water sign, there may have been some tension during the planet's retrograde. Now, you can clear up any miscommunications and you may feel less frustrated with tackling any challenging topics.

This is also the moment to experience some fun and exciting adventures since Mars direct will provide you with the tools you need to move forward, especially on the academic front. Learning becomes essential as lingering mental fog clears up with Jupiter also stationing direct.

The Sun in Aquarius brings some grounding energy that helps you to recalibrate as you prepare for the excitement that Pisces season will bring beginning on the 18th. Once Pisces season starts, you'll feel like you're on cloud nine as accomplishing things becomes much easier and love feels surreal. You are in your element!

The month closes with the New Moon on the 27th, helping you feel the spark of love and passion for the next six months.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.