100 Sad Songs To Listen To When You Need A Good Cry

Photo: Getty
sad songs to listen to need a good cry
Contributor
Entertainment And News
June 15, 2020

We all need a good cry every now and then.

It's totally normal to need a good cry, and nothing goes better with that than sad songs to cry to with equally as sad song lyrics. 

Sometimes, you need to have a good cry — bottling up your emotions is not something that's shown to be beneficial. According to an article written by Lana Burgess of Medical News Today, crying can be a form of self-soothing, helps relieve stress and anxiety, helps you sleep and can even elevate your mood.

So try listening to some of our picks of the best sad songs below — feel free to cry while you listen to a few of them, or go ahead and bawl your eyes out to the entire playlist (which totals out to six hours and five minutes to be exact).

RELATED: 31 Sad Songs To Play On Repeat When You Are Feeling Down

1. "Sad Sad Girl" by Terror Jr

Sad song lyrics: "I'm a sad, sad girl / I'm a strange one / But I thrive in the darkness / And they love when I'm heartless / I'm a sad, sad girl / Not a sane one / Yeah, I thrive in the darkness, thrive in the darkness"

2. "Pretty Sad" by XYLØ

Sad song lyrics: "'Cause I'm feeling pretty sad, pretty sad, pretty sad / Feeling pretty sad, pretty sad, pretty sad / And unhappy / That's how I feel about everything / So unhappy / Yeah, I'm pretty sad but the truth is, luckily / You can dress me up in all your modern love 'til I'm happy / Then I'll fall apart again"

3. "Wait" by M83

Sad song lyrics: "Send your dreams / Where nobody hides / Give your tears / To the tide"

4. "Haunt You" by Social House

Sad song lyrics: "How do I measure up to heights you've been to? / How could I ever love you like you're meant to? / How could a view of my skies light your temple? / How beautiful the bird outside my window / Always greener on my other side of things / Think so much of you, I can't overthink / Can't take my eyes off you, I don't wanna blink (no, no)"

5. "Love You More - Radio Edit" by KREAM

Sad song lyrics: "Walk away into the light / Walk away, we'll make this right / Walk away into the light / 'Cause your heart never lies"

6. "Edit You (feat. Stela Cole) - VIP Mix" - KREAM

Sad song lyrics: "I hate looking back / I hate looking back, 'cause oh my God / He did me like trash, d--- / Why I'm always looking, looking back? / At you like you're something / You said I'm nothin' / Why'd you do that? Tell me, hey"

7. "Ain't Thinking Bout You (feat. Louisa) - KREAM

Sad song lyrics: "I think I need something different / I'm sick and tired of you / You don't know what you're missing / But I got nothing to lose / And all those times you said that you're better off with someone else / I hope you find what you need / Leave me in your past, there's no point in turning back / When you kiss her and pretend that it's me"

8. "Cross My Mind, Pt. 2 (feat. Kiiara)" - A R I Z O N A

Sad song lyrics: "I know I haven't been perfect, but give it some time / 'Cause not a single day goes by where you don't cross my mind / And we spend our lives looking for things we can't find, oh / Oh, but not a single day goes by where you don't cross my mind / All the days you spend on my mind / All the times that I'd say that we'll be together, we'll be together, oh / All the ways you see through my heart / I know the good intentions, they won't last forever, won't last forever, oh"

9. "What About Us" - Pink

Sad song lyrics: "What about us? / What about all the times you said you had the answers? / What about us? / What about all the broken happy ever afters? / What about us? / What about all the plans that ended in disaster? / What about love? What about trust? / What about us?"

10. "L.A. Love Song (feat. Win and Woo) - Win and Woo Remix" - XYLØ

Sad song lyrics: "We're all livin' in the gutter / Some of us are lookin' at the stars / Live fast, leave a pretty body / Lay it next to me"

11. "Let You Down" - NF

Sad song lyrics: "Feels like we're on the edge right now / I wish that I could say I'm proud / I'm sorry that I let you down / Let you down / All these voices in my head get loud / I wish that I could shut them out / I'm sorry that I let you down / L-l-let you down"

12. "Halo" - Beyoncé

Sad song lyrics: "Remember those walls I built / Well, baby, they're tumbling down / And they didn't even put up a fight / They didn't even make a sound / I found a way to let you win / But I never really had a doubt / Standing in the light of your halo / I got my angel now"

13. "Paralyzed" - NF

Sad song lyrics: "When did I become so numb? / When did I lose myself? / All the words that leave my tongue / Feel as they came from someone else / I'm paralyzed / Where are my feelings? / I no longer feel things / I know I should / I'm paralyzed / Where is the real me? / I'm lost and it kills me inside / I'm paralyzed"

14. "Solitude" - M83

Sad song lyrics: "You gotta go / Where I cry / And take in all the tears / I wanna see if you can try / Drink a little bit of me"

15. "Must Be The Love - Radio Edit" - ARTY

Sad song lyrics: "When we know you found the one to keep / Oh, we wonder how we did not see / Our eyes open when we found our love / And we heal"

16. "Into The Ocean" - Blue October

Sad song lyrics: "I want to swim away but don't know-how / Sometimes it feels just like I'm falling in the ocean / Let the waves up and take me down / Let the hurricane set in motion / Let the rain of what I feel right now come down / Let the rain come down"

17. "Dear Society" - Madison Beer

Sad song lyrics: "I'm a natural disaster / But even after all that I do / It's you who's gonna be the death of me / And none of this matters / Baby, it's you, it's you"

18. "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" - Paul Anka

Sad song lyrics: "Put your head on my shoulder / Hold me in your arms, baby / Squeeze me oh-so-tight / Show me that you love me too / Put your lips next to mine, dear / Won't you kiss me once, baby? / Just a kiss goodnight, maybe / You and I will fall in love (you and I will fall in love) / People say that love's a game / A game you just can't win

If there's a way / I'll find it somebody / And then this fool will rush in"

19. "Walk Away (feat. Kaptan) - LVNDSCAPE

Sad song lyrics: "Out cold and lonely when you went to this day / Around me only rain surrounded by the silence / Can't find my way back, back to where I came from / To that summer day when you just walked away / You took me to the lakeside / That's where we'd meet / Hanging by the orchards / Sleeping on the trees / We've ridden to the world / My hands are on your waist / You were so much harder / I was saying stay / But you just walked away / You just walked away / Yeah you just walked away"

20. "Love Lies (with Normani) - Khalid

Sad song lyrics: "So baby, tell me where your love lies / Waste the day and spend the night / Underneath the sunrise / Show me where your love lies"

21. "Teenage Fever" - Drake

Sad song lyrics: "Your heart is hard to carry after dark / You're to blame for what we could have been / 'Cause look at what we are / Your friends are scared to tell you you're in too far / Funny that it's always been all about you from the start / I met someone new last night and we kicked it / And I'm going back there tonight / And you know what's on my mind, this time / Going back there tonight / And you know what's on my mind"

22. "Eastside (with Halsey and Khalid) - Benny Blanco

Sad song lyrics: "He used to meet me on the Eastside / In the city where the sun don't set / And every day you know where we ride / Through the backstreets in a blue Corvette / And baby, you know I just wanna leave tonight / We can go anywhere we want / Drive down to the coast, jump in the seat / Just take my hand and come with me / Singing"

23. "Make Me (Cry) - Noah Cyrus

Sad song lyrics: "I never needed you like I do right now / I never needed you like I do right now / I never hated you like I do right now / 'Cause all you ever do is make me"

24. "Cry" - Alexx Calise

Sad song lyrics: "Well I guess it's been a while / Since I've seen the sunshine / Since I have smiled / And me, who's so well versed / Is feeling so d---empty / Is at a loss for words / Forgot what it's like / To just feel okay / I'm praying for the day / When there is no more rain / And I, I don't wanna do anything but cry / Oh, and I, I don't wanna do anything but cry"

25. "Cry Baby" - Melanie Martinez

Sad song lyrics: "You seem to replace / Your brain with your heart / You take things so hard / And then you fall apart / You try to explain / But before you can start / Those cry baby tears / Come out of the dark / Someone's turning the handle / To that faucet in your eyes / They're pouring out / Where everyone can see / Your heart's too big for your body / It's why you won't fit inside / They're pouring out / Where everyone can see"

RELATED: 29 Breakup Songs Guaranteed To Make You Ugly Cry

26. "So Sick" - Ne-Yo

Sad song lyrics: "I'm so sick of love songs, so tired of tears / So done with wishin', you were still here / Said I'm so sick of love songs, so sad and slow / So why can't I turn off the radio?"

27. "If You Want Love" - NF

Sad song lyrics: "I just need some time, I'm tryna think straight / I just need a moment in my own space / Ask me how I'm doin', I'll say "okay, " yeah / But ain't that what we all say? / Sometimes I think back to the old days / In the pointless conversations with the old me / Yeah, back when my momma used to hold me / I wish somebody woulda told me"

28. "1-800-273-8255" - Logic

Sad song lyrics: "I been taking my time / I feel like I'm out of my mind / It feels like my life ain't mine / Who can relate? / I've been on the low / I been taking my time / I feel like I'm out of my mind / It feel like my life ain't mine"

29. "Lucid Dreams" - Juice WRLD

Sad song lyrics: "I still see your shadows in my room / Can't take back the love that I gave you / It's to the point where I love and I hate you / And I cannot change you so I must replace you (oh) / Easier said than done / I thought you were the one / Listening to my heart instead of my head / You found another one, but / I am the better one / I won't let you forget me"

30. "Paranoid" - Lauv

Sad song lyrics: "Maybe it's a case of paranoia / Nervous that I'll never really know ya / What do I feel? Who do I trust? / Maybe it's real, or maybe I'm just / Paranoid / Paranoid / Maybe I'm just / Paranoid / Paranoid / Maybe I'm just"

31. "A-OK (Everything's Perfect)" - Terror Jr

Sad song lyrics: "Everyone's A-OK / If you don't look too hard / We could pretend we're happy / Like we know who we are / Everybody's doing just great / If you don't look too hard / We could pretend we're happy / Like we know who we are"

32. "Where Do We Go" - Xuitcasecity

Sad song lyrics: "Swear you've seen a holy ghost / 'Cause your skin is pale as snow / You're always critical / And I don't need that, I don't need it / I was fine on my own / Yeah, I was fine all along / Different ways girl, yeah, we've known / And I've been thinking, I'm so sick of you / I don't need your lovin', no / I don't want your money, no / I don't need your nothin', no / 'Cause, baby, I got me and I can't read you / As long as my heart beats, will I be sick of / Yeah, I'll still be sick of you"

33. "Need You" - Allie X

Sad song lyrics: "Hey, where'd you go? / We used to be friends / We used to be close / Hey, why'd you leave? / I used to need you / You used to need me"

34. "Better Days" - Hedley

Sad song lyrics: "I've been down, I've been down / Burning up like fever / Better days, better days / Are not so far away / I've been lost, I've been found\ / Now I believe in / Better days, better days / Are not so far away"

35. "America" - XYLØ

Sad song lyrics: "Real life is make-believe / All that glitters isn't gold for me / Save me from everyone / Oh, oh, oh oh / Bite your tongue, don't say anything / You look perfect in this light to me / Save me from everything / Oh, oh, oh oh / They say we can't stay in America / You can be free in America / But I'm sick of listening to everyone / I just want you, oh"

36. "Emotions - French Braids Remix" - Virginia To Vegas

Sad song lyrics: "You always play with, play with my emotions / You got me, and you know it / You got me running, running in slow-motion / So why you always playing, playing with my emotions? / Why you play with my emotions?"

37. "Raindrops (feat. Kerli) - Radio Edit" - SNBRN

Sad song lyrics: "Like raindrops from the desert sky / For you, I've been waiting / Like seeing stars and endless nights / For you I'll be waiting / It's like I can breathe / Can we stay like this forever?"

38. "Unsteady - Justin Caruso Remix" - X Ambassadors

Sad song lyrics: "Mama, come here / Approach, appear / Daddy, I'm alone / 'Cause this house don't feel like home / If you love me, don't let go / If you love me, don't let go"

39. "What I Like About You" - Dante Klein

Sad song lyrics: "You're a bad habit / But I'm attached, oh baby / That's just what I like about you (Like about you)"

40. "Drowning" - KREAM

Sad song lyrics: "We found our hearts on lockdown / You faded in the background / Any other day I'd dry my tears away I'd keep it all inside my heavy mind / We found our hearts on lockdown / We're living in a desert of us / While this city go, city go wild / And I know you'd kill for a drop / Always waiting for rain"

41. "Alone" - Armin van Buuren

Sad song lyrics: "Everyone is broken, only day in your life / Like the ghosts that are shattered, barely alive / Even time's in a rush / But it's going nowhere / Everyone's connected but no one is connecting / The human in me is long and missing / Tell me, have you seen it? / Have you seen it?"

42. "On My Own" - 3LAU

Sad song lyrics: "Dancing through a hurricane / Soaked in technicolor rain / Time is melting in my brain / Paint the roses black as night / Swimming with the satellites / Never wanna know, never wanna let go / No, don't wake me yet, don't give it away / Hold my breath, I just wanna stay and"

43. "On My Mind" - Anis Don Demina

Sad song lyrics: "I've been addicted to your glow / But shadows been growing deeper / I can't see that smile I used to know / But you're still a keeper"

44. "Young & Broken" - No Riddim

Sad song lyrics: "Souls, thirsty for love / Living in the darkness crying for light, now / Praying for light, now/ Ooh, body in the room / Open up the door, hoping for somebody right now / Need somebody right no / 'Cause I'm young and broken / It's like the sky up was falling / But I know how / To lift it up after going down / I'm only young and searching / For the reason why oceans sink, oh"

45. "Her Favorite Song" - Mayer Hawthorne

Sad song lyrics: "'Cause I'm young and broken / It's like the sky up was falling

But I know how / To lift it up after going down / I'm only young and searching / For the reason why oceans sink, oh / Hearts are crumbling, suffering / Now I'm picking up the pieces again"

46. "Everything" - R3HAB

Sad song lyrics: "God made the truth of her / To have to making her / Curses, cause we fit together / Could it be everything? / Could it be everything?"

47. "Heartbeat (Alex Schulz Remix) - AFTR:HRS Mixcut" - Autograf

Sad song lyrics: "Give me one more chance / Can't live my life alone / Give me one more chance / Won't let you down / My heartbeat baby, / Give me one more chance / My heartbeat baby, / Won't let you, won't let you down"

48. "Hello" - Galantis

Sad song lyrics: "There's a voice in my head telling me to stay / If I take one more step, I'll never be the same / I keep running, running, running running from your love / And I keep running, running from you"

49. "Keep Your Head" - David O'Dowda

Sad song lyrics: "Keep your head / Every wants to / You can make me fall apart but I won't blink / You won't speak / And we won't blow away / If you can put your hands on me / We can sit and laugh for a long time / If you can place your hands on me / Then we'll dance"

50. "U Remind Me" - NEØN

Sad song lyrics: "You remind me of a girl that I once knew / See her face whenever I, I look at you / You won't believe all of the things she put me through / This is why I just can't get with you"

RELATED: The 30 Best Songs About Moving On To Help You Get Over A Breakup

51. "OVRBRD" - HARIZ

Sad song lyrics: "I wanna sink this ship / And throw us overboard / A numb awakening / Can't hold on anymore / Cuz it hurts / And it's getting worse"

52. "Overload - The Chainsmokers Remix" - Life of Dillon

Sad song lyrics: "Know that I've been waiting for so long / You're all that I see / I can't stop the feeling oh no / It's kicking over me / Feel the mercury rising / I feel your baseline bumping / Hear it in your rhythm / You got my heartbeat pumping"

53. "Say Goodbye" - Cheat Codes

Sad song lyrics: "And it's hard to pretend that I'm alright / Hard to forgive, I can't empathize / And it's hard to relax, I don't know why / But you make it hard to say goodbye"

54. "Stay" - Zedd

Sad song lyrics: "Waiting for the time to pass you by / Hope the winds of change will change your mind / I could give a thousand reasons why / And I know you, and you've got to / Make it on your own, but we don't have to grow up / We can stay forever young / Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola / Underneath the rising sun / I could give a thousand reasons why / But you're going, and you know that"

55. "All We Know (feat. Pheobe Ryan) - The Chainsmokers

Sad song lyrics: "We're falling apart, still we hold together / We've passed the end, so we chase forever / 'Cause this is all we know / This feeling's all we know"

56. "Sunset" - The xx

Sad song lyrics: "I saw you again, it felt like we had never met / It's like the sunset in your eyes and never wanted to rise / And what have you done with the one I love? / When I look into your eyes, I see no surprise"

57. "Dancing With Myself" - The Knocks

Sad song lyrics: "People come and go yeah / Feels like you are so untied / And it feels like I keep falling / You are the wrong I can't get right"

58. "Let You Go - A-Trak Remix" - The Chainsmokers

Sad song lyrics: "You end up alone after all that you've done / All that you've paid for / Did you get what you wanted? / Loaded the gun with all you were made of / When you're alone, / People don't think you know what you're made of, oh / You've been with me, / It's not up to see, it's all that you paid for / I'll find a way up, see you through what came to pay for / While we're alive, can we relax that, what are maids for / You were there for me / And I was there for you / No-oh, never let you go! / You will always be the one that I regret / How will I let you go?"

59. "Heartbreak Warfare" - John Mayer

Sad song lyrics: "Lightning strike / Inside, my chest to keep me up at night / Dream of ways / To make you understand my pain / Clouds of sulfur in the air / Bombs are falling everywhere / It's heartbreak warfare / Once you want it to begin, / No one really ever wins / In heartbreak warfare"

60. "Love Again" - Hedley

Sad song lyrics: "Yeah, yeah / If I can love again / Lovers in a gunfight / Caught up in the crossfire / Dark side of the moonlight / Could you let me go? / Is this how it plays out? / Battle scars and breakdowns / Is there anything left to save now? / Could you let me know? / If you're for sure / And if I'm strong enough / If you wait long enough"

61. "See You Again (feat. Charlie Puth)" - Wiz Khalifa

Sad song lyrics: "It's been a long day without you, my friend / And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again / We've come a long way from where we began / Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again / When I see you again"

62. "Dancing With A Stranger (with Normani) - Sam Smith

Sad song lyrics: "I don't wanna be alone tonight (alone tonight) / It's pretty clear that I'm not over you (over you, over you) / I'm still thinking 'bout the things you do (things you do) / So I don't wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight / Can you light the fire? (light the fire, light the fire) / I need somebody who can take control (take control) / I know exactly what I need to do / 'Cause I don't wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight / Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new / Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger / Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new / Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger / Dancing with a stranger"

63. "Somebody That I Used To Know" - Gotye

Sad song lyrics: "Now and then I think of when we were together / Like when you said you felt so happy you could die / Told myself that you were right for me / But felt so lonely in your company / But that was love and it's an ache I still remember"

64. "In The End" - Linkin Park

Sad song lyrics: "It starts with one thing / I don't know why / It doesn't even matter how hard you try / Keep that in mind / I designed this rhyme / To explain in due time / All I know / Time is a valuable thing / Watch it fly by as the pendulum swings / Watch it count down to the end of the day / The clock ticks life away"

65. "Afraid" - The Neighbourhood

Sad song lyrics: "When I wake up I'm afraid, somebody else might take my place / When I wake up I'm afraid, somebody else might take my place / Make that money, fake that bunny, ache my tummy / On the fence, all the time / Paint young honey, face so sunny, ain't that funny / All my friends always lie to me / I know they're thinking"

66. "Sweater Weather" - The Neighbourhood

Sad song lyrics: "All I am is a man / I want the world in my hands / I hate the beach / But I stand in California with my toes in the sand / Use the sleeves of my sweater / Let's have an adventure / Head in the clouds but my gravity's centered / Touch my neck and I'll touch yours / You in those little high waisted shorts, oh / She knows what I think about / And what I think about / One love, two mouths / One love, one house / No shirt, no blouse / Just us, you find out / Nothing that wouldn't wanna tell you about no"

67. "R.I.P. 2 My Youth" - The Neighbourhood

Sad song lyrics: "R.I.P. to my youth / If you really listen, then this is to you / Mama, there is only so much I can do / Tough for you to witness it but it was for me too"

68. "The Man Who Can't Be Moved" - The Script

Sad song lyrics: "'Cause if one day you wake up and find that you're missing me / And your heart starts to wonder where on this earth I could be / Thinkin' maybe you'll come back here to the place that we'd meet / And you'll see me waiting for you on our corner of the street / So I'm not moving, I'm not moving"

69. "One Last Time" - Ariana Grande

Sad song lyrics: "So one last time / I need to be the one who takes you home / One more time / I promise after that, I'll let you go / Baby I don't care if you got her in your heart / All I really care is you wake up in my arms"

70. "Happier" - Marshmello

Sad song lyrics: "Then only for a minute / I want to change my mind / 'Cause this just don't feel right to me / I wanna raise your spirits / I want to see you smile but / Know that means I'll have to leave"

71. "Stay With Me" - Sam Smith

Sad song lyrics: "Guess it's true / I'm not good at a one-night stand / But I still need love 'cause I'm just a man / These nights never seem to go to plan / I don't want you to leave / Will you hold my hand / Oh, won't you stay with me? / 'Cause you're all I need / This ain't love, it's clear to see / But darling, stay with me"

72. "Who (feat. BTS)" - Lauv

Sad song lyrics: "Our minds have new eyes and visions of you / Girl, I think I need a minute / To figure out what is, what isn't / These choices and voices, they're all in my head / Sometimes you make me feel crazy / Sometimes, I swear I think you hate me like uh / I need a walk, I need a walk, I need to get out of here / 'Cause I need to know / Who are you? / 'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with, baby"

73. "Tah Dah" - MIKA

Sad song lyrics: "It's getting harder and harder to bear / You've got me acting like a clown in a collar / You got me spending all the time I can spare / You got me wasting every dime, every dollar / When I stumble and fall / Does it hurt you at all? / Will it twist like a knife / For the rest of your life? / You think that love's a joke / But there ain't too much to laugh at / And it's all for show / Should I keep my ticket after / Or should I just go? / When you're begging for attention / Once the crowd goes home / And there's no one left to listen / Tah Dah!"

74. "Stay Down" - Ricky Mears

Sad song lyrics: "You cannot hide from me / I don't feel at all / You beat me to the wall / I don't care at all / I don't care"

75. "Bleeding Love" - ASTR

Sad song lyrics: "Heartbeats full of fire / Now we're caught up in emotion / Cut me with your lies / Now we're never gonna slow down / We keep bleeding love / 'Til we come down / We keep bleeding love / 'Til we come down / 'Til we come down / 'Til we come down / Already over it now"

RELATED: 15 Heartbreaking Lana Del Rey Lyrics About The One Who Got Away

76. "Always" - The Him

Sad song lyrics: "Remember we were running wild / Never ever felt like we were broke / Using friends as alibis / No one ever knew just where we going / Broken down in bathrooms / Listening to bad news / Thought you'd never let me go / And are we just too late?"

77. "For the First Time" - The Script

Sad song lyrics: "She's all laid up in bed with a broken heart / While I'm drinking Jack all alone in my local bar / And we don't know how we got into this mad situation / Only doing things out of frustration"

78. "Apologize" - Timbaland

Sad song lyrics: "I'm holding on your rope / Got me ten feet off the ground / And I'm hearing what you say, but I just can't make a sound / You tell me that you need me / Then you go and cut me down, but wait / You tell me that you're sorry / Didn't think I'd turn around, and say / That it's too late to apologize, it's too late / I said it's too late to apologize, it's too late"

79. "Out of My League" - Fitz and The Tantrums

Sad song lyrics: "And you were out of my league / All the things I believed / You were just the right kind / Yeah, you were more than just a dream / You were out of my league / Got my heartbeat racing / If I die, don't wake me / 'Cause you are more than just a dream"

80. "Fake Love" - Drake

Sad song lyrics: "Somethin' ain't right when we talkin' / Somethin' ain't right when we talkin' / Look like you hidin' your problems / Really you never was solid / No you can't son me, you won't ever get to run me / Just when sh-- look, outta reach, I reach back like one, three / Like one, three, yeah"

81. "Sad Girl" - Lana Del Rey

Sad song lyrics: "He's got the fire and he walks with fame / He's got the fire and he talks with fame / His Bonnie on the side, Bonnie on the side / Makes me so sad, girl / His money on the side, money on the side / Makes me so sad, girl"

82. "Summertime Sadness" - Lana Del Rey

Sad song lyrics: "I got my red dress on tonight / Dancin' in the dark in the pale moonlight / Done my hair up real big, beauty queen style / High heels off, I'm feelin' alive / Oh my God, I feel it in the air / Telephone wires above / Are sizzlin' like a snare / Honey I'm on fire, I feel it everywhere / Nothin' scares me anymore / Kiss me hard before you go / Summertime sadness / I just wanted you to know / That baby, you the best"

83. "Just A Dream - Main" - Nelly

Sad song lyrics: "I was thinking bout her, thinkin' bout me / Thinkin' bout us, what we gon' be / Open my eyes yeah, it was only Just A Dream / So I traveled back, down that road / Will she come back, no one knows / I realize yeah, it was only Just A Dream"

84. "Secrets" - OneRepublic

Sad song lyrics: "I need another story / Something to get off my chest / My life gets kinda boring / Need something that I can confess / 'Til all my sleeves are stained red / From all the truth that I've said / Come by it honestly I swear / Thought you saw me wink, no / I've been on the brink, so"

85. "Love Song" - Sara Bareilles

Sad song lyrics: "I'm not gonna write you a love song / 'Cause you asked for it / 'Cause you need one, you see / I'm not gonna write you a love song / 'Cause you tell me it's / Make or breaking this / If you're on your way"

86. "Someone Like You" - Adele

Sad song lyrics: "Never mind, I'll find someone like you / I wish nothing but the best for you, too / "Don't forget me, " I beg / I remember you said / "Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead"

87. "Let Her Go" - Passenger

Sad song lyrics: "Well you only need the light when it's burning low / Only miss the sun when it starts to snow / Only know you love her when you let her go / Only know you've been high when you're feeling low / Only hate the road when you're missing home / Only know you love her when you let her go / And you let her go"

88. "Just the Way You Are" - Bruno Mars

Sad song lyrics: "When I see your face

There's not a thing that I would change 'cause you're amazing / Just the way you are / And when you smile / The whole world stops and stares for a while / 'Cause girl you're amazing / Just the way you are / Yeah"

89. "The One That Got Away" - Katy Perry

Sad song lyrics: "In another life, I would be your girl / We keep all our promises, be us against the world / In another life, I would make you stay / So I don't have to say you were the one that got away / The one that got away"

90. "True Love (feat. Lily Allen) - Pink

Sad song lyrics: "Sometimes I hate every single stupid word you say / Sometimes I wanna slap you in your whole face (whoa oh oh) / There's no one quite like you, you push all my buttons down / I know life would suck without you (whoa oh oh) / At the same time, I wanna hug you / I wanna wrap my hands round your neck"

91. "Try" - Pink

Sad song lyrics: "Ever wonder 'bout what he's doing / How it's all turned to lies / Sometimes I think that it's better, / To never ask why / Where there is desire, there is gonna be a flame / Where there is a flame, someone's bound to get burned / But just because it burns, doesn't mean you're gonna die / You gotta get up and try, and try, and try / Gotta get up and try, and try, and try / You gotta get up and try, and try, and try"

92. "Fix You" - Coldplay

Sad song lyrics: "When you try your best but you don't succeed / When you get what you want but not what you need / When you feel so tired but you can't sleep / Stuck in reverse / When the tears come streaming down your face / 'Cause you lose something you can't replace / When you love someone but it goes to waste / What could it be worse?"

93. "Bury A Friend" - Billie Eilish

Sad song lyrics: "Come here / Say it, spit it out, what is it exactly / You're payin'? Is the amount cleanin' you out, am I satisfactory? / Today, I'm thinkin' about the things that are deadly / The way I'm drinkin' you down / Like I wanna drown like I wanna end me"

94. "Need U Around" - Juicy M

Sad song lyrics: "If for a moment, I lose my mind / From getting older / We're getting older / If I have fallen to my decline / Just shine a light on / Shine a light on / I need you around / Around, round, round / I need you around / Around, round"

95. "Truth" - Terror Jr

Sad song lyrics: "Ringin' in my ears, it's you / Got me goin' crazy, walkin' on a tightrope / Now I'm doin' things I won't do / This is what you made me, baby I'm a psycho / But we do it better than anybody do / I'ma Cinderella, and you ain't gotta shoe / Tell me I'm your best song, singing out of tune"

96. "Come Home" - BAYNK

Sad song lyrics: "I could never say, "This feels right" / We're talkin' in circles all night / How can we see the light if we're both blinded / You want my love / There's only love for you"

97. "Breathe Me" - Sia

Sad song lyrics: "Help, I have done it again / I have been here many times before / Hurt myself again today / And, the worst part is there's no-one else to blame / Be my friend, hold me / Wrap me up, enfold me / I am small and needy / Warm me up and breathe me"

98. "All of Me" - John Legend

Sad song lyrics: "What would I do without your smart mouth? / Drawing me in, and you kicking me out / You've got my head spinning, no kidding, I can't pin you down / What's going on in that beautiful mind / I'm on your magical mystery ride / And I'm so dizzy, don't know what hit me, but I'll be alright"

99. "Die Alone (feat. Jason Caesar)" - Shane Eli

Sad song lyrics: "The world is waiting, finding freedom / People praying, hoping, dreaming / Of a world that ain't so cold / A place to save your soul / But you know, I know, we were / Born to die alone / Die alone / Put your hands to the sky make the rainfall / Lost a father, made a million dollars on the same call / Kings and peasants live together in the same walls / Poor folks rich folks / Sing the same song / Everybody wanna ring ex LeBron / Packing heat / Pushing rocks to the mong? / And the night gets dark for the dawn / But the sun's scared to come up now for too long"

100. "Merry Go Round" - Suzie McNeil

Sad song lyrics: "Pick me up, push me down, you've got me spinning around / I say yes, you say no, it always stops and then go / Why I'm crying, if we fight, you should be drying my eyes / Pick me up, push me down get me off this merry go round / And round and round and here we go, round and round and round again"

RELATED: 15 Breakup Songs To Turn To When You've Had Your Heart Broken

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter

Let's make this a regular thing!

Liz Abere is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, spirituality, love, and relationships.

Author
Contributor