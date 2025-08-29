5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Month In September 2025

In September 2025, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes all month. There will be challenges, but they will only help us continue to discover our strengths. Saturn will be entering Pisces once again on September 1, bringing us back to the story that began when Saturn ingressed this sign a few years ago. Mercury enters Virgo on the 2. Thankfully, it will be an excellent position for the planet of communication, so it will enrich our lives with new insights and make us more logical in our decision-making.

On September 7, the Full Moon in Pisces will be a partial lunar eclipse, kickstarting our new lesson plan through this nodal transit. Mercury will enter Libra on the 18th, and Venus will enter Virgo on the 19th. Towards the end of the month on the 21st, the New Moon in Virgo will help us prioritize our self-care routines, and on the 22nd, Mars enters Scorpio, giving us all new, vibrant energy. The following astrological signs will have a transformative and empowering month, as eclipse season is here to reveal their true potential. Let's explore what these energies will bring to five astrological signs.

1. Virgo

Virgo, you will have one of the best months this September. Saturn’s ingress in Pisces on September 1st could have you feed your inner critic. However, if you applied the lessons from Saturn’s stay in Aries, you will understand that you need to believe in yourself to create magic and progress.

September 7th will bring the Full Moon in Pisces, and the partial lunar eclipse is going to get your attention to what you have accomplished over the last year. It could be a good opportunity to align yourself with the dreams you may have abandoned. On the other hand, love could be on your mind during this transit, opening your heart to new experiences.

On the 18th, Mercury enters Libra, bringing some prosperous energy to your financial sector. You can build through planting seeds that you can grow over the next several weeks. Venus will enter your sign on the 19th, revealing the beauty you possess. Venus could inspire you to spruce up your wardrobe, to feel beautiful and invest in yourself. Networking becomes easier during this period since your aura will enchant everyone.

On the 21st, the New Moon in your sign encourages you to continue to write your new story as the eclipse energy begins to strengthen. Mars enters Scorpio on the 22nd, motivating you to write down your thoughts and see what you could create. September is your time to shine and to reclaim your spot in the sunlight over the next six months.

2. Pisces

Beginning on September 1st, Saturn ingresses your sign once again, helping you to have the best month, Pisces. Reflect on what you experienced and learned over the course of the last few years, because the September 7th Full Moon in your sign will echo this. You could get back to closing a chapter that began when Saturn entered your sign, or you could seek guidance from someone you trust if you feel overwhelmed. Receiving support and love could also be prominent during September.

Venus enters Virgo on the 19th, adding more calm and healing to your relationship house. Venus in this position could make you more selfless and devoted, so remember to protect your boundaries. The Sun and Venus in this part of your chart will help you expand your social circles. Expect to be invited to parties or outings, as your popularity is likely to soar. On the 21st, the New Moon in Virgo could have you reflect on your independent side as you adapt the lessons from the Saturn in Aries transit.

Mars enters Scorpio on the 22nd, bringing positive energy to your financial sector. Mars will be in its domicile and forming a trine to your sign, encouraging you to feel much braver and more powerful. You are unlocking your mind power, and Mars will show you how sharp you can be, as well as how ambitious and driven you are to claim success. Libra season begins on the 22nd, joining Mercury and continuing your story connected to financial growth and evolving relationships.

3. Capricorn

During September, you experience the best horoscopes all month. You are discovering that what you want to learn could be essential to connect with your future dreams. Virgo season provides an opportunity to establish a solid foundation, enabling you to expand your career goals over the next several years. Your ruler, Saturn, enters Pisces on September 1st, an excellent time to research and edit existing projects.

The transit also helps you be more methodical about your financial sector. Don’t feel tempted to rush through; take your time if you want to achieve perfection. Virgo season will have you paying attention to the details. On September 7, the Full Moon in Pisces is a lunar eclipse, which begins another lesson for you to analyze over the next several months. Mercury enters Libra on the 18th, adding powerful energy to your career sector. If you’re in a leadership position, others may seek your guidance, as you will likely brainstorm innovative ideas. Mercury also helps you to be more diplomatic with others.

Venus enters Virgo on the 19th, allowing you to structure your ideas and romanticize taking a vacation. If you’re in school, this will be an excellent time for learning new things. The New Moon partial solar eclipse in Virgo on the 21st, brings guidance and transforms your philosophy. You can see how the energy can help you change your mindset and embrace more optimism. Mars enters Scorpio on the 22nd, transforming your daily routines. Libra season begins on the same day, shifting your priority to your career sector.

4. Taurus

Romance will be the predominant theme for you this month. September 1st will have Saturn’s return to the sign of Pisces, followed by the Full Moon eclipse in the same sign on the 7th. Friendships will be more meaningful during this time as you become more appreciative of those who show you endless love and support. However, the eclipse energy may prompt you to reflect on the past and the people who have shaped you.

Don’t hold grudges; instead, show appreciation for the lessons and experiences that have helped you grow. Mercury enters Libra on the 18th, adding some surprises to your financial sector during the first week of this transit. Venus enters Virgo on the 19th, a flirty and playful energy that will boost your romantic life. Single people can meet a potential partner or reconnect with someone from the past.

On the 21st, the New Moon in Virgo will be another eclipse. Understanding what you want in a partner could be on your mind. Mars enters Scorpio on the 22nd, adding passion and intense chemistry to your life. Existing relationships receive a boost with this transit, but diplomacy is necessary to balance this energy.

Libra season begins on the 23rd, helping you to explore your artistic side. The transit also adds an exciting and intoxicating energy that will elevate your connections, as long as you’re able to communicate effectively with your partner.

5. Scorpio

With Venus already in Leo at the start of September, you’ll be in the spotlight. People will appreciate your intelligence, ambition, and drive as you demonstrate to others that you are someone they can trust and rely upon. It could be a period where you could receive praise and recognition in the work sector.

On September 1st, Saturn enters Pisces once again and on September 7th, the Full Moon eclipse in Pisces adds charm and romantic energy to your world. The flirtatious and enchanting energy could help you meet new people. But since it is a Full Moon, you can close chapters about your love life.

Don’t let those failed love stories define you; instead, learn from them. Mercury enters Libra on the 18th, a time for rest as you research and uncover stories and more details from the past. Venus enters Virgo on the 19th, a captivating transit that aligns with the New Moon on the 21st in the same sign. Through this expressive transit, you may benefit from journaling or meditation, as the Mercurial energy can be intense at this time.

On the other hand, socializing can also feel therapeutic, especially when you want to explore and have some fun. Mars enters your sign on the 22nd; anything you work on during this time will prove to be fruitful as long as you are patient and pour love into whatever you do. Libra Season begins on the 23rd, marking a calming moment that will help you reconnect with yourself and recharge. Take your time, since it will open the doors for something greater in the next several months.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.