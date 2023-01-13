3 Venus Aspects That Trigger Abandonment Issues (And How Your Venus Sign Copes)

In astrology, Venus is the planet that rules love, money and values.

Venus also shows us our sentiments, what we value the most and where we find pleasure in life. Venus rules beauty and the process of making ourselves more attractive.

Perhaps most notably, Venus rules our attraction and attachment to others and how we approach romantic relationships and others we hold close.

Every sign and planet has its darker energy — even Venus.

For example, the dark side of Venus can trigger relationship problems such as abandonment issues.

Venus in and of itself does not create abandonment issues, but the sign and placement of Venus in your chart can determine how you react to the fear of abandonment.

Hard Venus aspects

Easy Venus aspects in the birth chart, such as conjunct, trine or sextile, can enhance the Venusian qualities of the individual. Harsh aspects, on the other hand, can make Venus-ruled themes and relationships more difficult.

Some difficult aspects that can create abandonment issues in an individual include:

1. Venus square or opposing Neptune

This can create confusion and insecurity in love or the individual may see things differently than their partner where love and commitment are concerned. They may never really be able to make up their mind about what they want or who they want to be with.

2. The ruler of the 12th house in a prominent position in the chart

The 12th house is associated with abandonment at times.

Let’s say the 12th house ruler is Venus, which means the 12th house is Libra or Taurus. If Venus (the ruler of Libra and Taurus) lies in the fifth house, the house of love, this could manifest as abandonment issues.

3. Saturn opposing or square Venus

This aspect makes love harder to come by as Saturn and Venus do not mix well. Saturn can create a fear of abandonment or other types of insecurities that can be difficult to handle.

There are other aspects outside of Venus that can also create fear of abandonment and other emotional issues that affect relationships.

How each Venus sign copes with abandonment issues

Since Venus rules how we love others let’s take a look at how Venus in the various signs might react to fear of being abandoned or dumped for someone else.

Venus in Aries

Aries is a passionate, individualistic sign that does not do well with fear and insecurity as they are generally very confident, straightforward and usually honest and direct.

The Venus Aries reaction to abandonment would likely be, “I am strong and successful so I will do everything to fix the issues myself and show them what an asset I really am and they can’t possibly leave.”

Venus in Taurus

Taurus is one of the signs that Venus rules, and being a fixed sign, is very slow to let go of things.

Venus in Taurus’ reaction to abandonment fears would likely be, “I am the most stable person around and if I shower them with gifts, sex and everything else they want, they can’t possibly leave me for someone else.”

Venus in Gemini

Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, and places a high value on their mental prowess and intellect.

Venus in Gemini’s reaction to the fear of abandonment would likely be, “I am the most interesting person they know and never boring or dull. If I can just keep our communication open, they can’t possibly leave me for someone else who can’t keep up with them like I do.”

Venus in Cancer

Cancer is ruled by the Moon, which places a focus on home, emotions, family and comfort.

Venus in Cancer’s reaction to abandonment would likely be, “I will create a safe and beautiful environment where they feel totally at home and be completely relaxed with everything they want. If I am unforgettable to them they can’t possibly leave.”

Venus in Leo

Leo is ruled by the Sun that shines its warmth across the earth.

Venus in Leo’s reaction to abandonment would likely be, “I will be the most captivating, entertaining and beautiful person they know and as long as I do this and shower them with attention and gifts they can’t possible leave.”

Venus in Virgo

Virgo is a stable Earth sign. Venus in Virgo’s reaction to abandonment would likely be, “I will become indispensable to them to the point they can’t be successful without me. I will take care of everything for them and they won’t leave.”

Venus in Libra

Venus also rules Libra, the sign that rules marriage and partnership.

Venus in Libra’s reaction to abandonment would likely be, “I am an attractive, rational, well-liked and fair-minded person, not to mention a lot of fun. We were born to be together so they can’t leave this. “

Venus in Scorpio

Venus in Scorpio is one of the deepest signs willing to scorch the earth for the person they love.

Venus in Scorpio’s reaction to the fear of abandonment would likely be, “I love them so much and I will be the only one who is there for them when they are down and out, and they will turn to me. If they leave me there will be hell to pay and their life will be miserable.”

Venus in Sagittarius

Sagittarius is ruled by expansive Jupiter and into freedom above all else.

The Venus in Sagittarius reaction to a fear of abandonment would likely be, “I’ll show them how much fun life with me can be, and how many adventures we can have together. I’ll never suffocate them so who could say no to that?”

Venus in Capricorn

Venus in Capricorn is ruled by Saturn and is known for their work ethic and love of building things.

Venus in Capricorn’s reaction to the fear of abandonment would likely be, “No one works harder than me, and I can give them the type of security they want. I’ll even tell them I’m looking to settle down and build a life together if I have to.”

Venus in Aquarius

Aquarius is ruled by both Saturn and Uranus and places a high priority on freedom and individualism.

Venus in Aquarius’s reaction to abandonment would likely be, "I'll give them all the space and freedom they want, and yet I will be the one that still supports them in whatever they want to do in the end, no matter how crazy. How could they refuse this?”

Venus in Pisces

Venus in Pisces is one of the most romantic and emotional Venus signs

When Venus is Pisces' fear of abandonment is triggered, their thought process is somewhere along the lines of "No one will ever love them like I do, and if I have to sacrifice my own interests and desires to keep them I will. I’ll do whatever I have to, to keep them happy and with me. Why would anyone leave this for someone who can’t love them like I can?”

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.