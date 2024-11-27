What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About December 2024 — According To A Tarot Reader

Each zodiac sign's monthly one-card tarot horoscope provides insight into December 2024, a month of self-reflection and inner growth.

The Two of Wands is on the table as the tarot card of the month, reminding us to start planning and preparing for the new year. As the old comes to an end, let this help you lean into the new.

The Queen of Wands is also here to remind us that our opinions, hopes, and dreams matter. Don't dim your light or hold yourself back in fear of making anyone uncomfortable. Instead, recognize what is good for your inner transformation and seize it with strength and inner power!

Each zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope for December 2024

Aries: Ace of Wands

Aries, your tarot card for the month is the Ace of Wands. It reminds you to look within to find your power. Meditation and living life with healthy habits that improve you physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually can help you reconnect with that source within you. The Ace of Wands also refers to the food you eat, which fuels you like the flames in the card.

Working with clear quartz or moonstone can help ground you in the energy you need to move forward on your new year goals.

Taurus: The High Priestess

Taurus, your tarot card this month is The High Priestess. She reveals an inner need for introspection and reflection on the past. As we near the end of 2024, this exercise will benefit you and invigorate you for the 2025.

You will also discover talents you may have allowed to become dormant because you did not receive enough encouragement in the past. Be your own cheerleader and set strong boundaries so you can nurture what you discover.

Working with obsidian or clear quartz is indicated for you this month.

Gemini: Three of Swords

Gemini, your tarot card this month is the Three of Swords. The holiday season can sometimes be stressful, especially if you don't align with your family on certain values. You may realize that your friends and family members' actions get under your skin. The Three of Swords urges you to recognize the sadness and allow the grief to help you move toward calmer waters. Working with moonstone or aquamarine can benefit you in this endeavor.

Cancer: Four of Swords

Cancer, your tarot card this month is the Four of Swords. It tells you to take it easy in December and allow the days to bring you peace, relaxation, and rejuvenation. Set strong boundaries and don't allow anybody to guilt you. You deserve to enjoy the end of the year just like anybody else!

Let this period be a time of introspection so you can walk into 2025 with the greatest strength possible. Working with clear quartz can bring you clarity as you allow your emotions to set the tone for the weeks to come.

Leo: Seven of Pentacles

Leo, your tarot card this month is the Seven of Pentacles. It reminds you that hard work must always be attached to a goal. Only then will you know how much effort to expend and where to extend yourself. Working hard just for the sake of it may be an underlying symptom of emotional turmoil and a need to escape through workaholicism. Meditating can bring you the peace you need so you spend your efforts and energy appropriately.

Virgo: Six of Pentacles

Virgo, your tarot card this month is the Six of Pentacles. It reminds you that just blindly working hard and aiming for perfection may not bring you the results you seek, especially if you live in circumstances where privilege may give opportunities to a few and take them away from others. Seek help where you can and lend a helpful hand to others when it's your turn. What goes around comes around... and it does not make you weak to ask for help.

Libra: Death

Libra, your tarot card this month is Death. As one of the feared Major Arcana cards in a tarot deck, Death represents the need for caution and safety but also talks about a transitional stage between one chapter and another. Since this is December and we are gearing up towards a new year with new goals, now's your time to think about what you would like to leave behind and what you would like to bring forward with you.

Scorpio: Eight of Wands

Scorpio, your tarot card this month is the Eight of Wands. It urges you to be quick on your feet and take all the opportunities that come your way. This will allow you to close the year on a powerful note and begin 2025 with a healthy spirit and great inner drive. Some of you may even benefit from making lists during this month that help you stay on track as to what you wish to accomplish and what you wish to change in your life.

Sagittarius: Three of Pentacles

Sagittarius, your tarot card for the month is the Three of Pentacles. It urges you to be a social player — meet new people, engage with new ideas, be inspired by various sources, and lean on the strengths of more than one individual. What comes out of that will only be beautiful. You may benefit from doing this on a year-end vacation or staycation to uplift your spirit before you move into the new year.

Capricorn: Two of Wands

Capricorn, your tarot card this month is the Two of Wands. It reminds you that goals cannot succeed without firm plans in place. Use this month to make solid plans before stepping into 2025 and embrace the new energy of the new year! Journaling and mind mapping can help you get things in order.

If you feel called to, work with clear quartz or blue jasper this month to help you stay on track and gain clarity about the path forward.

Aquarius: Two of Pentacles

Aquarius, your tarot card this month is the Two of Pentacles. It reminds you that love cannot be purchased or bartered for. You must nurture love for it to grow strong, so don't damage your finances trying to gain someone's love by purchasing them expensive gifts during the holidays. Instead, allow sentiments to be your strong suit this month and think ahead. This will allow you to invest in something truly big and beautiful or go on an extended vacation with your family.

Pisces: Three of Wands

Pisces, your tarot card this month is the Three of Wands. It reminds you that stepping out of your comfort zone does not always have to be uncomfortable. Sometimes it may be the very thing driving you, like a thrill ride into the unknown. Let December be such a period for you so you can enter 2025 with greater courage and inner strength.

If you feel called to, work with blue jasper or Chrysocolla to help you find your inner peace and outer joy.

