Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, August 31 — The First Quarter Moon Is Here

Daily horoscopes are here for August 31, 2025. On Sunday, each zodiac sign will experience the intense energy of the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius. Since Sagittarius relates to learning, you may discover that the vision you pinned on your Pinterest board around last week’s New Moon now demands movement, no matter how messy the middle looks.

On Sunday, the road ahead may not be fully lit just yet, but at the very least, you can get flashes of what could appear in the near future. This is how Sagittarius energy works, and why a crisis point in the sign of the brave and adventure-seeking archer would rather you chase a far-off truth than sit obediently in a stale certainty.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, August 31, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, life is calling you to step out of the lanes you’ve already mastered and throw yourself into a broader, stranger horizon. There is no way to expand safely; clutch your pearls so you can leap.

Someone or something might offer you a taste of a bigger vision that makes you slightly dizzy with possibility. On August 31, attend the meeting, purchase the ticket, and walk into the conversation you’re unsure you’re qualified to have.

Be brave and see what life has in store for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, wade into the emotional waters where you can’t see the bottom. Intimacy on all levels is pulling you in, and there’s no way to tiptoe without getting soaked.

On August 31, you can learn how much of yourself you’re willing to risk for a deeper kind of connection. If you’re craving a change that transforms you from the inside out, closeness won’t arrive by staying in polite territory.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, relationships now act as magnifying mirrors, showing you where you’ve been holding back. Your daily horoscope for August 31 is here to show you where you’re ready to take a bolder stand and where you aren't.

You need to be around relationships that challenge your assumptions and encourage you to grow and change. The people around you are either pulling you forward or anchoring you down. You'll know which is which.

Don’t mistake keeping the peace for keeping your power.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your daily life is up for an adventurous reinvention. Routines that once felt secure now feel like dry soil.

The temptation to overload your schedule may be a distraction from the bigger question: Does this routine help to keep you curious? Efficiency is great, but what you crave now is vitality.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, take up space in a way that makes you even slightly nervous. August 31 is a day for you to create, perform, flirt, and experiment.

The applause will be nice, but the real victory is in feeling that pulse in your chest that says you are unmistakably alive.

If the only one keeping score was the future you, watching from decades ahead, what would they beg you to risk today?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you might feel a little more restless in your bones than usual, and so does the air inside your home. You may feel pulled to renovate, rearrange, or redefine what home even means to you.

These walls (literal or emotional) are holding more history than you need. Clear a room, burn a candle, and open a door on August 31. Give yourself a space that mirrors who you are becoming, not just who you’ve been.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your words carry more voltage now, and they’re not meant to be wasted on pleasantries. The urge to be radically honest will be hard to ignore, so say it even if it rattles the air.

Charm is your default, but on August 31, truth is your weapon. The two together can change the game, and it makes you feel stronger in who you are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your sense of security is going through a stress test. You may be wondering if you’ve been playing small out of fear of losing what you’ve built.

What you experience during your Sunday horoscope is the moment to re-examine what stability even means to you. Is it a cage made of gold or is it a platform you can leap from? The answer will determine your next course of action.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the heat is on you on Sunday, and with it comes the thrill and terror of being seen.

Your natural instinct is to aim for the next big thing, but the real question is whether you’re prepared to own your direction out loud.

Remember, you don’t have to have every map detail to know where you are going. You have to take the first step with a style that tells the world you know where you’re headed even if you’re still making it up.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your mind feels like a locked door with a key you keep pretending you lost. Now, that key is glowing in your hand. Is there something you’ve been avoiding looking at: a memory, a desire, a truth?

What you experience on Sunday might disrupt the structure you’ve built. If so, let it. What’s hidden has power only when you refuse to face it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the people around you are sparking ideas you didn’t even know you were ready for. This day is more than just adding contacts to your list.

So, on August 31, align yourself with those whose visions feel like fuel, and with those conversations that leave you buzzing. Collaboration now could open doors you didn’t even know existed.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the time for being humble about your ambitions is over. Your name deserves to be in bigger rooms. You know your ideas need to be on larger stages.

You don’t need a complete blueprint to start moving toward the spotlight. Do your best to stop hiding behind the excuse of not being ready yet. Someone is watching, and they’ll take you as seriously as you take yourself.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.