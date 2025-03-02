How Each Zodiac Sign’s Life Will Improve Over The Next Month Now That Mars Retrograde Is Over

Mars retrograde has caused chaos since it began in March 2024, but now that it's over, here's what each zodiac sign has to look forward to.

Written on Mar 02, 2025

How Each Zodiac Sign’s Life Improve Now Mars Retrograde Over Photo: Alexander Jawfox | Design: YourTango
If the first couple months of 2025 felt like everything was spiraling out of control, you can go ahead and blame Mars retrograde. The planet of aggression began its retrograde phase in December 2024, finally coming to an end on February 23, 2025 — and now, each zodiac sign's life will improve.

How each zodiac sign's life will improve over the next month now that Mars retrograde is over

In a TikTok video, astrologer Amy Demure described exactly what each zodiac sign has to look forward to now that we're breaking free from the intense energy of Mars retrograde in Cancer.

Aries

how aries zodiac sign life improves mars retrograde over Design: YourTango

Aries, Mars retrograde caused some friction in your family dynamics, Demure explained. She added that you may be feeling unsatisfied with your life path and on the edge of crashing out. But now that Mars retrograde is over, your life — and your relationships — will drastically improve, according to Demure.

"It'll become easier to start placing yourself on the right trajectory in life," she said.

Taurus

how taurus zodiac sign life improves mars retrograde over Design: YourTango

Taurus, since December 2024, Mars retrograde has left you feeling frustrated in your ability to achieve your goals. Not only have you been dealing with brain fog, but your lack of focus has been making it difficult to get your work done.

"But this is finally over," Demure explained, now that Mars has turned direct once again. "It'll be much easier for you to accomplish and manifest what you want," Demure added.

Gemini

how gemini zodiac sign life improves mars retrograde over Design: YourTango

Despite 2025 being an emerald year for you, Gemini, Mars retrograde may have made it feel like anything but. Financial blocks have left you feeling frustrated despite promises of abundance. 

"Some of you may have experienced a slowing down in your income," Demure said, "or you had major unforeseen expenses that stressed you out."

Thankfully, Mars retrograde is finally over, leaving room for you to accumulate the wealth and opportunity you emerald year brings.

Cancer

how cancer zodiac sign life improves mars retrograde over Design: YourTango

With Mars retrograde in your sign, you likely felt held back from your goals. Feeling stuck in life became your new norm, leading to feelings of frustration and self-doubt draining your once bright energy. Luckily, the worst is over. 

"You will be able to much more easily accomplish your goals," now that Mars retrograde is over, Demure said. "Delays and obstacles will clear up" as you finally feel breakthroughs in areas that once left you frustrated.

Leo

how leo zodiac sign life improves mars retrograde over Design: YourTango

Leo, have you been feeling burned out? You can go ahead and thank Mars retrograde. While the planet of passion took a breather, "You may have felt frustrated because life was moving too slowly and in a direction that you were unhappy with."

But the worst is over, Leo, as Mars is direct once again, giving you a chance to regain your energy. Your ambition will be at an all-time high and you finally begin to get stuff done, just as you’ve always done, said Demure.

Virgo

how virgo zodiac sign life improves mars retrograde over Design: YourTango

While Mars was retrograde, "you could have felt held back from your dreams and highest aspirations,” began Demure. Besides feeling somewhat lost, you may have experienced increased conflict with friends.

But Mars retrograde is now over, and your life — and friendships — improve from here, Demure said.

"Your friendships will feel less strange," Demure explained. "You'll start connecting with people and become more social."

Libra

how libra zodiac sign life improves mars retrograde over Design: YourTango

Libra, Mars retrograde has caused a career slowdown.

“Some of you could have been easily triggered by coworkers, some of you could have had conflicts in the workplace,” Demure explained — but life only gets better from here.

Not only will you move forward and find purpose in your career, Demure said, but your reputation will begin to improve as work tensions ease up.

Scorpio

how scorpio zodiac sign life improves mars retrograde over Design: YourTango

“Over the past two and a half months, you may have felt lost in your life," Demure said. "You may have been lacking direction or purpose."

But Mars retrograde is now over, leaving room for your life to improve as you get back to feeling focused and clear on your goals.

"Moving forward, you'll be able to find your purpose in life," Demure said. "You'll be able to start getting your life back on the right track."

Sagittarius

how sagittarius zodiac sign life improves mars retrograde over Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, Mars retrograde may have opened some old relationship wounds, which has left you feeling a bit closed off. Add to that some surprising financial burdens, and Mars retrograde has been far from an easy experience for you.

But now that Mars retrograde is over, Demure said, "you'll be able to find much more harmony and ease within your love life." 

You've taken the time to heal those old wounds, leaving you in an even better position than most. You've purged those uneasy thoughts out of your mind, leading to better mental health and more space for success.

Capricorn

how capricorn zodiac sign life improves mars retrograde over Design: YourTango

Capricorn, there's no denying that Mars retrograde left your relationships needing some major TLC as you've had the misfortune of dealing with misunderstandings and conflicts. But the time has come to move forward.

"This is finally over," Demure said. "Stagnation and difficulties in your love life will ease up" as your love life finally starts improving.

Aquarius

how aquarius zodiac sign life improves mars retrograde over Design: YourTango

It's been a rough past two months for you, Aquarius. Blighted with issues at work, Mars retrograde may have left you questioning your future. But now that Mars retrograde is over, your day-to-day life receives some relief. 

"Moving forward, your health will improve, you will get your energy levels back," Demure said, and most importantly, "you'll have more harmony within the workplace."

Pisces

how pisces zodiac sign life improves mars retrograde over Design: YourTango

According to Demure, during Mars retrograde, "your life was lacking pleasure or fun." As a highly creative zodiac sign that prefers not to get involved with the realities of life, Mars retrograde's energy was the antithesis of what you stand for. Luckily, that's all over now.

"Moving forward, you'll be able to find passion, fun, and enjoyment in your life again," Demure said. 

Even better, she explained that your love life will finally begin to pick up as you quickly bond with others or bond with your partner. And for those concerned about your creativity, don't fret too much. Your creativity will hit an all-time high again as your life begins to improve for the better.

