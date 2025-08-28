3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success In September 2025

Managing your finances responsibly will be key for the three zodiac signs attracting financial success in September 2025. While the energy may feel easier than it has in recent months, September 2025 marks the start of the eclipse season, so it's best to avoid any unnecessary risks. Eclipse season tends to bring unexpected opportunities and benefits into your life, but you won't see the big picture immediately. So, instead of acting carelessly with your finances, approach them with gratitude and a sense of responsibility.

Take this opportunity to review the details of your financial life. Be proactive in paying off debts, but exercise caution when considering new investments or promises of instant wealth. There are opportunities for financial new beginnings; however, you will need to approach them slowly and with a sense of trust, as it will take time for them to manifest into the rewards you are seeking. Continue to bring yourself back to the current state of your finances, review your budget, and any investment or business plans you may have. This will allow you not only to be grateful for what you have, but also patient in acquiring greater wealth. Now, here are the three zodiac signs that will attract financial success by focusing on wealth.

1. Leo

Be sure you’re living within your means, Leo. September 2025 is all about the money, yet it’s going to be important for you to practice responsibility with your finances. Mercury first shifts into Virgo on Tuesday, September 2, highlighting discussions and plans to improve your financial life. Take this new opportunity slowly, ensuring you thoroughly review any details before proceeding.

As Mercury in Virgo brings up opportunities and conversations involving greater wealth, Venus will shift into this earth sign on Friday, September 19, just ahead of the Virgo New Moon eclipse on Sunday, September 21. Venus will help to bring greater wealth into your life, and the New Moon will allow you to have a solid footing for a new beginning. However, eclipses can both hide and reveal the truth, so be sure that you are tending to the details and living within your means, even if you receive a sudden influx of cash.

2. Libra

Move with integrity, Libra. As the zodiac sign that represents justice, you usually are an honest and fair person in all of your financial dealings. It will be especially important to embrace these qualities as Mars shifts into Scorpio on Monday, September 22. Mars in Scorpio will highlight your house of wealth and abundance, directing your focus to build the financial stability that you need.

While this can help you in the long run, you do need to be mindful that Scorpios often don’t play by the rules when accomplishing their goals. Mars will direct your focus to creating financial stability, but Scorpio may have you considering doing it in unscrupulous ways. Scorpio is the sign of depth, and all that is often regarded as hidden or illicit.

It will be crucial for you to continue approaching your basic financial practices with integrity, rather than being tempted to cut corners or take a risky approach to growing your finances. This energy can help you achieve the success you desire; however, be sure to avoid making choices that will eventually come back to haunt you.

3. Virgo

Shift your perspective towards money, dear Virgo. There is never a mistake in how the universe orchestrates what occurs in your life. As you move through Virgo Season, you will be given a personal upgrade in terms of how you think about money and abundance.

This involves a level of personal growth that enables you to think collectively rather than simply individually. By understanding how you can achieve greater heights in collaboration with others, you will be able to feel a positive shift in your finances by the month’s end.

On Thursday, September 18, Mercury will shift into Libra, just before Libra Season begins on Monday, September 22. Libra governs your house of wealth and financial success, but it also requires a collaborative approach to achieving your desires.

This is when the events of this month start to come together, as you can see how the personal growth of Virgo season has been preparing you to shift your perspective and take a new stance towards achieving success. Focus on business and personal collaborations towards the end of September, recognizing that working with others can help you reach new heights in your financial goals.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.