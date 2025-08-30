4 Zodiac Signs Start Living The Good Life After August 31, 2025

After August 31, 2025, four zodiac signs start living the good life. When Mercury trines Chiron, the wounded healer, we feel at peace with ourselves. August 31 brings an opportunity for deep understanding, and the message we receive at this time is one of self-empowerment.

For four zodiac signs, this is a day for making peace with the past, forgiving yourself, and moving forward with determination and clarity. Mercury trine Chiron shows us that healing begins with listening to our own inner voice. We know what the right thing to do for ourselves is, and on this day, we get down to the business of doing it.

1. Taurus

There's something in your life that you don't like, Taurus. You know exactly what it is, and yet, you continue to stay attached to this one thing, as if you are addicted to it. When you see it this way, you change. You are not interested in being addicted to something that brings you grief.

During the transit of Mercury trine Chiron, you'll see that all that's required of you is one brave move. This is what will help you break that bad habit.

It may be your attachment to one person in your life, or it could be something as common as an addiction to social media and the nonstop circus of negativity it brings. This is the day you kick the habit, and the universe wants you to know that breaking free is good for you.

2. Gemini

For you, Mercury trine Chiron feels like a friend who sits you down and tells you exactly what you need to hear. You are not always open to hearing any kind of critique whatsoever, but on August 31, you'll be ready.

And your readiness will bring the payoff, meaning it's time to start listening to those in your life who care about you. Nobody's trying to tell you what to do, Gemini, but their advice does have value.

The universal message of the day tells you that you're not living this life in a vacuum. There are people in your life who can help you, without it becoming something that bruises your ego.

3. Virgo

To say that you've been holding on to past pain would be an understatement, Virgo. You often cling to your past in order to find your identity. However, the problem is that you don't identify with that past anymore. During Mercury trine Chiron, it almost feels as if the universe is trying to tell you that it's OK to move forward and that you owe nothing to the past.

This transit is a healing entity in your life, Virgo. The signs are very clear that it's time to move on and let yourself live your life in peace. You are not obligated to uphold the ideals of the past. This is your life, so choose to live in the present, peacefully.

4. Capricorn

August 31 ushers in a new phase in your life, Capricorn. In this new era, you put in a conscious effort to be gentle with yourself. You hold yourself to some very high standards, and during Mercury trine Chiron, you may find that it's OK to take a break.

That doesn't mean that you are shooting for anything less than excellence, though. This transit is merely here for you to understand that life is about push and pull, give and take. It's time you start understanding that you, too, need to receive.

You're allowed to heal, rest, and feel lighter. Give yourself the gift the universe wants you to have: peace, freedom, happiness. It's yours for the asking, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.