Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of August 25 - 31

After the week of August 25 to 31, 2025, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. To start the week off, Venus enters Leo. This is a bold and dramatic transit, and we will see the effect it has on our lives until September 19, when Venus moves into Virgo. During this period, we will speak our minds more dramatically than normal, and we may even make grand gestures toward those we are romantically attracted to. Venus in Leo is about having fun, taking chances, and standing out from the crowd.

With Venus in Leo, love, affection, and attraction also become heightened and more passionate. Venus-Leo transits make us feel as though nothing else can compare to being in love. However, the downside to Venus in this sign is that when things go sideways in love or someone feels neglected, personal drama can be extreme. Actions or conversations may occur simply for the dramatic effect they will cause. So enjoy the season, but don’t go overboard or risk being labeled a drama queen or king!

On August 26, Venus sextiles Uranus and trines Neptune. This transit is positive in terms of love and our social lives. Venus-Uranus transits are pleasant, compassionate, and creative. Then, on August 28, Neptune sextiles Uranus, though we have been under this influence for some time. Neptune is creative, and Uranus rules the new and cutting-edge technology. This aspect will affect the world more than our personal lives. On the whole, five zodiac signs will especially thrive thanks to the cosmic weather this week.

1. Cancer

It may be difficult to manage your emotions this week, Cancer, especially at the start of the week. You may have to set boundaries concerning yourself and others. Part of the problem could include tension or a power struggle over money. Yet, if a financial problem does come up, it will be short-lived, as overall, you are financially stable. If you experience a power struggle with someone you are close to, take it in stride, as it does not appear to be a long-term issue. Pick and choose your battles. Is this really something worth fighting over?

Alternatively, Venus’s opposition to Pluto may bring up an issue in a relationship that could turn into an obsessive situation if you aren’t careful. Obsession generally stems from a lack of clarity, insecurity, or a lack of trust. You must do some self-reflection to get to the root cause of the issue. Are you dealing with an unstable relationship or a one-sided situation where you want more than the person is willing to give?

If this is the case, talk to trusted advisers or friends and consider the possibility that you may need to let the relationship go. Some self-care and time alone also may be in order, but you should be able to get to the bottom of the issue and let it go fairly quickly. It is also possible that this is just a minor blip in an otherwise positive relationship. If that is the case, take some time to cool off, and you will likely find matters aren’t as serious as you thought.

2. Libra

This week, misunderstandings or even an argument may arise with partners or someone connected to your career, Libra. It may be a power struggle that you have to negotiate or mitigate. Be aware that there may be some ugly underlying emotions behind this, such as control or jealousy. We can’t control what others think or feel toward us; however, we can control our own responses.

The most important thing you can do is to communicate clearly and openly, and not let your emotions get the best of you and drag you down. You will have to approach this challenge with patience and diplomacy to get the best results. Envy is an ugly thing, but unfortunately, at some point, we all experience this.

If diplomacy doesn’t end the problem, then you may have to approach a higher authority, such as a boss or HR person, as a last resort. However, you should try other tactics first. Consult others you trust for advice or ask for a time-out period. The end of the week looks much more positive, so with some rest and self-care, you will get through the week and come out on the other side, Libra.

3. Capricorn

Be prepared for some unexpected distractions or issues, Capricorn. If you aren’t aware of the dramatic energies present during the early part of the week, this could escalate into something more serious with a partner or someone you are close to. This issue could stem from a deep-seated issue or anger. It appears that the conflict is directed toward you, not coming from you.

Now will be the time to utilize your natural sense of calm to focus on the solution rather than the problem. Don’t buy into an emotional battle, and at the same time, don’t totally detach, which is something you are prone to doing.

You may need some time alone to process all of this and come up with a workable answer. If this is the case, state clearly that you need time. Open and honest communication is the key to solving the issue, and both you and your partner should speak your peace. Chances are, if both parties can forgive, then this is likely to blow over by the end of the week.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.