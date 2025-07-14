5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting On July 14

Five zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes for July 7 - 13, 2025, even though we have two new retrograde planets to contend with. During the week of July 14, we start things off with Saturn stationing retrograde in the sign of Aries. This begins an introspective period for the collective, but the Moon in Pisces brings a sense of calm before the Aries Moon joins with Saturn retrograde on the 16th.

Mercury retrograde begins on July 17 in Leo. Since Leo rules the fifth house of love, this Mercury retrograde period may cause some disturbance in relationships and make us feel more nostalgic. When the Moon enters Taurus on July 18, we can better connect with the idea of love right before the communicative Gemini Moon becomes the star of the show before the week is officially over.

Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, and Sagittarius zodiac signs benefit the most from this week’s transits, and have the best horoscopes all week since this week's astrological energy puts them at the center of everything, allowing them to reflect on the specific journeys they're working through. They will also benefit from financial stability and social connection, and this week helps them to take on new challenges with a more positive mindset.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you have one of the best horoscopes all week hands down. It's been a flirty month thus far, with Cancer season helping you feel much more in your element and comfortable with your surroundings. Those in a relationship will enjoy this week’s transits because they serve to make things more exciting with your partner. You could choose to explore your neighborhood and check out a new restaurant during the Taurus Moon on Friday and Saturday, or settle for a nice movie when the Moon enters Gemini on Sunday.

This week, Saturn turns retrograde and the Moon in Aries makes a conjunction to it. This is a solid moment for you to succeed in your collaborations, with Saturn helping you tap into your leadership skills over the next several weeks.

This week allows you to take control. You are a visionary, and Mercury in Leo along with Uranus in Gemini are bringing out this side. Embrace this moment and your gifts.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, Saturn and the Moon in your sign serve as a reminder that maturity is needed to progress. You have one of the best horoscopes this week because it is a week where you will discover your power and perhaps even have a desire to rewrite your story. Of course, with Mercury stationing retrograde beginning on the 18th, it is best to wait to start something new until the planet of communication stations direct in August.

When the Moon enters Taurus on Friday, it will be a good couple of days to analyze your relationship with the material. You may also start seeing your partner in a new light. Your relationship could feel strengthened by the outer planets, especially with the influence from Pluto on your sign.

When the Moon is briefly in Gemini on Sunday, you will enjoy the electrifying energy from the Uranus and Moon conjunction, giving you new ideas that fuel your creative energy.

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, the Pisces Moon early in the feels quite nostalgic as you analyze the accomplishments you've made over the last six months. The Aries Moon joins with Saturn, an essential dynamic that helps you strategize moving forward.

Saturn has now stationed retrograde, giving you one of the best horoscopes this week because you feel prepared to get back on track and prioritize the tasks you may have been neglecting. You feel more confident and prepared to take on new projects, but make sure to wait until Mercury stations direct on August 11 to do so.

The Moon in your sign on Friday and Saturday adds surprises and helps you to focus on a love story. If you're in a relationship, spend either day with your partner (or both!). If you are single, you could also choose to hang with friends. Nevertheless, the Moon in your sign helps boost your confidence and show yourself love.

4. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you have the best weekly horoscope because there are currently several planets in your sign, which can make your social life feel quite active and exciting.

The week begins with the Pisces Moon helping you focus on your career. All eyes are on you during this period, and the Moon receives some positive energy from Jupiter. Focusing on your finances for the future could be on your mind. Jupiter in your house of finances helps you make solid plans for savings, and with Mercury ready to station retrograde on the 18th, you will be given plenty of insights to get these plans in action.

The Aries Moon on Wednesday puts you in your element. Socialize and enjoy thrilling activities with loved ones. On Friday, the Moon in Taurus brings a necessary reset that helps you recharge and reflect before the upcoming week.

5. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, the Mutable energy in the sky brings you a lot more optimism, giving you the best horoscope this week. Venus in your partnership house opens you up to a world of new opportunities that Uranus will continue to add to as the months progress.

Moon in Pisces early in the week makes you feel industrious. You are driven to succeed even more with Saturn now retrograde. As the week progresses, the Moon in Aries builds upon your confidence, helping you take pride in your talents and the work you do. The Taurus energy on Friday reminds you of the value in keeping your planner in tip-top shape. Mercury stations retrograde this week as well, giving you an edge in the workplace. This is a good week to explore and research since you have the focus.

The Moon in Gemini closes the week, bringing excitement and new energy to your relationship house as the Moon connects with Jupiter and Venus. It is also a good time to strengthen the relationship you have with yourself.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.