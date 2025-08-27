The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Drastically Improve In September 2025

In September 2025, five zodiac signs will see their relationships improve. This starts right off the bat on Monday, September 1, when Saturn will shift back into Pisces as part of its retrograde motion. While Saturn retrograde can represent a slower period in your life, it can also help to bring about the rewards that you’ve been working to achieve. In perfect synchronicity, there will be a balance to the Piscean energy as Mercury shifts into Virgo on Tuesday, September 2. Mercury in Virgo will keep you from glossing over the details or pushing matters aside in an effort to improve your relationship. Instead, you will be directed to focus on the details and hash through anything that arises while also planning for the future.

This is precisely what will occur as Jupiter in Cancer trines the North Node in Pisces on Wednesday, September 3, just before the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on Sunday, September 7. Magic is afoot during Eclipse season, and with the energy of Pisces present, it will bring a divine and romantic energy to your relationship. This won’t just bring about a sudden change of events, but can also help you to move past what has felt challenging so that you can enjoy the love that is present in your life.

This will be intensified as Venus shifts into Virgo on Friday, September 19, just ahead of the New Moon solar eclipse on Sunday, September 21. Spend the first half of September being willing to embrace what is necessary, so that by the time the New Moon solar eclipse occurs, you will have that beautiful new beginning you’ve been dreaming of. There is magic in the polarity of Pisces and Virgo that invites you to believe in magic, but also takes responsibility for how you can create it in your romantic life. This is the balance of heaven and earth, helping you to see how love always finds you when you least expect it.

1. Pisces

Open your heart, dear Pisces. You are heading into one of your most romantic months of 2025, but to fully experience its power, you will need to be open to receiving love.

Beginning on Tuesday, September 2, Mercury will shift into Virgo, the ruler of your house of love and relationships, helping to improve both. Mercury brings clarity to what you want and the ability to communicate effectively with your partner. This can also help with new dates and introductions, as you will radiate an attractive and open energy. Yet, this merely sets the stage for what you are meant to focus on in the weeks ahead. Don’t feel like you need to rush anything; instead, work on being open and honest about exactly what you’re looking for and need from love.

While Mercury in Virgo sets the stage for romantic growth and divine magic, Venus will shift into this earth sign on Friday, September 19, just before the New Moon solar eclipse in Virgo occurs on Sunday, September 21. Venus in Virgo is what lights the fires of love and helps you to make progress in your current relationship or embrace a divine meeting with someone new and unexpected.

Yet, it’s the Virgo Eclipse, which follows your personal eclipse in the sign of Pisces from September 7, that brings the magic you are seeking. This will prompt a new course of action or the beginning of a relationship. Eclipse season tends to accelerate any timelines, so you must remain open so that love can finally find you.

2. Virgo

Everything happens for a reason, Virgo, and some things will help to create improvements in your relationships. Yet, you often can’t see that reason until long after an event has occurred. You’ve had a bit of a reprieve with Saturn having shifted out of Pisces, the ruler of your house of relationships, and into Aries earlier in the year. While relieved, you’ve still been struggling with a purpose for what’s occurred, or the clarity as to what choice to make in the present moment.

What you’ve been seeking will finally arrive as retrograde Saturn shifts back into Pisces on Monday, September 1. Saturn retrograde returning to Pisces isn’t something to fear but rather should be embraced. This can help bring in fulfillment and the rewards for Saturn’s previous cycle in Pisces; after all, what Saturn brings together can never be undone.

Saturn retrograde returning to Pisces will feel different in the weeks ahead as Jupiter in Cancer trines the North Node in Pisces on Wednesday, September 3, ahead of the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on Sunday, September 7. Pisces governs all matters of love and romance, while Cancer energy represents your wishes and all of the relationships you have in your life.

With the alignment of Jupiter and the North Node, an auspicious transit occurring just before the Piscean Eclipse, you will experience a profound moment in your relationship. This will be felt as a new and closer connection with an existing partner, or the realization of feelings for someone that you considered just a friend. Relationship matters will move quickly toward the beginning of September, so you must trust that everything is always happening for a higher purpose.

3. Aries

Allow yourself to believe in love, dear Aries. You’ve had a rough go when it comes to love and relationships recently, but that doesn’t mean you are destined to be alone. There have been divine tests to your faith and hope in what you will be able to create, but through it all, you’ve risen to any challenges, and now that effort finally begins to pay off. Be sure that you are approaching romantic matters with optimism, especially once Mercury moves into Libra on Thursday, September 18.

Libra governs your house of relationships, while Mercury brings about greater communication in this area of your life. This doesn’t only represent important conversations between you and an existing partner, but also helps you forge a connection with someone new, as long as you allow yourself to believe that love is possible.

Following Mercury’s shift into Libra, the Sun will move into this loving air sign on Tuesday, September 22, beginning Libra season. The Sun is one of the luckiest planets in the cosmos and represents taking action. With Mercury and the Sun together in Libra, you are being urged to be sure that your words and desires are in alignment with your actions.

This will only be possible if you can adopt an optimistic attitude toward romantic matters. Just because you may have been burned in the past or have certain decisions that you regret doesn’t mean that you don’t deserve love or that it’s not meant for you. Change your mindset, sweet Aries, and start letting yourself believe in love once again, as it’s closer than you think.

4. Gemini

Embrace a change of heart to see your relationships improve, sweet Gemini. Beginning on Saturday, September 6, Uranus will station retrograde in your zodiac sign of Gemini. Uranus will be retrograde in Gemini until November 7, when it will shift back into Taurus before stationing direct on January 27, 2026. Uranus is known as the great awakener for the way it brings unexpected events and shifts into your life; yet, in Gemini, it is entirely personal. This represents a transformation in how you think about and approach romantic matters.

You may experience a personal revelation that changes your romantic life forever, but you do need to let yourself embrace it. As an air sign of duality, changing your heart or even your mind is to be expected. Just because it hasn’t always worked out in the past doesn’t mean that this won’t serve you now.

While Uranus retrograde in Gemini is bringing about a change in how you approach love, asteroid Vesta will shift into Sagittarius on Saturday, September 13. Vesta governs themes of commitment, family, and devotion, while in Sagittarius, it highlights your romantic relationship.

The growth and change of heart that Uranus retrograde in Gemini begins is what will allow you to experience a fulfilling relationship once Vesta shifts into Sagittarius. This energy can represent an engagement, creating a home together, or simply trusting that this time you promise forever, you actually mean it. Take time to reflect on your beliefs, be willing to embrace change, but also be ready to embrace your forever love.

5. Taurus

Seek what is real for your relationship to improve, Taurus. You’ve been moving through some challenges in your romantic life in recent months. This has created a situation in which you’ve wondered whether you should stay or leave. If single, this has been a time of questioning yourself and what you’ve most wanted in relationships. While confusing and challenging at times, it has served a purpose of helping you to understand that you can’t achieve what you dream of if you’re afraid to honor your truth.

This has helped you learn to be honest and genuine in your interactions with others, rather than merely pretending to be fine or remaining silent in moments of chaos. You need to stay focused on what you’ve learned in the past few months as Mars moves into Scorpio on Monday, September 22, as it will bring you an opportunity to take action in a way that you previously only dreamed of.

Mars is the planet of action, desire, and ambition. As it moves into Scorpio on Monday, September 22, it will activate your house of romance, love, and dating. Mars in Scorpio prioritizes your romantic life, long-term relationship, or entering the dating world in a way that fosters growth, depth, and excitement. However, while all zodiac signs have a shadow side, Scorpio’s is darker than most. Be mindful of seeking what is real and not playing in the jealous or manipulative tendencies that this zodiac sign can often represent.

Practice care in how you handle physical intimacy, knowing that it won’t guarantee you forever or actually help you navigate a challenging period in your connection. In its purest form, Scorpio is the alchemist; yet, to transform is also to reveal. Use this time to seek what is real in your romantic life. Whether this involves attracting a new person, being honest about your feelings, or finally addressing long-standing issues, by doing so, you will be able to embrace the magic of a love that never stops growing.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert, and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.