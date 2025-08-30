Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here For September 1 - 7 — A Major Energy Shift Changes Everything

Weekly horoscopes are here for September 1 - 7, 2025, reveal the focus of the week for each zodiac sign. The week starts off with a major energy shift as Saturn enters Pisces once more on September 1, testing our discipline as we're forced to revisit any lessons we may have skimmed over in the past. We'll have some support from the Capricorn Moon early in the week, which is also the prologue for the lunar eclipse later in the week.

The Moon will enter Aquarius on Friday, September 4, enhancing our communication with others as the Moon connects with Uranus in Gemini. On the 6th, Uranus stations retrograde and the Moon enters Pisces. We are brought back to reflect on what the Saturn transit has taught us since it first entered Pisces in March of 2023 — take a look back at your social media posts and camera roll from that time to see what you may be revisiting before Saturn leaves Pisces for good in February 2026. We have a long ways to go, but this week is a good time for expanding on the areas where we can continue to incorporate more transformation.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from September 1 - 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Saturn enters Pisces early in the week, and the Moon will briefly be in the sign of Sagittarius, showing you that you are unstoppable.

Understanding your value and what you bring to the table will be emphasized as the Moon enters Capricorn on Tuesday. You’ve set your eyes on the prize, and you have the momentum to keep going.

Thursday's Aquarius Moon puts the spotlight on what you have accomplished during the Saturn in Pisces transit. This is your green light to dive into learning new topics, but remember that we're still in Virgo season, which reminds you that you need patience and a blueprint before impulsively rushing ahead.

When the Moon is in Pisces over the weekend, make time for fun. You’ve been giving it your all, and the eclipse energy helps you get back to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Saturn enters Pisces again this week, giving us a glimpse of the changes you'll experience over the next five months. But you are up for the challenge with the Capricorn Moon bringing out your adventurous side.

Mercury enters Virgo on Tuesday, helping you become more efficient as the energy prompts you to consider your time management.

Virgo season is also shedding some light on your relationship sector, and Saturn being back in Pisces will teach you a lot about your dynamic with romantic partners, both past and present.

As the Moon enters Aquarius on Thursday, you'll begin exploring new ideas and gaining insight. If you’re more concerned about polishing your skillset, the Aquarius Moon energy will prove to be beneficial in the professional sector.

Once the Moon is in Pisces over the weekend, your social energy rises. Prepare to receive invitations to events, or be the one who hosts something for close friends.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, as Saturn re-enters Pisces on Monday, you're focused on getting the work done since it will make you more mindful of your responsibilities. Virgo season has already prepped you for this, so get your planner ready and take notes.

When the Capricorn Moon enters the picture on Tuesday, you could have important conversations with your partner about shared finances. Those who are single experience the energy differently, with an emphasis on their material possessions or focusing on clearing out debt.

When the Moon enters Aquarius on Thursday, travel is on your mind. With Mercury now in Virgo, it could be a period of getting the required paperwork sorted before embarking on a trip.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Pisces will have you more future-centered, carrying on the messages from Saturn in Pisces which is pushing you to close cycles and unleash your potential.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, if you've felt stagnant since Saturn entered Aries in May, the planet's return to Pisces on Monday could serve as the spark to get you back on track.

The Capricorn Moon will oppose Jupiter in your sign early in the week, illuminating any problems within your relationship sector. Working things out will be easier with Mercury now in Virgo, allowing you to find your words and make compromises in love.

When the Moon is in Aquarius starting on Thursday, it enhances the connections you make because you will be much more emotionally vulnerable. This is a good time to show others another side of you that you may have hidden from others.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Pisces helps you take control and learn a lot about practicing boundaries. Understanding your limits is a message from the Pisces eclipse. With Mars in Libra, you may have been combative, but now with the eclipse energy taking over, you will learn to see why diplomacy is essential in all aspects of your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Capricorn Moon early in the week helps you lay the foundation for what you are expecting within your relationships. Working well with others could be an epiphany of the Mercury in Virgo transit that starts on Tuesday. Virgo season has you taking your time to listen to others and be more present with the conversations at hand.

This also prepares you for the Aquarius Moon on Thursday, which will impact your relationship sector. Learn to work things through with others and be more patient. Apply what you learned while Mercury was in your sign since the end of June and elevate the meaningful relationships in your life.

The eclipse in Pisces closes the week, enabling you to find your courage. Center on being more methodical with how you approach interactions with others. The Pisces energy is showing you how to become a fantastic leader.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, with Saturn entering your partnership house this week, your friendships serve as a source of incredible support and power. The first half of the week is a period of receiving inspiration before the eclipse in Pisces happens towards the end of the week.

When the Moon is in Capricorn on Tuesday and Wednesday, it could inspire you to work on a creative project you abandoned. But this can also be a splendid time to consider the type of partner you want in business, romance, or friendship. The eclipse energy is putting into perspective why it’s important to connect with people who are aligned with you and understand you.

Mercury in your sign will give you a boost when it comes to your thinking process. With Uranus aspecting Mercury, you could conjure some potent ideas that could fuel your creative project, and this will be especially prominent over the weekend.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, starting this week, Saturn is no longer in opposition to your sign, which brings calming energy to your relationships.

The Moon in Capricorn early in the week shifts your focus to home and family. This could be a period when you may want to make changes around the house, decorating or catching up with home improvement tasks. Starting on Tuesday, Mercury in Virgo can help you embrace new ideas that you could use when it comes to renovating your office space or home decor.

The Moon in Aquarius conjunct Pluto on Thursday is a period of love, romance, and increased optimism. The Pisces eclipse energy helps you dream and believe in love once again.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, if you’re in a relationship, Saturn in Pisces helps you strengthen or consider making changes to it. Depending on how you approach it, Saturn in Pisces could be a support or a wake-up call as you reflect on what relationships mean to you.

However, this can be a time when collaborations become more meaningful, and you could find that listening to others can help free you from any creative blocks. The Aquarius Moon on Thursday will make you appreciative of the support you receive from others. The confidence boosters can also help you set the foundation for reaching the top.

When the Moon is in Pisces over the weekend, once more, love comes to the picture. But the Moon in this position will have you more concerned with evolving the relationship you have with yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, with Saturn back in Pisces, you are continuing to put in the work you started two years ago and are giving it your all.

This week, you're challenged to find a better balance between home and career. Since Saturn is bringing more responsibilities, you will discover that planning ahead could work wonders.

This can also be a period when you become a lot more interested in your family history. Mercury entering Virgo fuels your curiosity and gives you the discipline needed to work on a family tree, plan a family reunion, or research your family's past. You could also be the support system that other family members seek at this time.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Pisces has you prioritize rest and relaxation at home. The things you uncover from the past can also help bring new inspiration and understanding.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, with your ruler, Saturn, back in the sign of Pisces this week, you are once again uncovering new things pertaining to your idea process and your confidence levels. Focus on those imaginative pursuits that spark a lot of happiness and motivate you.

The Moon in your sign on Tuesday will serve as a confidence-building exercise, and with Mercury now in Virgo, you could experience breakthroughs with your thinking process. Working on a draft or jotting down your ideas will help you get more comfortable with building upon your creative energy.

The Aquarius Moon on Thursday is a social transit for you, creating a strong connection with home and community. When the Moon is in Pisces over the weekend, get involved in a community project or explore the world around you with others.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Saturn back in the sign of Pisces starts your week with momentous energy shifting your attention to your finances. You’re back to building, and the Capricorn Moon on Tuesday gives you a lot of help.

New plans and new ideas you come up with at the start of the week will take momentum when the Moon is in your sign on Thursday. You will be more receptive to learning new things and trying out new ideas. This is your time to shine and protect what is yours. Expect to reflect on how material possessions have influenced you.

By the weekend, the Moon in Pisces circles back on what you’re trying to accomplish for your future. Put your ideas into action while you feel more knowledgeable and equipped to focus on action plans tied to savings and growing your assets.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Saturn entering your sign once again can be a bit overwhelming, adding more significant changes to your life in the upcoming months. Don’t fret, because once the Moon is in Capricorn, things could start to pick up — but you will be going with the flow since you are now so accustomed to this energy. It’s time for you to get things done.

On Thursday, the industrious Aquarius Moon will make you more aware of what you've been splurging and what you've been saving when it comes to your finances.

If you start feeling overwhelmed ahead of the lunar eclipse in your sign this week, a focus on meditation can help you navigate the emotional waves. When the Moon is in your sign, it can feel like a moment of clarity, especially with the Moon in conjunction with Saturn helping you close old cycles and focus on something new.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.