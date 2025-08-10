These 5 Zodiac Signs Are Struggling Right Now, But Everything Is About To Fall Into Place

Five zodiac signs are struggling right now, but everything is about to fall into place as Mercury turns direct on August 11, 2025. Mercury has been retrograde in the sign of Leo since July 18. Mercury retrograde can cause people to struggle with missed appointments, equipment breaking down or not working, unclear directions, and overall brain fog.

With Mercury retrograde in Leo, many personal relationships and friendships have been affected. It may have seemed as though things were constantly going sideways or that the connection was all in your mind. Rest assured, this will change and clarity will soon return after August 11. If you have children, they may have seemed more difficult or issues may have arisen here, and this, too, should return to normal.

Advertisement

While Mercury retrograde can be maddening and confusing, it does serve a purpose. Sometimes, information is revealed that we actually need to know to move forward. At times, we can reconnect with something or someone from the past, and this 3-week period allows us to reflect on what has been going on and where we are really headed. The shadow period of the retrograde cycle lasts until August 25, when all officially returns to normal. All in all, retrograde Mercury is just part of the natural cycle of life!

These five zodiac signs have had an especially difficult time during this retrograde, but not to worry — things are getting ready to fall into place and change everything for the better.

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, with retrograde Mercury in your sign, you're struggling right now. Many things have gone haywire, especially communication with others, and you may have even had a difficult time thinking and processing information. Luckily, everything is about to fall into place.

When Mercury turns direct on August 11, expect a boost in clarity, communication, and your own self-confidence. You will return to making strides in your personal and professional life and will once again be able to promote your thoughts and ideas with clarity, new confidence, and the courage you are known for. You will feel like tapping into your inner creativity and feel motivated to move forward. You will feel empowered, and any disagreements or misunderstandings can be straightened out and put back on track.

Advertisement

If you have been feeling a lack of clarity in terms of who you really are and your place in the world, this will also quickly change, and you have probably gained some important clarity you can now put to use.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, you are struggling right now since Mercury has been retrograde in your seventh house of partners, screwing up communication, relationships, and even connections you may have with others on both a personal, friendship, or even business level.

You may have been feeling very introspective, which in itself is not bad, but you will quickly switch from this to forward and clear movement and action in your life. You are known for your mental clarity and agility, which may have seemed dull or clouded. Expect to regain your clarity and once again feel empowered in the decisions you make.

If you have felt your relationships with others have slowed down, been unclear, or not as encouraging as they should be, expect this to change as well. Any misunderstandings or communication blocks will be straightened out once Mercury moves forward.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, Mercury has been retrograde in your 10th house, which rules the career and reputation. It also rules the father or paternal side of the family, and you may be struggling in these areas of your life right now.

There is a good chance things have slowed down in some respect concerning work, or alternatively, you may feel so swamped you hardly have time to breathe. If you are looking for a job, it seems Mercury retrograde always slows things down. Meetings and interviews often get cancelled when Mercury is retrograde, or something changes within your career. You may also feel heightened emotional intensity around career matters and communication. You are prone toward suspicion and mistrust, and this may escalate during a retrograde.

Advertisement

When Mercury turns direct on August, all of this will begin to shift for the better. Your communication will improve and any communication mishaps can be corrected. While this retrograde may have caused doubts and worry in terms of career or even love, this will shift, and you will soon feel a renewed sense of confidence in your career choices, direction, and day-to-day activities. The deeper self-reflection you have been engaged in over the past three weeks can now work for you!

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, despite being in the midst of one of the best and luckiest years of your life with both Jupiter and Venus transiting your first house, you may not have felt the luck and positivity these planets naturally bring, especially in the areas of finances or love. Mercury has been retrograding in your second house of finances and self-esteem, slowing things down and perhaps causing you to have less confidence than you should. But when Mercury turns direct on August 11, this will all begin to change.

Retrograde Mercury in your second house can bring about a period of worry about security and stability, or even a certain amount of emotional turmoil, but you will soon be back to normal and feel great! If finances have been slow or there has been an issue in this area, things soon start falling into place. You may feel more mental stability and clarity, and family matters that may have seemed clouded will come to light so you can make solid decisions again.

Advertisement

5. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, Mercury retrograde has affected your communication, self-expression, and perhaps even been a little depressing since it has retrograded in your 12th house. Since you are ruled by Mercury, your thinking has probably been more introspective, ruminating over memories of difficult times and events. You may not have felt like getting out and socializing much.

This will change now that Mercury turns direct on the 11th. Now you will be able to put all of that introspection to good use and move forward once again. Your communication will improve, not to mention your mind will become sharper once again and you will feel more like getting out and back to your normal sharp self.

Advertisement

Everything will fall into place as your self-confidence increases. You may have discovered some better ways of approaching certain things during the retrograde that you can put to use. Many of the changes you have considered will probably make things more effective and practical since this is one of your strong suits.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.