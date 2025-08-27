Love Arrives For These 3 Zodiac Signs On August 28, 2025

On August 28, 2025, love arrives for three zodiac signs. Moon square Venus is here to show us that repressing our emotions is not our best option. On this day, we may find ourselves expressing what's on our minds in a very loving fashion.

When we think loving thoughts, we create around ourselves an environment where love can find us very easily. So, for three zodiac signs, the real lesson of the day is truly in line with the Law of Attraction. We believe we are good people who deserve to be loved, and because our belief is so strong and grounded, we invite love into our lives. It could be through a new person or someone we already know. Either way, love is in the air, and it's all good.

1. Aries

August 28 feels like a turning point in your emotional life, Aries. You are always a very up-front person. You tell it like it is, and during the transit of Moon square Venus, you'll once again be speaking your loving truth. You know what you want out of love and relationships, and this time, you have the guts to speak up so that there are no misunderstandings to be had.

Love finds you as you meet it halfway. You deserve only the best, Aries, and on this date, you'll see just how good it feels to know that the one you love is ready to love and respect you for who you are.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, when you love someone, you absolutely give them your all, which is a beautiful thing. However, you've been burned by love, and that's made you a bit defensive in your search for new love. You simply don't want to be hurt again.

Well, welcome to the club, as we all go through this one way or another. However, on August 28, you'll have a helpful assist from the transit Moon square Venus, which will soften you up so that you aren't as guarded.

This is how you're able to invite love back into your life, Scorpio. You soften yourself so that you can become approachable again. You are no longer interested in deflecting love, and the minute you change your mind, love comes flying back in to find you.

3. Sagittarius

Love is something you have always wanted in your life, Sagittarius. But every time you get involved with someone, you become distracted, and that's led to a few breakups. You just have this adventurous spirit, and it sometimes gets in the way.

It's taken you a while to figure out what YOU need to bring to a relationship, instead of focusing on what THEY have been doing wrong. This is a major step for you, and it's going to change everything as of this day forward.

On August 28, you're able to experience the transit Moon square Venus, which allows you to mature into the loving person you were always meant to be. Now, you can accept love into your life without distraction, and it feels great.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.