3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites In December 2024

Three zodiac signs are basically the universe's favorites in December 2024, with the stars aligning to give them the best horoscopes all month.

We enter December with a New Moon in Sagittarius on December 1 immediately setting the stage for beautiful things to occur over the month. On December 7, we have three major transits with Venus and Ceres entering Aquarius at the same time Neptune stations direct in Pisces.

Advertisement

This has a ripple effect on the collective, reminding us that dreams and hopes are not delusions — you only have to find a way to connect those dreams and goals with concrete plans to bring them to life. Since Venus is a planet of manifestations and good fortune, in Aquarius, it blesses us in significant ways, especially where the communal future is concerned.

We also have a second New Moon this month on December 30. This is a positive sign since we can close the chapter of 2024 gracefully and enter 2025 with new intentions and positive energy.

Three zodiac signs are the universe's favorites in December 2024

1. Sagittarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Sagittarius, December is a period of rest for you with moments of simple pleasures and joys scattered throughout the days. The good energy begins right away with the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 1, so make sure to set your intentions for the next few weeks and the new year that's just around the corner.

The middle of the month is also an important period for you when Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius ends. You will feel the sharpness return to your mind and new ideas blossoming from the most unexpected sources. Lean hard into your intellect and your need for adventure.

If you feel called to, you can also start journaling about your life or scrapbooking about your experiences so you can remember them far into the future. This will allow you to gather memorabilia that may seem insignificant at first but become cornerstones of memory and nostalgia later.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Aquarius, December is a period of rest and healing for you, especially related to family and close friends. Even if you feel like going into introvert mode, try to step out of your comfort zone and socialize with the people who bring joy to your doorstep. The cosmic forces are here to help you bloom instead of hide away.

On December 7, Venus and Ceres will enter your sign, bringing good fortune and the nurturing care of the universe to your doorstep. Those who are single may meet their soulmate or someone intriguing at this time.

Advertisement

Near the end of the month, Chiron direct in Aries sets the tone for the coming days. You will feel burdens being lifted away from your shoulders as the path ahead becomes easier to follow.

3. Capricorn

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Capricorn, December is a period of learning and new growth, especially after December 21 when the Sun enters Capricorn and we officially begin Capricorn season. Suffice it to say, this is your month to make!

The beginning of the month is peaceful. Look out for the Full Moon in Gemini on December 15 as that day allows you to set new intentions for the weeks ahead and the new year. This is a great time to let go of burdens and baggage so you can walk with confidence and courage into 2025.

Finally, since we have two New Moons in December (the second one is also called a Black Moon), the New Moon in Capricorn on December 30 will be truly magnificent for you. Spend the day with your loved ones to bring all the important areas of your life together, including the goals you are working towards.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.