4 Zodiac Signs Experience Fated Transformation During Pisces Season From Now Until March 20, 2025

Pisces season is known for its dreamy quality marked by a joining of your inner and outer world, and four zodiac signs experience fated transformation under this powerful Pisces season energy.

"Pisces season brings a wave of intuition, creativity, and some deep emotions," an astrologer at Sanctuary World explained in a TikTok video, which is just what these three zodiac signs need to start the next phase of their life.

Advertisement

Four zodiac signs experience fated transformation during Pisces season:

"We've got so many planets packed into the sign of Pisces," astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim said in a TikTok video, explaining this is exactly the energy the mutable signs Pisces, Gemini, Virgo, and Sagittarius need to begin the fated transformation they're destined to undergo.

Despite being "stalled" by Saturn's presence in Pisces since 2023, it's time for a new beginning.

"Whether it's a new career, calling, relationship, creative effort," Grim said, "Whatever the mutable signs choose to do with Pisces season, I think will be fulfilling for them."

Advertisement

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Sure, eventually Mercury and Venus will inevitably retrograde into your sign, Pisces. However, this will actually help you align more with your vision of the future.

"Pisces are the most likely to find their core purpose that fulfills them," Grim said.

Advertisement

Whether it’s in your career or your relationships, expect to gain more clarity in what it is you want out of life throughout Pisces season.

That said, it might take a while to get there. Grim explained that although this could occur at any point during your astrological season, it’s most likely to occur around the Virgo lunar eclipse mid-March, which will help you release anything holding you back.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, you'll experience fated transformation in your career, Grim said. For better or worse, your actions during this astrological season can make or break your career prospects. So, “Geminis must, must, must propel towards their dream career,” during Pisces season.

If you decide to put in less work or don't stay disciplined, you'll find it more difficult to reach your full potential. If you’re truly determined to succeed, hard work is a must throughout Pisces season — and it will all pay off.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, you're so used to playing by the rules that you often question if you’re making the right choices or playing it entirely too safe. Luckily, Pisces season brings fated transformation that clears up some of that insecurity, especially in your relationships.

“Virgos are making firm commitments to extend or end their significant relationships," Grim explained.

Just remember — while Pisces is often thought of as the most intuitive zodiac sign, you're the zodiac sign that rules the gut. So trust yours!

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, life might’ve felt slightly uncomfortable lately. Since you're typically a happy-go-lucky person, this disconnection from your usual optimism might feel strange.

Though you tend to heal things by leaning into your sense of adventure, Grim noted that your fated transformation during Pisces season begins at home as you become "settled in and more aligned within your family."

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.