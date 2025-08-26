The luckiest day of the month for your zodiac sign in September 2025 reveals the day the universe is strongly working in your favor. The month of September carries the energy of both Pisces and Virgo, thanks to this month's eclipse season in those signs.

Pisces is the final zodiac sign and one that represents a connection with the divine and spiritual realm. Yet, while Pisces dreams, Virgo does. This brings an important and fortunate balance, where it’s not just about dreaming of a better life, but about turning dreams into a reality. While Eclipse Season is magical, it’s essential that you also take pause and allow yourself to be guided during this time. Eclipses can both reveal and hide, yet by trusting in the process, you can be confident that you are being directed toward a better life.

Advertisement

Allow yourself to take risks, leave behind that stodgy comfort zone, and see that once you believe the universe is always behind you, you can suddenly feel it in everything you do. Now let's find out each astrological sign's luckiest day of September 2025.

Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day for Aries in September 2025: Saturday, September 13

Be so devoted to your dreams that nothing can get in the way of you achieving them, beautiful Aries. Asteroid Vesta will shift into Sagittarius on Saturday, September 13, lighting up your house of dreams, big adventures, and luck.

Vesta brings a sense of purpose and devotion to whatever it touches, and as it moves into Sagittarius, it will focus its energy on the life that you want for yourself. Commit to your dreams fully.

Focus on the plans that you can put in place to make it all happen and continue to trust yourself enough to move ahead. You don’t have to sit around wishing or hoping for matters to change. Instead, you are being guided to take action now, as nothing can get in your way with the lucky energy that surrounds you.

Advertisement

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day for Taurus in September 2025: Saturday, September 6

Make the decisions your future self will thank you for, Taurus. On Saturday, September 6, Uranus will station retrograde in Gemini in your house of abundance and wealth.

Advertisement

Uranus will remain retrograde in Gemini until November 7 before switching back to your zodiac sign of Taurus and stationing direct on January 27, 2026. Uranus brings about a sudden need to make changes, yet in Gemini, it involves your financial life.

Be willing to see what arises, rather than just keeping your nose to the grindstone in your work. Uranus retrograde offers you a time to take chances and risks when it comes to growing financial abundance. Just be sure you check into every opportunity before deciding which one to seize.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day for Gemini in September 2025: Sunday, September 7

Success will finally arrive, Gemini. On Sunday, September 7, the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse will rise in Pisces, bringing about a sudden and positive shift in your professional life.

Pisces energy represents your career, aspirations, and the recognition that you receive for your work. While you’ve been investing a great deal of energy into this area of your life, you still haven’t seen the results you’d hoped for.

All that changes as the Lunar Eclipse occurs. During this time, you must be receptive to sudden shifts in your career. A transfer or relocation may also be in the works, so try to follow the direction you are given rather than sticking to a specific plan. The success that you’ve been working for will finally arrive, and with it, a newfound sense of purpose as well.

Advertisement

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day for Cancer in September 2025: Wednesday, September 3

Believe in yourself, sweet Cancer. You are more than just emotions and sensitivity. You are a creative and abundant soul that is meant to accomplish something great in this lifetime. With Jupiter’s recent entrance into Cancer in June, you’re starting to see yourself in a new light. Rather than doubting that anything you hope for will work out, you’re beginning to see just how much the universe has been working in your favor.

Advertisement

As Jupiter in Cancer trines the North Node in Pisces on Wednesday, September 3, a breakthrough moment will occur. The North Node represents your fate, and in Pisces, it denotes a significant move, either physical or emotional, that will have a profound effect on your life. Luck doesn’t only surround you, but it is within you. Don’t forget that as you move through the month, you will face multiple opportunities for abundance and transformation.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day for Leo in September 2025: Monday, September 1

Get serious about creating the life that you want, dearest Leo. Retrograde Saturn will shift back into Pisces beginning on Monday, September 1. Pisces represents your house of transformation and meaning, while Saturn signifies the effort and work that you must invest to achieve it.

While Saturn moved into Aries earlier in the year, this is its last hurrah in Pisces. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces will bring about the need to choose the life that you want and be willing to put in the effort to manifest it fully. Continue to show up for yourself and all that you dream of. Saturn will station direct in Pisces on November 27 and then permanently shift into Aries on February 13, 2026, so this is your chance to fully manifest the life you want, knowing this chance won’t come around again until 2053.

Advertisement

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day for Virgo in September 2025: Saturday, September 6

You must take a risk to make your dreams come true, Virgo. Uranus will station retrograde in Gemini on Saturday, September 6, in your house of career. Uranus represents an awakening through a series of unexpected and surprising events. In Gemini, this involves your career path and a shift in what you once thought you wanted. During this period, you will likely face themes related to changing your career, job title, or company. Yet, to do so, you will also need to be able to embrace risk.

Advertisement

You tend to like to organize your life so that there are no surprises; however, that won’t be possible with this energy, which is why it’s essential to be mindful of the choices you make. You don’t always need to play it so safe, and by stretching beyond your previous limits, you can find a deep level of success and abundance by embracing a change in your career path.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day for Libra in September 2025: Monday, September 22

It all begins with you, dearest Libra. Libra Season starts on Monday, September 22, as the Sun moves into your zodiac sign, helping you to welcome in your personal new year and a chance to approach life differently.

As you are focusing on birthday celebrations, Uranus will also be retrograde in Gemini beginning on Saturday, September 6, in your house of luck, far-off adventures and new beginnings. The Pisces Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse will rise on Sunday, September 7, in your home of routines, changes, and well-being. This represents a complete overhaul of your life, which, of course, begins with you.

Don’t be surprised if your life takes on a magical quality in the weeks ahead, as you are redirected towards your best life. While you can often be hesitant to embrace change, Libra Season can help embolden you and give you the courage you need to say yes to change and make all your dreams come true.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day for Scorpio in September 2025: Saturday, September 13

Be so devoted to what you deserve that you refuse to accept less, Scorpio. Asteroid Vesta will shift into Sagittarius on Sunday, September 13, igniting a deep focus on your self-worth and what you choose to take in your life. While Vesta in Sagittarius can help bring about a new sense of wealth and abundance, its true purpose is to help you dedicate yourself to honoring your inner sacredness.

Advertisement

Focus on what you feel you deserve in your life and reflect on where certain areas may not be meeting your expectations. Instead of asking or begging for what you are worth, hold space and your boundaries. Being devoted to what you deserve doesn’t require you to work for what you deserve, but to refuse to accept anything less. By honoring yourself, you will align with the power of attraction, allowing you to live an authentic life of abundance soon.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day for Sagittarius in September 2025: Sunday, September 21

Trust that everything is happening for your highest good, Sagittarius. On Sunday, September 21, the Solar Eclipse and New Moon in Virgo will rise, bringing dramatic shifts to your professional life. A New Moon represents a beginning point, while a Solar Eclipse governs external changes. You may already have a change in the works if you’ve been applying for new roles or considering furthering your education.

However, the Solar Eclipse will provide a dramatic before-and-after point. Nothing will be the same after this lunar event, but you will be in a better place. You must trust the process, though, as the universe’s plans are always greater than your own. If it feels like a particular vision isn’t coming true, try to bring emotional awareness to where you are being guided and what opportunities are finally arriving. The universe doesn’t always get the chance you want, but it always brings what you need.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day for Capricorn in September 2025: Friday, September 19

Fall in love with your best life, Capricorn. Venus, the planet of love and abundance, will shift into Virgo on Friday, September 19, igniting luck and new beginnings in your life. Whatever Venus touches becomes beautiful and is filled with a gentle sense of ease. In this case, Venus in Virgo will help you to not just move ahead with your plans or find success, but it will also help you to fall in love with your life.

Advertisement

You aren’t just meant to work or achieve success in this lifetime, but to revel in and love all that you build truly. Be sure that you aren’t making yourself do anything and are listening to your emotions during this period. To build a life you love, start focusing on what brings you joy and fulfillment.

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day for Aquarius in September 2025: Monday, September 22

Change is necessary, Aquarius. Mars will shift into Scorpio on Monday, September 22, bringing in a period of transformation and change to your career. Mars represents your drive and desires, and in Scorpio, it helps you to initiate the changes that are in your best professional interests.

This would be an ideal time for you to focus on updating your resume and begin applying to new jobs or have a sit-down conversation with your current supervisor about the direction of your career. Benefits to your professional life won’t just happen during this time; you are being directed to make them happen.

This means that whatever is achieved or received during this period will be because of the direct action that you choose to take. Gather your resources and confidence, and focus on the positive changes you want to make in your career. Once you do, everything you desire will be within your reach.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day for Pisces in September 2025: Monday, September 22

It’s all happening, dearest Pisces. This is one of your most profound months of 2025, so take a deep breath and prepare to bid farewell to the past and welcome in a series of beautiful new beginnings. The Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse will occur in Pisces on Sunday, September 7, readying you for change and helping you to listen to your intuition.

Advertisement

This will help you remain open to change and the transformative energy that is at play throughout the entire month. While you may find yourself focusing on romantic matters a great deal, be sure to also make space for making profound changes in your life.

This may bring about a geographic move, a return to something you once loved, as well as one step closer to your fate, which will all come together as Mars moves into Scorpio on Monday, September 22.

Mars in Scorpio is what will allow you to take the events of the Lunar Eclipse and turn it into a brand-new life. Pace yourself as this month will be a busy one, but it’s also everything you’ve been working to manifest.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.