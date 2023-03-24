How To Create A Deep Emotional Connection With Your Partner, Based On Their Moon Sign

The Sun and Moon are powerful luminaries in our natal chart. This is why understanding our partner’s Moon sign can reveal a lot about the path of the relationship.

Being mindful of your partner's Moon can allow you to become more emotionally intelligent and sensitive to their needs, especially when the lunar synastry is lacking. Having awareness of their Moon allows you to develop deeper connections since you can better understand how they process emotions.

Aries Moon

The Aries Moon can be very explosive and they will let their feelings be known. The native is very expressive and enjoys a good challenge. What you see is what you get, and there is no sugarcoating.

Being patient with your Aries Moon partner will allow them to feel comfortable enough to discuss what they feel, especially if they are frustrated. A partner that can help them balance and seek calm in the face of chaos will be someone who can help them grow in the long run.

Taurus Moon

Listening is necessary when dating a Taurus Moon. It is a sign that can hold in their tempter for a while until they explode.

To create an emotional connection with this Moon sign, the partner must pay attention to details and have a generous heart. They like to be spoiled and treated with care. Being open to asking Moon in Taurus questions, bringing them solutions, and being understanding will enable them to be more receptive to advice.

Gemini Moon

Gemini Moons need to be in the know. A partner that can keep them intellectually engaged will be able to open up emotionally. For Gemini to recognize their emotions, they start at the analytical level to grasp what they are processing.

Having a partner that can guide them, listen to them, and give them attention can warm their hearts. They need a partner that will respect their boundaries and their independent side.

Cancer Moon

Honesty is essential for good communication to emerge between both parties. The Moon in Cancer needs to feel safe and reassured by their partner. Their partner has to be someone that can be emotionally vulnerable with them. An emotionally intelligent partner will allow the native to trust them and give their heart easily since they know it will be handled with care.

Leo Moon

Having the most fulfilling relationship with a Leo Moon is showing them how you appreciate them. They need a partner that encourages, inspires, motivates, and helps them to shine. A partner that brings out the best in them. Someone they can respect and emulate. They want a fellow monarch to help them lead or take the lead.

Virgo Moon

A partner with a Virgo Moon needs someone that helps them love themselves in a way they cannot. Love is important and showering them with affection can help them feel genuinely adored and desired. Their partner needs to show them that there is no limit to their devotion. A partner that can bring them the sun on cloudy days will keep them enamored for the long run.

Libra Moon

As a Venus-ruled sign, the Libra Moon needs a partner they can rely on. They want a best friend to build a strong foundation so that they can feel protected in their relationship. The Libra Moon needs a solid bond to stay true to their partner in the long run. If the energy is not reciprocated they will look elsewhere.

Scorpio Moon

Loyalty is one of the words associated with the sign of Scorpio. The Mars-ruled Scorpio Moon is not in it for the games when they look for a meaningful relationship. They want a partner that will stick by them, that they can rely upon and trust. A relationship that they seek is sacred. If they do not have this level of love and trust, they will likely keep things casual and will not commit.

Sagittarius Moon

Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius Moons want a partner that aligns with them on another level. Believe it or not, the Sagittarius Moon wants a long-lasting connection. For them to even consider long-term relationships, their partner must show them a different side, intellectually and spiritually. They want a partner that will partake in adventures and inspire them. Someone who can see them for who they are and feel proud of them.

Capricorn Moon

Capricorn Moons are challenging when it comes to opening up emotionally. This Moon sign needs a partner with similar goals and dreams. The Capricorn Moon can lose interest if their partner does not want to be a part of their future. They do not like flakey or unreliable people. Showing them how genuine your feelings are and giving them access to you is essential for them.

Aquarius Moon

The Aquarius Moon needs a partner that can be both a good friend and lover. Establishing a friendship is usually important and being on good terms with their friends will earn their partner more of their loyalty. Aquarius looks for someone unique and different from them. They want an illustrious partner to show off to others. Their partner must be someone who shares their vision and ideology so they can build a dream.

Pisces Moon

Having a partner with the Moon in Pisces means being patient and understanding. The Moon in Pisces is imaginative, romantic, and carefree. However, they can be very sensitive and if someone hurts them, it will take them time to heal.

They want someone who will respect them, have excellent communication, and who will share their burden and pain with them. Transparency is key for this relationship to thrive because Pisces will be closed off if their partner doesn't show their soul to them.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.