3 Zodiac Signs Attract Good Fortune On August 31, 2025

On August 31, 2025, three zodiac signs attract good fortune. When the Moon aligns with Mars, momentum builds quickly, and circumstances shift in surprisingly rapid ways. This energy works in favor of those who are ready to act on their instincts and trust their gut feelings.

For three zodiac signs, this transit brings a noticeable turn of fortune, and while it may be shocking, we're definitely on board with all of it. We are ready! We're saying goodbye to stagnation on all levels. We want healthier minds and bodies. We want forward movement and great achievement. We have goals and dreams, and this transit helps us experience what could only be defined as good fortune.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You thrive under this kind of intense Mars energy, and this particular transit puts you right in your element. Mars is your ruling planet, after all. If you have been waiting for the right moment to make your big move, then this is it, Aries. The moment is now.

Advertisement

August 31 opens a path for you that feels both exciting and inevitable. You feel as if you're destined for glory, and who's to say you aren't? You will notice that obstacles suddenly seem smaller and your confidence is higher than it’s been in weeks.

This is the day to act without overthinking. Your fortune changes because you have made the executive decision to allow it to happen. Only good can come from this, Aries.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The beauty of this Mars-Moon transit is that it has the power to push you out of hesitation mode and into the kind of action that really gets things done in your life. If you've got a plan that's been on the back burner, then expect it to be moved forward on August 31.

This day is all about taking one little step at a time, and for you, Virgo, you will find that this is how you create your own introduction to good fortune. Taking risks is OK. In fact, it's encouraged during this transit.

Stagnation is not your style. When you see a sign of success, you don't dawdle. Preparation meets reward on this day, and you'll start to know this as good fortune.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You have known for a while now that change is something that must take place in your life, as you've been starting to feel like you are the one holding yourself back. And you are right, Aquarius. You have held yourself back, but no longer.

August 31 brings you an alignment between Mars and the Moon. Under this cosmic weather, you have the nerve to get out of that rut and into something fast-paced and bound for glory.

Advertisement

Yes, it's a big change, and yes, it's great. Things quickly improve for you as soon as you see that they can improve. This is how you step onto that golden path of opportunity and great fortune, Aquarius. Nice going. Truly.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.