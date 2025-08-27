Your Daily Horoscope For Thursday, August 28 — Uranus Aligns With Neptune

In today's daily horoscope for August 28, 2025, Uranus in Gemini sextiles Neptune in Aries. Under Thursday's astrological energy, what your zodiac sign thought was impossible suddenly has a doorway, if you’ve got the nerve to walk through it.

Forget polite daydreams or half-hearted plans on Thursday. This is the season for radical sketches and building the bridge while you’re halfway across. You’ll be tempted to dismiss your most outlandish ideas as impractical, but don’t. The choice is simple. Are you going to repeat the script you’ve been given or improvise the future you want to live in? Find out what this means for your astrological sign.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, August 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, sometimes the plot twists come when you least expect them. On Thursday, old alliances and forgotten friendships reappear like ghost characters in your story, ready to rewrite the narrative.

The mission ahead is not a solo act. Instead, think of it as a reunion tour — unexpected, electric, and precisely what you needed to shake up the game.

Are you ready to roll with the surprise guests, or would you rather keep playing the lone wolf?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, there’s a moment on the horizon when silence won’t cut it anymore. The quiet compromises and the sidesteps around injustice are all losing their power.

Like Erin Brockovich stepping into the courtroom with fire in her eyes, you’re called to stand firm, no matter the cost. The stakes are real, so speak up rather than staying in the shadows.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you may have thought the story was black and white, but the universe is handing you the grayscale, and it’s asking you to color outside the lines.

Growth doesn’t come from clinging to old beliefs. It comes from tearing them down, brick by brick, and building something messy, complicated, and infinitely richer. On August 28, don't be afraid to lean into uncertainty.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, friendships aren’t always as simple as they seem. Beneath the surface, secrets simmer and shadows dance.

Soon, the curtain will pull back, revealing what’s really been going on. It might sting, but knowledge is power.

On Thursday, don’t choose to be the judge, jury, and executioner. Instead, it's time to step back and protect your peace like the boss you are.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, all of your inner desires and visionary ambitions want their moment in the limelight. Channel your inner creative genius on Thursday, because this is your time to demand what you want unapologetically.

No sugarcoating, and no hiding behind charm. August 28 is about fierce honesty, and it's time to claim your throne, Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, routine is a comfort zone masquerading as a cage, but you hold the keys to your liberation.

Shake up the script on Thursday. Take a detour and break the pattern so you can disrupt the predictable.

The spice of life is in the unexpected. What habitual patterns are you clinging to for comfort? It's time to break free so you can invite more excitement and growth into your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the creative tides are rising, and they’re impossible to ignore on Thursday. Your deepest longings refuse to be buried under spreadsheets and schedules any longer.

August 28 is your moment to name what’s been in your soul. The future you dream of isn’t waiting, it’s being born right now. Are you ready to meet it head-on?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the roots you’re planting now don’t have to be tangled in obligation or old scripts. Family and tradition are optional when they don’t serve your truth.

August 28 is just the beginning of your breakthrough. This is your moment to build foundations that honor your freedom. What parts of yourself are you ready to nurture, and what must you let go?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, honesty isn’t always straightforward, but it’s the only way forward. On August 28, speak your truth.

No more hiding and no more half-truths. This breath of raw candor will open doors you didn’t know existed. Say what you mean, even if it feels uncomfortable in the moment.

You’ll walk away with clearer expectations and fewer misunderstandings, giving you a sense of freedom that comes from not carrying unspoken words.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, sometimes the smartest move is standing still. Even if it feels like stepping back or losing ground, inaction can be the clearest action.

On Thursday, pause, listen, and wait for the right moment to strike. Instead of forcing an answer or rushing into commitments, use today to gather information and weigh your options carefully.

Sometimes, timing makes all the difference. Trust that patience now means stronger footing later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your fire is blazing, but it needs direction. It's time to toss aside the distractions that drain you and focus on what fuels your true passion.

On August 28, invest your time and energy where it counts, beyond the surface and the everyday noise of life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the path ahead may be a little hazy, but the stars still shine, quietly guiding you. On Thursday, trust your inner compass so that you can hear the whispers of your intuition.

Your faith is always stronger than your fear. You don’t need to see the whole map to move forward. Sometimes the bravest step is simply stepping into the unknown.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.