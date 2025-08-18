4 Zodiac Signs That Are Only Attracted To People With High IQs, No Matter Their Looks

Some people are drawn to beauty, but there are four zodiac signs that are only attracted to people with high IQs, no matter their looks. When it comes to these four signs, there's nothing more attractive than someone who can match their wit. So, for those who are average, step out of the way. As it stands, these four zodiac signs will only date the best of the best.

1. Gemini

Highly intelligent themselves, Geminis are only attracted to people with high IQs, no matter their looks. According to astrologer Luci Alfano, "Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. So you really like that mental connection with your partner."

Geminis are quick-thinking social butterflies who are most attracted to people who can keep up with them, Alfano said. Geminis also have a love for learning, and as Alfano explained, find themselves drawn to people who can teach them new things.

So, if someone wants to attract a Gemini, ask intelligent and thoughtful questions. It might not seem like much, but Gemini thrives on this, Alfano said.

2. Virgo

Virgo is ruled by Mercury, the planet that rules communication and our internal thought processing, so it's no surprise that Virgos are only attracted to people with high IQs. Virgos are great at communicating, and therefore need good communication in their relationships.

"You are really attracted to people who are observant and thoughtful," Alfano said, because the Virgo zodiac sign rules work and appreciates thoughtful acts of service.

On top of that, Virgo isn't the type to jump from relationship to relationship easily. So, it's no surprise that Virgo needs to get to know someone before falling in love with them. After all, the quickest way to a Virgo's heart is through their mind.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius is an air sign, and air signs are all about being open-minded and unique. As a result, Aquarius is only attracted to people with high IQs, no matter their looks.

"When you talk to somebody who thinks in a different way and who gives you a new perspective, that tends to be really attractive for you," Alfano explained. "You also aren't the one who always jumps into a physical connection super quickly."

With this in mind, their detached personality makes it nearly impossible for romantic partners to break down their walls, unless, of course, that person is highly intelligent. As Alfano explained, "You really wanna feel like that person is not going to judge you and that you can feel accepted with them. That's why that mental connection, having that ability to freely communicate with each other, is so important for you."

4. Capricorn

The workhouse of the zodiac, Capricorn, is only attracted to people with high IQs. For Capricorn, looks don't matter, but being with someone who is capable of building a life with them does. According to Luci, "You are attracted to someone who is mentally mature, who has goals, who has some wisdom."

Unlike most people, Capricorn isn't the type to jump right into relationships. They'd much prefer to get to know someone on a deeper level to see how their future will play out with one another. While this might sound intense, for Capricorn, "you're dating not just for fun, it's more serious."

So, while it might freak some people out, best believe Capricorn is using their observant nature to see if their potential partner's actions match their words.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.