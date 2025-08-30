3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success The Week Of September 1 - 7, 2025

The week of September 1 to 7, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. Finances have been challenging this year, and you may feel like you haven't seen adequate results of your work and efforts. Normally, when you invest in a dream, a financial goal, or professional matters, you can begin to see the results almost immediately. However, in recent months, finances have been stagnant, and the universe has been quiet. This led to you questioning your path and choices.

Advertisement

However, a breakthrough is coming in the week ahead. You will finally start seeing the results and rewards for your previous efforts. This will arrive as a bonus in the workplace, an investment finally paying off, or an unexpected influx of cash that helps to turn your life around. The abundance that arrives in the days ahead is only just the beginning of what is to come. Take what arrives, knowing you are on the right path, and use what you receive to further your dreams for financial success and independence.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Negotiate for what you deserve, dear Leo. On Tuesday, September 2, Mercury will shift into Virgo, highlighting the need to negotiate for higher wages or a better financial outcome. Mercury governs contracts, offers, and opportunities, so it’s important that you also put yourself out there. Don’t be quick to take the first offer or let fear dictate your decision. Instead, be willing to negotiate, highlighting your skills and why you deserve the raise or investment that you desire.

Mercury in Virgo represents a time when you will be flooded with offers for financial success, yet it also signifies that you should be proactive as well. Use this time to go over the details of your finances so that you can understand what you need to be both secure and successful. Then explore any contracts or offers you receive, taking into account the full package being offered. This is what will help you feel confident that you are finally receiving what you deserve.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Prepare for a new level of success, Gemini. Jupiter is the luckiest planet in the cosmos, and currently in Cancer, it will be responsible for bringing you wealth and success throughout the next year. On Wednesday, September 3, Jupiter in Cancer will trine the North Node in Pisces, bringing in wealth and an increased income due to your efforts within your career. This is only the first step, but it will prove to be a significant one. Just be sure you’re open to receiving and ready for this phase of wealth and recognition.

While Jupiter is the planet of luck, the North Node governs your fate. The North Node only shifted into Pisces earlier this year; however, it’s an energy you’ve already paid your dues to, as Saturn has been within Pisces since 2023. This meant a great deal of work, but not a lot of rewards. All of that changes, as Jupiter and the North Node align to help you achieve the success you have been working towards.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You don’t have to trade your soul for wealth, dearest Aquarius. The Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Pisces will occur on Sunday, September 7. Pisces is a zodiac sign that emphasizes your spiritual side, as well as your emotional needs. Because of this, it also highlights what you value and the purpose that your soul came into this lifetime with. As the Piscean Eclipse rises, you will be called to remember that no job is worth losing yourself.

To achieve the financial abundance that you desire, it’s not a matter of working more or even working harder, but finding what truly resonates with your soul. Of course, you will have to dedicate yourself and invest time, but it shouldn’t feel like your life ever becomes all about work. The Lunar Eclipse in Pisces represents an internal shift, where you start to believe that you can achieve financial wealth through honoring what aligns and excites your soul.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.