6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On August 31, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on August 31, 2025. Sunday is an Establish Day, carried by the Water Monkey pillar, during the Wood Snake year and Wood Monkey month.

According to Chinese astrology, Establish Days help you stop wandering and instead set something in stone and create patterns that endure. With so much Monkey influence in play, your good fortune now feels lively, social, and quick-moving, but it also sticks. What begins today has the power to ripple into your September in ways you’ll remember.

And because it’s a Sunday, the abundance here carries a softer edge and brings the kind of blessings that help you feel steadier and less alone heading into the week ahead. For six animal signs, August 31 is a lucky turning point wrapped in synchronicity.

1. Monkey

August 31 is your animal sign’s day and your month, so the cosmos amplifies your magnetism. Today you’re handed proof that you're the main character. This could be a social invitation that shifts your mood, an opportunity to show up where it matters, or even a chance encounter that feels strangely fated.

Your good fortune is in momentum. People see you, remember you, want to be near you. Luck clings to your words, your presence, and the choices you make without hesitation. Trust what lands in your lap on Sunday, it’s not random.

2. Dragon

The Water Monkey energy on Sunday sparks your adventurous side, but on an Establish Day, that spark solidifies. Something that’s been in flux begins to ground itself. A relationship dynamic stabilizes, a financial path clears, and a commitment starts to feel real.

For you, luck arrives through confirmation. You’ve been testing the waters, but August 31 shows you where to plant your flag. The abundance is in knowing that you can move forward with less doubt and more trust in what’s actually here.

3. Snake

With the Wood Snake year still wrapped around everything, August 31 feels personal. The double Monkey influence brings unexpected revelations that shift the tone of your relationships in your favor. It could be a truth dropped in conversation, a hidden ally revealing themselves, or a quiet win you didn’t see coming.

Your good fortune shows up in the form of leverage. What you learn or receive ton Saturday gives you a stronger footing in situations that really matter to you. This isn’t fleeting abundance though, it’s the kind that will matter in a big way in the weeks to come.

4. Goat

For you, today’s blessings are deeply grounding. Establish Days tend to stick and the Monkey energy highlights social and financial exchanges. You could receive help, repayment, or a gesture of generosity that feels perfectly timed.

A worry that’s been gnawing at you eases and you realize you’re more supported than you thought. That sense of being backed up financially, emotionally, spiritually is your luck. Your abundance comes in the form of some much-needed reassurance (finally).

5. Rat

The Monkey day on Sunday aligns well with your Chinese zodiac sign, sharpening your instincts and making your timing impeccable. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself in the right place at the right time, overhearing something useful, or catching an opening you’ve been waiting for.

Today rewards responsiveness. When you act on what you sense on August 31, you receive something solid in return. What looks like chance is actually your alignment paying off. Go with your gut!

6. Horse

The Metal Horse energy from earlier in the cycle left you restless, but today’s Water Monkey calms the pace. Sunday gifts you a stabilizing influence in the form of a deep conversation that restores faith, a plan that finally sticks, or someone’s commitment that steadies your own.

Your abundance on August 31 is peace with the progress you’ve made. Not rushing, not scrambling, but seeing something you care about actually hold. That grounded feeling itself is luck because it proves you can trust what you’re building. This is your time!

