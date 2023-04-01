27 Toxic Habits That Lower Your Vibration (Without Even Realizing It)

When it comes to keeping a positive outlook on life, the biggest impact on your vibrational energy is you. Things like negative self-talk, stress, anxiety, and trauma can drain your energy, inspire negative emotions, and have a huge impact on your immune system leaving you out of vibrational alignment.

Raising your vibration can have a huge impact on your energy level, making you feel good and giving you access to higher frequencies that diminish any negative effect you are experiencing.

In order for the human body to feel great, you must always operate at a high vibrational level. Unfortunately, there are certain things that lower your vibration, and many of us do them without even realizing it.

To raise your vibration, that means you need to identify and put a stop to any habits that lower your vibration in the first place and block higher vibrations from being readily available to you.

27 Things That Lower Your Vibration

1. You're too invested in the news.

Staying abreast of what happens in the world is important, but too much negative news can easily lower your vibration. Bad things are a part of life, but just because someone is talking about them doesn't mean you always need to stand at attention. Take in news as necessary and tune out often.

2. You listen to sad songs frequently.

Many of us have listened to super sad songs when going through something. You probably noticed that they did nothing to make things better and likely made your mood worse. Songs are energy and when we listen to sad ones, we absorb that negativity, thereby lowering our vibration.

3. You watch too much trash or reality television.

Reality TV and entertaining drama can hold your attention for hours, but at what cost? Even witnessing conflict and pain causes it to seep into your soul and impacts your emotions, spreading to the real world.

TikToker Alexandra Steinmetz explains how watching "The Real Housewives" franchise impacted her:

4. You follow social media accounts obsessed with consumerism.

It's easy to watch people with money to burn showcase their expensive purchases on social media. But taking in so much consumerism can make you lose sight of what's really important.

High vibrations come from a place of gratitude, and when you are constantly comparing yourself to other people, you will never truly be grateful.

5. You're holding on to items with negative energy.

There are many items that can bring negative energy into your orbit. It can be old letters, obituaries from long lost toxic family members, or anything that conjures memories of undesirable times. It's time to let anything that might negatively impact your energy go and welcome things that uplift you.

6. You're listening to too many true crime podcasts.

True crime can be addictive. The whodunnit aspect can keep you on the edge of your seat, but without you even knowing, it causes you to start embodying the negative experiences of other people and can lower your vibration.

TikToker Alex Schin explains how watching "murder shows" affected her:

7. You're over-caffeinated.

Caffeine can be beneficial, giving you energy boosts at just the right time. But it also impacts the brain and nervous system. Like any other drug or stimulant, when it's good, you feel great, but once you start to come down, you become tired, fatigued, and your mood changes for the worse.

8. You're dehydrated.

Water is not just something required to survive, you also need it to thrive. Drinking enough water is necessary for all of your body’s basic functions, including energy production. Keep your body hydrated so your cells are working properly and the energy in your body flows smoothly.

9. You have bad eating habits.

We all know how food and beverages can affect the way you feel. Nutrient-rich food raises your vibration, while junk food undoubtedly lowers it. Some of those undesirable things include alcohol, caffeine, dairy products, sugary beverages, and processed foods.

10. You're not getting enough sleep.

Insomnia makes it difficult to get the most out of life. If you have trouble sleeping, you are likely not vibrating at your highest. It is imperative that you get the required eight hours of sleep to promote health and healing as well as mental and emotional wellness.

11. You're not paying attention to your body.

Our bodies are very adept at letting us know when something is off. If you are experiencing negative outcomes like headaches, skin problems, or sexual dysfunction, don’t ignore it. If it is not attributed to a medical problem, you might just be vibrating at a low frequency and need to fix it.

12. You're out of shape.

A sedentary lifestyle has long been one of the things that causes disorder and disease. Daily movement can help energy flow, flushing out what is not useful and keeping what is. Avoid stagnancy by getting exercise every day.

13. You feel stuck.

If you feel stuck, it is hard to vibrate at your highest frequency. It is time to process your emotions and release what is holding you back. Journaling can be inspirational in helping you get out of the rut you have found yourself in.

14. You surround yourself with toxic people.

Toxic people definitely hurt your energy and it is important that you recognize them for what they are and beat them at their own games. By removing them from your life and refusing to interact, you will automatically welcome more positive energies into your space.

15. You're unable to 'unplug.'

Television, the internet, and social media have taken over our lives in recent years. As much as we love to see all of the technological advances, our bodies are not meant to be tied to them all day. Spend time in nature to combat the effects of constant tech exposure.

TikToker Jess Attridge shares her own experience with disconnecting from what was lowering her vibration:

16. You don't have a support system.

Feeling unsupported can lower your vibration. If you find yourself in need of support, reach out and request it from friends, family or professionals. Remove people who don’t have the ability to be there for you from your life and watch your star rise.

17. You're overcome with negative emotions.

You can’t control what happens to you, but you can dictate how you respond. Negative emotions are a sure way to keep yourself vibrating on a decreased level. Shift your focus to more positive emotions and watch your words.

18. You have limiting beliefs.

You are who you believe you are. We all know about the power of manifesting through our words and beliefs. But just as you can materialize your deepest desires by simply believing, you can bring forth bad energy by holding on to unhelpful beliefs, so let them go.

19. The love you have for yourself is non-existent.

Before you can go on to love anyone else, you first have to love yourself with reckless abandon. If you are sure of yourself and are confident, nothing outside of you has the power to tear you down. Nourish yourself, take care of your needs, and be your own best friend.

20. You're unable to detach.

Detaching from the outcome can save you a lot of stress and heartache. Once you set your sights on a goal, do what needs to be done to make it happen, then trust the process.

You should be in a state of "flow" where you create, manifest, and allow magic to happen. You believe that the universe will deliver and release any attachment to the outcome because what is meant to be, will be.

21. You're unable to forgive.

It is said that forgiveness is more about the person forgiving than the one who needs to be forgiven. Carrying vengeance around can stunt your growth and block any blessings that might be coming your way. Gift yourself by dropping the burden of hate and anger since it is no longer yours to carry.

22. You don't take the time to clear your mind.

When we were kids and our emotions got the best of us, we were put in time-out. That allowed us time to process our thoughts and come up with better responses. As adults, we still need time out.

But now, that time should consist of doing things we enjoy and relieving ourselves of responsibility and work. Doing so will clear your mind and allow you to refocus on the good.

23. Your environment is cluttered.

Not only is keeping a clean place good for your health, but it can also remove some of the negativity inside of you. Decluttering your environment removes negative energy so the positivity flows more freely though your space and body.

24. You have addictive behaviors.

Addiction can manifest as drug use, alcoholism, smoking, overeating, or excessive screen time, all of which will put your energy at its very lowest. Banishing habits that are harmful to your health and well-being go a long way in raising your vibrational energy.

25. You have a pessimistic attitude.

There is no one worse to be around than a pessimist, even if it is you. Letting fear, anxiety, and anger take over your mind is a surefire way to decrease your vibrational energy. Stop feeding your negativity and direct your attention to thoughts that help you be better, not bitter.

26. Your fears are holding you back.

Being scared is part of life, but it should not be the basis for life’s decisions. Fear can be paralyzing, preventing you from acting in important circumstances. If you understand that being afraid is totally normal, feel it and let it pass without holding onto it.

27. You're ignoring signs from the universe.

If you are receptive to it, the universe will tell you when you’re on the wrong path, send messages, and even test you. It is important to trust that all things are working in your favor and for the greater good and that, despite what you think, divine timing is always at play and should be embraced.

Now that you know what causes your vibration to lower, implement practices that lift you up. Get outside, do things you love, be grateful, eat right, exercise and, most importantly, put yourself first. Fill your glass before you even attempt to pour into the cups of others.

