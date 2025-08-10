If You’ve Been Waiting To Hear Back About A Job You Applied For, A Career Astrologer Reveals When It’s Going To Happen

The current job market is no joke, with the average time white-collar workers spend job hunting now at six months. So if you've been waiting to hear back about a job you applied for, know that you're not alone — but an astrologer does have some insight on when it's going to happen.

While the U.S. is effectively in a "no-hire, no-fire" cycle, according to a Reuters report, career astrologer Alice Hu explained that there's also some challenging astrological energy slowing things down. Yes, another Mercury retrograde cycle may be partly to blame for delays and setbacks in your career search, Hu said. Mercury first turned retrograde on July 17, 2025, and these times "are always a lot slower," Hu explained in a video.

If you’ve been waiting to hear back about a job you applied for, it's most likely to happen after Mercury turns direct.

After a few weeks of dealing with Mercury retrograde's seemingly never-ending set of challenges, the planet of communication finally turns direct on August 11, 2025. This clears things up for things to start moving forward in your career and job search again.

While Mercury is retrograde, it is much more likely to experience issues with your job search. For example, "Maybe you submitted your application and that ATS system just conked out," Hu explained, "or maybe you're not hearing back about a first- or second-round interview."

Since Mercury rules communication, when the planet is retrograde, interviews may not go as planned because misunderstandings are much more likely under this energy.

"You may have found that during the interviews that you are feeling like you're not enough as you share your accomplishments or getting feedback from that hiring manager in the moment," said Hu.

Luckily, things get better when Mercury retrograde ends on August 11, 2025.

While it might sound too good to be true, once Mercury retrograde is over, you have a much better chance of hearing back from jobs that you have been waiting on, or getting that second round of interviews. For those who are content in their current jobs, they might also see unexpected opportunities arise.

"If you're not going to get that job offer in the next week or two, don't worry, we have back-to-back New Moons in Virgo coming up at the end of August and at the end of September, which will bring in new opportunities," Hu added.

So, even if you don't get everything you wanted now, don't feel discouraged. You have plenty of time to get to work on manifesting your dream job.

With that being said, it's important to be consistent. As exhausted as you may be, don't forget to keep applying and preparing for those interviews. Sure, it might be frustrating to go through ten interviews for a single job, but if someone truly wants to manifest higher pay and better stability, then consistency is key.

So, keep emailing, applying, and keeping the faith going. Life is bound to get better, as long as you're consistent enough in your everyday actions.

