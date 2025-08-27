September 2025 Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign — Fated Endings Await

Monthly horoscopes are here for September 2025, a significant month for each zodiac sign that includes two eclipses. In September, the Sun transits through Virgo until it enters Libra on September 21, when we all become a little more desirous of balance and harmony, and most people will go out of their way to make things pleasant. Mercury, the planet of communication, finishes up in the sign of Leo and transits through Virgo from September 2 - 18, and then Libra for the rest of the month. Venus, the planet that rules money, love, and values, continues its transit through fun-loving Leo until September 19, when Venus enters Virgo and love energy becomes more practical and down-to-earth. Mars leaves Libra for Scorpio on September 22, where it remains until November 4, making us more assertive, secretive, and money-oriented. Saturn re-enters Pisces on September 1 for one final swing through the sign, where it will remain until mid-February 2026, finishing up its cycle and not returning for another 30 years, which will substantially lighten things up for Pisces. The three outer planets Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto are now retrograde, along with Saturn, slowing things down a bit and making us more introspective this month.

The two stars of the show are a lunar eclipse in Pisces on September 7, which is followed by a solar eclipse in Virgo on September 21. Eclipses often act like guideposts showing us where we will be focused throughout the year, and we frequently experience unexpected events or surprises. Eclipses typically can mark important events or be the harbinger of important events in our lives. During the lunar eclipse in Pisces, which rules the 12th house of endings, so some things will undoubtedly reach an end. Pisces is a spiritual and creative sign that at times can seem magical and dreamy, but it’s important to keep our feet on the ground during this time. Pisces likes to merge with others, sometimes to their own detriment. The solar eclipse is in Virgo, the sign that rules the sixth house of health and work, which is where many of us will be focused. For many, this eclipse will coincide with heavy responsibilities, and we will be forced to deal with reality as any rose-colored glasses come off. Due to the nature of this eclipse, some things may end, but don’t expect the worst unless you are already close to ending something, whether it is a job, relationship, or anything else. And remember that endings are always followed by new beginnings.

September 2025 monthly horoscopes for each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aries, wherever the Sun goes is where the spotlight shines, and in September, the Sun travels through your sixth house of health and work until the 21st when it enters your seventh house of partners. Venus leaves your fifth house of love on the 19th, so make the most of the first part of the month and enjoy the last of summer.

Saturn will retrograde back into your 12th house for nearly six more months, returning to your sign next year. Some things in your life are wrapping up to make way for the new, which will happen in a big way in 2026.

When Mars enters Scorpio on the 22nd, your focus and action will shift toward other people’s money.

The two eclipses fall in your 12th and sixth houses, so expect to focus on what is ending and beginning and what you're doing at work. This is a good month to start a new health regimen or set new health and workout goals.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Taurus, in September, the spotlight will shine on your fifth house of love and friends until the 21st, when the focus becomes work and health. Enjoy get-togethers at home while Venus is in your fourth house for the first 18 days of the month. Then Venus moves to your fifth house, joining the Sun, creating more excitement in love and relationships.

Mars moves into your seventh house of partners on the 21st, so you may need to be careful to avoid conflict when this happens.

Saturn moves back into your 11th house of friends at the start of the month, so you may connect with old friends more often now.

The two eclipses fall in your 11th and fifth houses this month, shining the light on friendships, love, and possibly children if you have or want them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Gemini, with Jupiter in your second house of money, you should feel financially blessed this month.

The first 21 days of the month are associated with communication and immediate family members. When the Sun moves into Virgo, your focus shifts to home. Are you planning changes? Because if so, you will be happy with them!

Saturn will return to your 10th house of career this month. Often, with Saturn in this placement, we have big accomplishments that work in our favor.

When Mars enters Scorpio on the 22nd, you will become more focused on work, and you may want to make sure that you don’t get too run-down physically.

The eclipses will fall in your 10th and fourth houses, so this will create a major focus on work, along with home and some family time during the Virgo eclipse.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Cancer, you should have a positive and fruitful September with Jupiter, the planet of gain and expansion, in your sign and Venus in your second house of income through the 18th.

After this, Venus in Virgo will transit your third house of communication, amping up things in this area. The Sun also travels through your third house until the 22nd, when it enters your fourth house of home. Planning a party? This will be a great time.

The fall eclipses will fall in your ninth and third houses. The eclipse on September 7 will deal with travel, education, publishing, or dealing with people at a distance, and the solar eclipse on the 21st will connect you with learning, short trips, or immediate family members.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Leo, in September, the Sun travels through your second house of money, creating a focus on making and generating money until the 22nd, when it moves into Libra, which is your third house of communication and learning.

Venus enters your second house on September 2, giving you a financial boost, which helps your income and self-esteem. When it enters Libra on September 18, expect communication to pick up. This is a compatible and positive sign for you, so enjoy.

Saturn will move back into your eighth house at the start of the month. When Saturn is in this placement, it often causes you to focus on money and often your own resources as opposed to others for the duration of this transit.

When Mars moves into Scorpio on September 22, it transits your fourth house of home and family. You may spend more time at home or with family.

The eclipses will fall in your eighth and second houses. The Pisces eclipse will deal with other people’s money, intimacy, or how you feel in a relationship, and the Virgo eclipse will be about your income and self-worth and those things you value most.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Virgo, Saturn moves back into your house of partners on September 1. Sometimes, with this placement, we feel alone even if we have a partner — but you are almost through this cycle.

Venus transiting your sign from the 19th on will give you a personal boost in terms of feeling great, looking good, and making an impression on others. When Venus enters Libra on the 22nd, this can help with money, boosting your income along with your feelings of self-worth.

While the Sun is in your sign until September 21, you'll feel good and more like yourself. When the Sun enters Libra, it will join Venus, placing even more impetus on increasing finances.

The eclipses fall in your seventh and first houses. The Pisces eclipse will deal with partners, personal or professional, and the Virgo eclipse will put the spotlight on you and what you want this month.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Libra, Saturn moves back into your sixth house on the first day of the month, creating a focus on health and work. With Saturn in this house, your day-to-day activities typically become more important.

Happy Birthday, Libra! The Sun moves into your sign on the 22nd, and this should be a great month. Venus in Leo will connect you with friends and should be a social and romantic period. When it moves into Virgo on the 18th, you may take more pleasure in alone time.

When Mars enters Scorpio on September 22, expect to spend more money — but you will also be focused on making money. This doesn’t mean it's negative at all, but do watch your spending.

With Jupiter transiting your career house, you should shine this month, so watch for opportunities.

The eclipses will fall in your sixth and 12th houses. The sixth house rules work and health, and the 12th house rules the subconscious mind. In September, you may spend some time alone reflecting on the past.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, have you taken that trip you have been thinking about with Jupiter in your ninth house of travel? Perhaps you are considering more education this month as well.

Saturn in Pisces transits your fifth house of love starting this month, which can connect you with old loves. You could even meet someone older if you are single.

The Sun’s transit through Virgo transits your 11th house of friends, making this a very social month. When it enters Libra on September 18, you may do more reflecting, spending time alone, or wrapping certain things up.

The eclipses fall in your fifth and 11th houses, making this a social month for you. If you are single you could meet someone new.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, with Jupiter transiting your eighth house, you have every opportunity to make money this month. As an added bonus, your partner (if you have one) may be successful as well.

The Sun transits your career house for the first half of September, shining the spotlight on you at work until the 22nd when it moves to the 11th house, which means you will be very social and connect with others. Venus in Leo is a compatible fire sign and will encourage one last blast of summer fun until it enters Virgo — plus, it helps with your career.

Saturn returns to your fourth house this month, which can create a focus on your home or family.

Mars will enter your 12th house on the 22nd. When this happens, it tends to stir up the subconscious mind. This is a good time to finally release old baggage.

The eclipses fall in your fourth and 10th houses, placing the focus on home and work all month!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, with Jupiter transiting your house of partners, are you thinking about taking a relationship to a higher level? If you are partnered, your relationship should already be going quite well.

The Sun in Virgo transits your ninth house of travel and education, generating the possibility of a trip or further education or study. When it moves into your 10th house on September 21, you will shine in your career (which you typically do anyway)!

As Venus transits your eighth house, it is encouraging you to have more fun and slow down a bit. This is the time to discover how you really feel about someone — it might be more significant than you think.

The eclipses fall in your third and ninth houses, the axis that concerns communication, travel, and education. This month will be a significant time for important communication especially since Saturn has also moved back into your house of communication as well.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, Saturn has moved back into your second house of money for the next six months. What have you learned about money or planned for finances over the past two years? Whatever you have missed, Saturn will now show you.

The Sun in Virgo, or your eighth house, will put an even bigger focus on money until it moves into Libra on September 21, when your focus will shift to travel, education, or perhaps a changing worldview.

Venus transits your seventh house of partners at the start of the month, encouraging you to spend more time with those most important to you. Then it moves into your eighth house, giving you a financial boost accompanied by Mars transiting through your career house, which can indicate important developments.

This month, your focus will be on money and increasing what you have with the two eclipses hitting your second and eighth houses of income and other people’s money.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pisces, Saturn returns to your first house for one final swing this month. Many changes have occurred with Saturn in Pisces, and this will be the completion over the next six months. You will find that your life has changed substantially (and in many ways for the better).

Venus in Leo will give you a boost in terms of work, and you may shine in the spotlight until it enters your seventh house of partners on the 19th, switching your focus to others or a partner if you have one.

Mars enters Scorpio on the 22nd, transiting your ninth house of travel and education — planning a trip?

The eclipses fall in your first and seventh house axis of partners and yourself. With Jupiter in your fifth house of love, this should be a great month for love and your social life!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.