How To Determine Whether Your Energy Is More Masculine Or Feminine, Using Astrology

There's a lot more to astrology than just sun signs. Astrology can help you discover hidden facets of yourself, understand your personality at a deeper level and even figure out if your energy skews more masculine or feminine by nature, regardless of your gender at birth.

From an astrological perspective, masculine qualities are the domain of air and fire signs while feminine qualities are attributed to earth and water signs. It's not as simplistic as that, but it has less to do with societal viewpoints of cliched masculinity and femininity.

Here are the steps you can take to find out if you have more masculine or feminine energy, based on your astrology placements.

1. Generate your birth chart.

To know whether you are more masculine or feminine, you will need your astrology birth chart. You can get one easily using an online birth chart calculator. You will just need to enter the accurate details of your time and place of birth.

2. Grab a pen and paper and divide the page into two halves.

Name one column “masculine” and the other “feminine.” Then go through the checklist below and assign one point to whichever column is relevant.

3. Locate the planet placements in your chart.

First, look at the zodiac sign of each of the following planets and points in your birth chart:

Sun

Moon

Rising Sign

Mercury

Venus

Mars

Jupiter

Saturn

Then, assign points to the masculine and feminine columns according to their zodiac elements.

Masculine elements are air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) and fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) while feminine elements are earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) and water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces).

For example, if you have a Pisces sun, Libra moon, and Aquarius rising, assign one point to the feminine column for Pisces and two points to the masculine column for Libra and Aquarius.

4. Add an extra point to the relevant columns for the following:

Sun in Leo or Aries

Moon in Cancer or Taurus

Mercury in Gemini or Virgo

Venus in Taurus, Libra, or Pisces

Mars in Aries, Scorpio, or Capricorn

Jupiter in Sagittarius, Pisces, or Cancer

Saturn in Capricorn, Aquarius, or Libra

These are the domicile and exalted placements of these planets and luminaries in astrology, so they give more strength to the elements they occupy. For example, if you have an Aries sun, add an extra point to the masculine column.

5. Subtract a point from the relevant columns for the following:

Sun in Libra or Aquarius

Moon in Capricorn or Scorpio

Mercury in Pisces

Venus in Scorpio or Aries

Mars in Libra, Taurus, and Cancer

Jupiter in Gemini or Virgo

Saturn in Leo, Cancer, or Aries

These are the debilitation and fall placements of these planets and luminaries, according to the theory of essential dignities in astrology (with a few adjustments based on the inherent masculine/feminine traits of the astrological bodies).

For example, if you have Moon in Capricorn, subtract one point from the feminine column.

6. Tally up the final score for each column.

If you have more points on the masculine side, your soul is more masculine. If you have more points on the feminine side, your soul is more feminine.

In some cases, you may have a tight draw between the two columns with either an exact figure on both sides or a difference of only one point. This is a unique condition and reveals that you have a well-balanced soul with equal masculine and feminine qualities. This also makes you a strong contender for success in life since you are less likely to have the perspective problems of a heavily masculine or heavily feminine individual.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.