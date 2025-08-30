Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs By The End Of September 2025

September 2025 is a significant month for three zodiac signs whose life gets better after we get through this month. Saturn returns to Pisces on September 1 for one more swing through the sign of Pisces before returning to Aries in February 2026. In September, the Sun transits both Virgo and Libra. Mercury transits through Leo, Virgo, and Libra, and Venus leaves Leo for Virgo.

We have two significant eclipses in September: A lunar eclipse in Pisces on September 7th at 15 degrees, followed by a solar eclipse on September 21st in Virgo, which will affect Pisces, Virgo, Sagittarius and Gemini to a greater degree than others. A few zodiac signs tend to excel every month, while others do not; this is simply the nature of the planetary cycles when routines tend to change in the fall, but once we get through it, life gets much better. Let’s take a look at how life will improve, according to astrology, for three zodiac signs after September 2025.

Advertisement

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

During September, the Sun will transit through Virgo the majority of the month, and Virgo is the zodiac sign that opposes Pisces. Mercury also transits the seventh house most of September, which also opposes the Pisces Sun, bringing up potential arguments and stress with partners or other close connections. Mars transiting through Libra can create concern over money or the way you feel in your relationship since Libra rules the eighth house, or there could be stress concerning a partner’s money.

Advertisement

Most importantly, the lunar eclipse falls at 15 degrees of Pisces and will be conjunct the Pisces Sun. While this transit can create a focus on the individual, it opposes Mercury, which can be concerning for children and their immediate family. It may cause communication issues, as conversations can become heated. Alternatively, there could be significant news depending on what else is aspected in the personal chart.

The solar eclipse occurs at 29 degrees of Virgo, a critical degree where significant events are often reported to occur. The eclipse will oppose Saturn, which can result in endings or difficult times with partners or those Pisces deals with on a day-to-day basis. Since it also opposes Neptune, it could confuse, or information may come out at this time that Pisces is not aware of.

By October, the eclipses have passed, and the Sun has entered Libra, a sign that favors greater balance and harmony. Mars moves into Scorpio, or your ninth house, which can bring about travel, and Scorpio is compatible with Pisces. Mercury transiting through Scorpio in October is compatible with Pisces, and Venus’s transit through Libra may help with money. Lastly, beneficial Jupiter is trining Pisces Sun and bringing about opportunities for pleasure and fun, making October a beneficial month with few worries for Pisces and more personal happiness.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

During September, the Sun and Mercury transit your twelfth house of endings, which astrologers sometimes refer to as the ‘house of worries.’ When planets transit this astrological house, they tend to stir up issues that may lie in the subconscious mind, creating worry and, in some cases, anxiety. At times, the twelfth house can represent hospitals, doctors, or places of seclusion, or a desire to spend time alone, which is not the typical case for Libra.

Mars' transit through Libra for most of the month will at some point be conjunct the Sun of every Libra, and this can be an irritating few days. Often, this transit coincides with at least the potential for illness or being extremely busy to the point of lacking sufficient downtime, which can create stress. The lunar eclipse in Pisces falls in Libra’s sixth house, which can rule health, pets, and work. While this doesn’t mean things are all bad, eclipses can generate concerns in these areas depending on the eclipse aspects and what else is happening in the chart.

Advertisement

The lunar eclipse that falls at 29 degrees on September 21st falls in your twelfth house. Hopefully, there will be no hospital or doctor visits either for you or someone else in your circle. Since this Moon eclipse opposes Saturn, concerns may arise in these areas or at work, and it's possible there could be an issue with the job, or at worst, something could come to an end.

By October, the fall eclipses have passed, and the Sun is in your astrological sign of Libra, which should make for a month or most of a month of feeling great. Mercury and Mars have moved into the sign of Scorpio, leaving the house of endings, and on October 14th, Venus, the planet of love and money, enters your sign, Libra, which should boost things for you in many ways. When Venus is in your personal sign, we typically look and feel great, which should make for a great end of September and a clean slate for October. Happy birthday, Libra!

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Life will get better for you by the end of September, Sagittarius. The Sun and Mercury transit through Virgo, which is a clash for your zodiac sign. While this does not spell disaster, Virgo can be known as a critical sign, and in some cases, when it transits your 10th house of business and reputation, it feels tough. If nothing else, the Virgo energy you experience in September doesn’t gel well with you, and at some point, both the Sun and Mercury will square your Sun, creating friction.

The Pisces eclipse on September 7th falls in your fourth house of home and foundation, and will square the Sun of every Sagittarius zodiac sign. Pisces is not a sign that connects well with Sagittarius, just as Virgo doesn’t. This Moon will oppose Mercury in Sag’s tenth house, which can create a certain amount of irritation at work, and this is a good time to use care while traveling. If you have children, there could be potential issues with them.

The Virgo eclipse falls in the tenth house for Sagittarius, which rules reputation and career, and it opposes transiting Saturn and Neptune. Neptune can create confusion and deception, or lack of clarity, and the Moon’s opposition to Saturn can bring about an ending at worst. If this is not an ending, it won’t be a very bright time, and you will be consumed with responsibility and potentially worry, especially those who are born in the latter few degrees of the sign.

Advertisement

By October, however, the eclipses have passed, and the Sun as well as Mercury have moved into the much sunnier sign of Libra. Mars in Scorpio doesn’t clash with your energy. By mid-month, Venus in Libra transits your eleventh house of friends, so there will be more socializing and making new friends, all in all, much more balance and hopefulness than the early part of September.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.