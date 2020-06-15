100 Sad Songs To Listen To When You Need A Good Cry

We all need a good cry every now and then.

It's totally normal to need a good cry, and nothing goes better with that than sad songs to cry to with equally as sad song lyrics.

Sometimes, you need to have a good cry — bottling up your emotions is not something that's shown to be beneficial. According to an article written by Lana Burgess of Medical News Today, crying can be a form of self-soothing, helps relieve stress and anxiety, helps you sleep and can even elevate your mood.

So try listening to some of our picks of the best sad songs below — feel free to cry while you listen to a few of them, or go ahead and bawl your eyes out to the entire playlist (which totals out to six hours and five minutes to be exact).

1. "Sad Sad Girl" by Terror Jr

Sad song lyrics: "I'm a sad, sad girl / I'm a strange one / But I thrive in the darkness / And they love when I'm heartless / I'm a sad, sad girl / Not a sane one / Yeah, I thrive in the darkness, thrive in the darkness"

2. "Pretty Sad" by XYLØ

Sad song lyrics: "'Cause I'm feeling pretty sad, pretty sad, pretty sad / Feeling pretty sad, pretty sad, pretty sad / And unhappy / That's how I feel about everything / So unhappy / Yeah, I'm pretty sad but the truth is, luckily / You can dress me up in all your modern love 'til I'm happy / Then I'll fall apart again"

3. "Wait" by M83

Sad song lyrics: "Send your dreams / Where nobody hides / Give your tears / To the tide"

4. "Haunt You" by Social House

Sad song lyrics: "How do I measure up to heights you've been to? / How could I ever love you like you're meant to? / How could a view of my skies light your temple? / How beautiful the bird outside my window / Always greener on my other side of things / Think so much of you, I can't overthink / Can't take my eyes off you, I don't wanna blink (no, no)"

5. "Love You More - Radio Edit" by KREAM

Sad song lyrics: "Walk away into the light / Walk away, we'll make this right / Walk away into the light / 'Cause your heart never lies"

6. "Edit You (feat. Stela Cole) - VIP Mix" - KREAM

Sad song lyrics: "I hate looking back / I hate looking back, 'cause oh my God / He did me like trash, d--- / Why I'm always looking, looking back? / At you like you're something / You said I'm nothin' / Why'd you do that? Tell me, hey"

7. "Ain't Thinking Bout You (feat. Louisa) - KREAM

Sad song lyrics: "I think I need something different / I'm sick and tired of you / You don't know what you're missing / But I got nothing to lose / And all those times you said that you're better off with someone else / I hope you find what you need / Leave me in your past, there's no point in turning back / When you kiss her and pretend that it's me"

8. "Cross My Mind, Pt. 2 (feat. Kiiara)" - A R I Z O N A

Sad song lyrics: "I know I haven't been perfect, but give it some time / 'Cause not a single day goes by where you don't cross my mind / And we spend our lives looking for things we can't find, oh / Oh, but not a single day goes by where you don't cross my mind / All the days you spend on my mind / All the times that I'd say that we'll be together, we'll be together, oh / All the ways you see through my heart / I know the good intentions, they won't last forever, won't last forever, oh"

9. "What About Us" - Pink

Sad song lyrics: "What about us? / What about all the times you said you had the answers? / What about us? / What about all the broken happy ever afters? / What about us? / What about all the plans that ended in disaster? / What about love? What about trust? / What about us?"

10. "L.A. Love Song (feat. Win and Woo) - Win and Woo Remix" - XYLØ

Sad song lyrics: "We're all livin' in the gutter / Some of us are lookin' at the stars / Live fast, leave a pretty body / Lay it next to me"

11. "Let You Down" - NF

Sad song lyrics: "Feels like we're on the edge right now / I wish that I could say I'm proud / I'm sorry that I let you down / Let you down / All these voices in my head get loud / I wish that I could shut them out / I'm sorry that I let you down / L-l-let you down"

12. "Halo" - Beyoncé

Sad song lyrics: "Remember those walls I built / Well, baby, they're tumbling down / And they didn't even put up a fight / They didn't even make a sound / I found a way to let you win / But I never really had a doubt / Standing in the light of your halo / I got my angel now"

13. "Paralyzed" - NF

Sad song lyrics: "When did I become so numb? / When did I lose myself? / All the words that leave my tongue / Feel as they came from someone else / I'm paralyzed / Where are my feelings? / I no longer feel things / I know I should / I'm paralyzed / Where is the real me? / I'm lost and it kills me inside / I'm paralyzed"

14. "Solitude" - M83

Sad song lyrics: "You gotta go / Where I cry / And take in all the tears / I wanna see if you can try / Drink a little bit of me"

15. "Must Be The Love - Radio Edit" - ARTY

Sad song lyrics: "When we know you found the one to keep / Oh, we wonder how we did not see / Our eyes open when we found our love / And we heal"

16. "Into The Ocean" - Blue October

Sad song lyrics: "I want to swim away but don't know-how / Sometimes it feels just like I'm falling in the ocean / Let the waves up and take me down / Let the hurricane set in motion / Let the rain of what I feel right now come down / Let the rain come down"

17. "Dear Society" - Madison Beer

Sad song lyrics: "I'm a natural disaster / But even after all that I do / It's you who's gonna be the death of me / And none of this matters / Baby, it's you, it's you"

18. "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" - Paul Anka

Sad song lyrics: "Put your head on my shoulder / Hold me in your arms, baby / Squeeze me oh-so-tight / Show me that you love me too / Put your lips next to mine, dear / Won't you kiss me once, baby? / Just a kiss goodnight, maybe / You and I will fall in love (you and I will fall in love) / People say that love's a game / A game you just can't win

If there's a way / I'll find it somebody / And then this fool will rush in"

19. "Walk Away (feat. Kaptan) - LVNDSCAPE

Sad song lyrics: "Out cold and lonely when you went to this day / Around me only rain surrounded by the silence / Can't find my way back, back to where I came from / To that summer day when you just walked away / You took me to the lakeside / That's where we'd meet / Hanging by the orchards / Sleeping on the trees / We've ridden to the world / My hands are on your waist / You were so much harder / I was saying stay / But you just walked away / You just walked away / Yeah you just walked away"

20. "Love Lies (with Normani) - Khalid

Sad song lyrics: "So baby, tell me where your love lies / Waste the day and spend the night / Underneath the sunrise / Show me where your love lies"

21. "Teenage Fever" - Drake

Sad song lyrics: "Your heart is hard to carry after dark / You're to blame for what we could have been / 'Cause look at what we are / Your friends are scared to tell you you're in too far / Funny that it's always been all about you from the start / I met someone new last night and we kicked it / And I'm going back there tonight / And you know what's on my mind, this time / Going back there tonight / And you know what's on my mind"

22. "Eastside (with Halsey and Khalid) - Benny Blanco

Sad song lyrics: "He used to meet me on the Eastside / In the city where the sun don't set / And every day you know where we ride / Through the backstreets in a blue Corvette / And baby, you know I just wanna leave tonight / We can go anywhere we want / Drive down to the coast, jump in the seat / Just take my hand and come with me / Singing"

23. "Make Me (Cry) - Noah Cyrus

Sad song lyrics: "I never needed you like I do right now / I never needed you like I do right now / I never hated you like I do right now / 'Cause all you ever do is make me"

24. "Cry" - Alexx Calise

Sad song lyrics: "Well I guess it's been a while / Since I've seen the sunshine / Since I have smiled / And me, who's so well versed / Is feeling so d---empty / Is at a loss for words / Forgot what it's like / To just feel okay / I'm praying for the day / When there is no more rain / And I, I don't wanna do anything but cry / Oh, and I, I don't wanna do anything but cry"

25. "Cry Baby" - Melanie Martinez

Sad song lyrics: "You seem to replace / Your brain with your heart / You take things so hard / And then you fall apart / You try to explain / But before you can start / Those cry baby tears / Come out of the dark / Someone's turning the handle / To that faucet in your eyes / They're pouring out / Where everyone can see / Your heart's too big for your body / It's why you won't fit inside / They're pouring out / Where everyone can see"

26. "So Sick" - Ne-Yo

Sad song lyrics: "I'm so sick of love songs, so tired of tears / So done with wishin', you were still here / Said I'm so sick of love songs, so sad and slow / So why can't I turn off the radio?"

27. "If You Want Love" - NF

Sad song lyrics: "I just need some time, I'm tryna think straight / I just need a moment in my own space / Ask me how I'm doin', I'll say "okay, " yeah / But ain't that what we all say? / Sometimes I think back to the old days / In the pointless conversations with the old me / Yeah, back when my momma used to hold me / I wish somebody woulda told me"

28. "1-800-273-8255" - Logic

Sad song lyrics: "I been taking my time / I feel like I'm out of my mind / It feels like my life ain't mine / Who can relate? / I've been on the low / I been taking my time / I feel like I'm out of my mind / It feel like my life ain't mine"

29. "Lucid Dreams" - Juice WRLD

Sad song lyrics: "I still see your shadows in my room / Can't take back the love that I gave you / It's to the point where I love and I hate you / And I cannot change you so I must replace you (oh) / Easier said than done / I thought you were the one / Listening to my heart instead of my head / You found another one, but / I am the better one / I won't let you forget me"

30. "Paranoid" - Lauv

Sad song lyrics: "Maybe it's a case of paranoia / Nervous that I'll never really know ya / What do I feel? Who do I trust? / Maybe it's real, or maybe I'm just / Paranoid / Paranoid / Maybe I'm just / Paranoid / Paranoid / Maybe I'm just"

31. "A-OK (Everything's Perfect)" - Terror Jr

Sad song lyrics: "Everyone's A-OK / If you don't look too hard / We could pretend we're happy / Like we know who we are / Everybody's doing just great / If you don't look too hard / We could pretend we're happy / Like we know who we are"

32. "Where Do We Go" - Xuitcasecity

Sad song lyrics: "Swear you've seen a holy ghost / 'Cause your skin is pale as snow / You're always critical / And I don't need that, I don't need it / I was fine on my own / Yeah, I was fine all along / Different ways girl, yeah, we've known / And I've been thinking, I'm so sick of you / I don't need your lovin', no / I don't want your money, no / I don't need your nothin', no / 'Cause, baby, I got me and I can't read you / As long as my heart beats, will I be sick of / Yeah, I'll still be sick of you"

33. "Need You" - Allie X

Sad song lyrics: "Hey, where'd you go? / We used to be friends / We used to be close / Hey, why'd you leave? / I used to need you / You used to need me"

34. "Better Days" - Hedley

Sad song lyrics: "I've been down, I've been down / Burning up like fever / Better days, better days / Are not so far away / I've been lost, I've been found\ / Now I believe in / Better days, better days / Are not so far away"

35. "America" - XYLØ

Sad song lyrics: "Real life is make-believe / All that glitters isn't gold for me / Save me from everyone / Oh, oh, oh oh / Bite your tongue, don't say anything / You look perfect in this light to me / Save me from everything / Oh, oh, oh oh / They say we can't stay in America / You can be free in America / But I'm sick of listening to everyone / I just want you, oh"

36. "Emotions - French Braids Remix" - Virginia To Vegas

Sad song lyrics: "You always play with, play with my emotions / You got me, and you know it / You got me running, running in slow-motion / So why you always playing, playing with my emotions? / Why you play with my emotions?"

37. "Raindrops (feat. Kerli) - Radio Edit" - SNBRN

Sad song lyrics: "Like raindrops from the desert sky / For you, I've been waiting / Like seeing stars and endless nights / For you I'll be waiting / It's like I can breathe / Can we stay like this forever?"

38. "Unsteady - Justin Caruso Remix" - X Ambassadors

Sad song lyrics: "Mama, come here / Approach, appear / Daddy, I'm alone / 'Cause this house don't feel like home / If you love me, don't let go / If you love me, don't let go"

39. "What I Like About You" - Dante Klein

Sad song lyrics: "You're a bad habit / But I'm attached, oh baby / That's just what I like about you (Like about you)"

40. "Drowning" - KREAM

Sad song lyrics: "We found our hearts on lockdown / You faded in the background / Any other day I'd dry my tears away I'd keep it all inside my heavy mind / We found our hearts on lockdown / We're living in a desert of us / While this city go, city go wild / And I know you'd kill for a drop / Always waiting for rain"

41. "Alone" - Armin van Buuren

Sad song lyrics: "Everyone is broken, only day in your life / Like the ghosts that are shattered, barely alive / Even time's in a rush / But it's going nowhere / Everyone's connected but no one is connecting / The human in me is long and missing / Tell me, have you seen it? / Have you seen it?"

42. "On My Own" - 3LAU

Sad song lyrics: "Dancing through a hurricane / Soaked in technicolor rain / Time is melting in my brain / Paint the roses black as night / Swimming with the satellites / Never wanna know, never wanna let go / No, don't wake me yet, don't give it away / Hold my breath, I just wanna stay and"

43. "On My Mind" - Anis Don Demina

Sad song lyrics: "I've been addicted to your glow / But shadows been growing deeper / I can't see that smile I used to know / But you're still a keeper"

44. "Young & Broken" - No Riddim

Sad song lyrics: "Souls, thirsty for love / Living in the darkness crying for light, now / Praying for light, now/ Ooh, body in the room / Open up the door, hoping for somebody right now / Need somebody right no / 'Cause I'm young and broken / It's like the sky up was falling / But I know how / To lift it up after going down / I'm only young and searching / For the reason why oceans sink, oh"

45. "Her Favorite Song" - Mayer Hawthorne

Sad song lyrics: "'Cause I'm young and broken / It's like the sky up was falling

But I know how / To lift it up after going down / I'm only young and searching / For the reason why oceans sink, oh / Hearts are crumbling, suffering / Now I'm picking up the pieces again"

46. "Everything" - R3HAB

Sad song lyrics: "God made the truth of her / To have to making her / Curses, cause we fit together / Could it be everything? / Could it be everything?"

47. "Heartbeat (Alex Schulz Remix) - AFTR:HRS Mixcut" - Autograf

Sad song lyrics: "Give me one more chance / Can't live my life alone / Give me one more chance / Won't let you down / My heartbeat baby, / Give me one more chance / My heartbeat baby, / Won't let you, won't let you down"

48. "Hello" - Galantis

Sad song lyrics: "There's a voice in my head telling me to stay / If I take one more step, I'll never be the same / I keep running, running, running running from your love / And I keep running, running from you"

49. "Keep Your Head" - David O'Dowda

Sad song lyrics: "Keep your head / Every wants to / You can make me fall apart but I won't blink / You won't speak / And we won't blow away / If you can put your hands on me / We can sit and laugh for a long time / If you can place your hands on me / Then we'll dance"

50. "U Remind Me" - NEØN

Sad song lyrics: "You remind me of a girl that I once knew / See her face whenever I, I look at you / You won't believe all of the things she put me through / This is why I just can't get with you"

51. "OVRBRD" - HARIZ

Sad song lyrics: "I wanna sink this ship / And throw us overboard / A numb awakening / Can't hold on anymore / Cuz it hurts / And it's getting worse"

52. "Overload - The Chainsmokers Remix" - Life of Dillon

Sad song lyrics: "Know that I've been waiting for so long / You're all that I see / I can't stop the feeling oh no / It's kicking over me / Feel the mercury rising / I feel your baseline bumping / Hear it in your rhythm / You got my heartbeat pumping"

53. "Say Goodbye" - Cheat Codes

Sad song lyrics: "And it's hard to pretend that I'm alright / Hard to forgive, I can't empathize / And it's hard to relax, I don't know why / But you make it hard to say goodbye"

54. "Stay" - Zedd

Sad song lyrics: "Waiting for the time to pass you by / Hope the winds of change will change your mind / I could give a thousand reasons why / And I know you, and you've got to / Make it on your own, but we don't have to grow up / We can stay forever young / Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola / Underneath the rising sun / I could give a thousand reasons why / But you're going, and you know that"

55. "All We Know (feat. Pheobe Ryan) - The Chainsmokers

Sad song lyrics: "We're falling apart, still we hold together / We've passed the end, so we chase forever / 'Cause this is all we know / This feeling's all we know"

56. "Sunset" - The xx

Sad song lyrics: "I saw you again, it felt like we had never met / It's like the sunset in your eyes and never wanted to rise / And what have you done with the one I love? / When I look into your eyes, I see no surprise"

57. "Dancing With Myself" - The Knocks

Sad song lyrics: "People come and go yeah / Feels like you are so untied / And it feels like I keep falling / You are the wrong I can't get right"

58. "Let You Go - A-Trak Remix" - The Chainsmokers

Sad song lyrics: "You end up alone after all that you've done / All that you've paid for / Did you get what you wanted? / Loaded the gun with all you were made of / When you're alone, / People don't think you know what you're made of, oh / You've been with me, / It's not up to see, it's all that you paid for / I'll find a way up, see you through what came to pay for / While we're alive, can we relax that, what are maids for / You were there for me / And I was there for you / No-oh, never let you go! / You will always be the one that I regret / How will I let you go?"

59. "Heartbreak Warfare" - John Mayer

Sad song lyrics: "Lightning strike / Inside, my chest to keep me up at night / Dream of ways / To make you understand my pain / Clouds of sulfur in the air / Bombs are falling everywhere / It's heartbreak warfare / Once you want it to begin, / No one really ever wins / In heartbreak warfare"

60. "Love Again" - Hedley

Sad song lyrics: "Yeah, yeah / If I can love again / Lovers in a gunfight / Caught up in the crossfire / Dark side of the moonlight / Could you let me go? / Is this how it plays out? / Battle scars and breakdowns / Is there anything left to save now? / Could you let me know? / If you're for sure / And if I'm strong enough / If you wait long enough"

61. "See You Again (feat. Charlie Puth)" - Wiz Khalifa

Sad song lyrics: "It's been a long day without you, my friend / And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again / We've come a long way from where we began / Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again / When I see you again"

62. "Dancing With A Stranger (with Normani) - Sam Smith

Sad song lyrics: "I don't wanna be alone tonight (alone tonight) / It's pretty clear that I'm not over you (over you, over you) / I'm still thinking 'bout the things you do (things you do) / So I don't wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight / Can you light the fire? (light the fire, light the fire) / I need somebody who can take control (take control) / I know exactly what I need to do / 'Cause I don't wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight / Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new / Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger / Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new / Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger / Dancing with a stranger"

63. "Somebody That I Used To Know" - Gotye

Sad song lyrics: "Now and then I think of when we were together / Like when you said you felt so happy you could die / Told myself that you were right for me / But felt so lonely in your company / But that was love and it's an ache I still remember"

64. "In The End" - Linkin Park

Sad song lyrics: "It starts with one thing / I don't know why / It doesn't even matter how hard you try / Keep that in mind / I designed this rhyme / To explain in due time / All I know / Time is a valuable thing / Watch it fly by as the pendulum swings / Watch it count down to the end of the day / The clock ticks life away"

65. "Afraid" - The Neighbourhood

Sad song lyrics: "When I wake up I'm afraid, somebody else might take my place / When I wake up I'm afraid, somebody else might take my place / Make that money, fake that bunny, ache my tummy / On the fence, all the time / Paint young honey, face so sunny, ain't that funny / All my friends always lie to me / I know they're thinking"

66. "Sweater Weather" - The Neighbourhood

Sad song lyrics: "All I am is a man / I want the world in my hands / I hate the beach / But I stand in California with my toes in the sand / Use the sleeves of my sweater / Let's have an adventure / Head in the clouds but my gravity's centered / Touch my neck and I'll touch yours / You in those little high waisted shorts, oh / She knows what I think about / And what I think about / One love, two mouths / One love, one house / No shirt, no blouse / Just us, you find out / Nothing that wouldn't wanna tell you about no"

67. "R.I.P. 2 My Youth" - The Neighbourhood

Sad song lyrics: "R.I.P. to my youth / If you really listen, then this is to you / Mama, there is only so much I can do / Tough for you to witness it but it was for me too"

68. "The Man Who Can't Be Moved" - The Script

Sad song lyrics: "'Cause if one day you wake up and find that you're missing me / And your heart starts to wonder where on this earth I could be / Thinkin' maybe you'll come back here to the place that we'd meet / And you'll see me waiting for you on our corner of the street / So I'm not moving, I'm not moving"

69. "One Last Time" - Ariana Grande

Sad song lyrics: "So one last time / I need to be the one who takes you home / One more time / I promise after that, I'll let you go / Baby I don't care if you got her in your heart / All I really care is you wake up in my arms"

70. "Happier" - Marshmello

Sad song lyrics: "Then only for a minute / I want to change my mind / 'Cause this just don't feel right to me / I wanna raise your spirits / I want to see you smile but / Know that means I'll have to leave"

71. "Stay With Me" - Sam Smith

Sad song lyrics: "Guess it's true / I'm not good at a one-night stand / But I still need love 'cause I'm just a man / These nights never seem to go to plan / I don't want you to leave / Will you hold my hand / Oh, won't you stay with me? / 'Cause you're all I need / This ain't love, it's clear to see / But darling, stay with me"

72. "Who (feat. BTS)" - Lauv

Sad song lyrics: "Our minds have new eyes and visions of you / Girl, I think I need a minute / To figure out what is, what isn't / These choices and voices, they're all in my head / Sometimes you make me feel crazy / Sometimes, I swear I think you hate me like uh / I need a walk, I need a walk, I need to get out of here / 'Cause I need to know / Who are you? / 'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with, baby"

73. "Tah Dah" - MIKA

Sad song lyrics: "It's getting harder and harder to bear / You've got me acting like a clown in a collar / You got me spending all the time I can spare / You got me wasting every dime, every dollar / When I stumble and fall / Does it hurt you at all? / Will it twist like a knife / For the rest of your life? / You think that love's a joke / But there ain't too much to laugh at / And it's all for show / Should I keep my ticket after / Or should I just go? / When you're begging for attention / Once the crowd goes home / And there's no one left to listen / Tah Dah!"

74. "Stay Down" - Ricky Mears

Sad song lyrics: "You cannot hide from me / I don't feel at all / You beat me to the wall / I don't care at all / I don't care"

75. "Bleeding Love" - ASTR

Sad song lyrics: "Heartbeats full of fire / Now we're caught up in emotion / Cut me with your lies / Now we're never gonna slow down / We keep bleeding love / 'Til we come down / We keep bleeding love / 'Til we come down / 'Til we come down / 'Til we come down / Already over it now"

76. "Always" - The Him

Sad song lyrics: "Remember we were running wild / Never ever felt like we were broke / Using friends as alibis / No one ever knew just where we going / Broken down in bathrooms / Listening to bad news / Thought you'd never let me go / And are we just too late?"

77. "For the First Time" - The Script

Sad song lyrics: "She's all laid up in bed with a broken heart / While I'm drinking Jack all alone in my local bar / And we don't know how we got into this mad situation / Only doing things out of frustration"

78. "Apologize" - Timbaland

Sad song lyrics: "I'm holding on your rope / Got me ten feet off the ground / And I'm hearing what you say, but I just can't make a sound / You tell me that you need me / Then you go and cut me down, but wait / You tell me that you're sorry / Didn't think I'd turn around, and say / That it's too late to apologize, it's too late / I said it's too late to apologize, it's too late"

79. "Out of My League" - Fitz and The Tantrums

Sad song lyrics: "And you were out of my league / All the things I believed / You were just the right kind / Yeah, you were more than just a dream / You were out of my league / Got my heartbeat racing / If I die, don't wake me / 'Cause you are more than just a dream"

80. "Fake Love" - Drake

Sad song lyrics: "Somethin' ain't right when we talkin' / Somethin' ain't right when we talkin' / Look like you hidin' your problems / Really you never was solid / No you can't son me, you won't ever get to run me / Just when sh-- look, outta reach, I reach back like one, three / Like one, three, yeah"

81. "Sad Girl" - Lana Del Rey

Sad song lyrics: "He's got the fire and he walks with fame / He's got the fire and he talks with fame / His Bonnie on the side, Bonnie on the side / Makes me so sad, girl / His money on the side, money on the side / Makes me so sad, girl"

82. "Summertime Sadness" - Lana Del Rey

Sad song lyrics: "I got my red dress on tonight / Dancin' in the dark in the pale moonlight / Done my hair up real big, beauty queen style / High heels off, I'm feelin' alive / Oh my God, I feel it in the air / Telephone wires above / Are sizzlin' like a snare / Honey I'm on fire, I feel it everywhere / Nothin' scares me anymore / Kiss me hard before you go / Summertime sadness / I just wanted you to know / That baby, you the best"

83. "Just A Dream - Main" - Nelly

Sad song lyrics: "I was thinking bout her, thinkin' bout me / Thinkin' bout us, what we gon' be / Open my eyes yeah, it was only Just A Dream / So I traveled back, down that road / Will she come back, no one knows / I realize yeah, it was only Just A Dream"

84. "Secrets" - OneRepublic

Sad song lyrics: "I need another story / Something to get off my chest / My life gets kinda boring / Need something that I can confess / 'Til all my sleeves are stained red / From all the truth that I've said / Come by it honestly I swear / Thought you saw me wink, no / I've been on the brink, so"

85. "Love Song" - Sara Bareilles

Sad song lyrics: "I'm not gonna write you a love song / 'Cause you asked for it / 'Cause you need one, you see / I'm not gonna write you a love song / 'Cause you tell me it's / Make or breaking this / If you're on your way"

86. "Someone Like You" - Adele

Sad song lyrics: "Never mind, I'll find someone like you / I wish nothing but the best for you, too / "Don't forget me, " I beg / I remember you said / "Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead"

87. "Let Her Go" - Passenger

Sad song lyrics: "Well you only need the light when it's burning low / Only miss the sun when it starts to snow / Only know you love her when you let her go / Only know you've been high when you're feeling low / Only hate the road when you're missing home / Only know you love her when you let her go / And you let her go"

88. "Just the Way You Are" - Bruno Mars

Sad song lyrics: "When I see your face

There's not a thing that I would change 'cause you're amazing / Just the way you are / And when you smile / The whole world stops and stares for a while / 'Cause girl you're amazing / Just the way you are / Yeah"

89. "The One That Got Away" - Katy Perry

Sad song lyrics: "In another life, I would be your girl / We keep all our promises, be us against the world / In another life, I would make you stay / So I don't have to say you were the one that got away / The one that got away"

90. "True Love (feat. Lily Allen) - Pink

Sad song lyrics: "Sometimes I hate every single stupid word you say / Sometimes I wanna slap you in your whole face (whoa oh oh) / There's no one quite like you, you push all my buttons down / I know life would suck without you (whoa oh oh) / At the same time, I wanna hug you / I wanna wrap my hands round your neck"

91. "Try" - Pink

Sad song lyrics: "Ever wonder 'bout what he's doing / How it's all turned to lies / Sometimes I think that it's better, / To never ask why / Where there is desire, there is gonna be a flame / Where there is a flame, someone's bound to get burned / But just because it burns, doesn't mean you're gonna die / You gotta get up and try, and try, and try / Gotta get up and try, and try, and try / You gotta get up and try, and try, and try"

92. "Fix You" - Coldplay

Sad song lyrics: "When you try your best but you don't succeed / When you get what you want but not what you need / When you feel so tired but you can't sleep / Stuck in reverse / When the tears come streaming down your face / 'Cause you lose something you can't replace / When you love someone but it goes to waste / What could it be worse?"

93. "Bury A Friend" - Billie Eilish

Sad song lyrics: "Come here / Say it, spit it out, what is it exactly / You're payin'? Is the amount cleanin' you out, am I satisfactory? / Today, I'm thinkin' about the things that are deadly / The way I'm drinkin' you down / Like I wanna drown like I wanna end me"

94. "Need U Around" - Juicy M

Sad song lyrics: "If for a moment, I lose my mind / From getting older / We're getting older / If I have fallen to my decline / Just shine a light on / Shine a light on / I need you around / Around, round, round / I need you around / Around, round"

95. "Truth" - Terror Jr

Sad song lyrics: "Ringin' in my ears, it's you / Got me goin' crazy, walkin' on a tightrope / Now I'm doin' things I won't do / This is what you made me, baby I'm a psycho / But we do it better than anybody do / I'ma Cinderella, and you ain't gotta shoe / Tell me I'm your best song, singing out of tune"

96. "Come Home" - BAYNK

Sad song lyrics: "I could never say, "This feels right" / We're talkin' in circles all night / How can we see the light if we're both blinded / You want my love / There's only love for you"

97. "Breathe Me" - Sia

Sad song lyrics: "Help, I have done it again / I have been here many times before / Hurt myself again today / And, the worst part is there's no-one else to blame / Be my friend, hold me / Wrap me up, enfold me / I am small and needy / Warm me up and breathe me"

98. "All of Me" - John Legend

Sad song lyrics: "What would I do without your smart mouth? / Drawing me in, and you kicking me out / You've got my head spinning, no kidding, I can't pin you down / What's going on in that beautiful mind / I'm on your magical mystery ride / And I'm so dizzy, don't know what hit me, but I'll be alright"

99. "Die Alone (feat. Jason Caesar)" - Shane Eli

Sad song lyrics: "The world is waiting, finding freedom / People praying, hoping, dreaming / Of a world that ain't so cold / A place to save your soul / But you know, I know, we were / Born to die alone / Die alone / Put your hands to the sky make the rainfall / Lost a father, made a million dollars on the same call / Kings and peasants live together in the same walls / Poor folks rich folks / Sing the same song / Everybody wanna ring ex LeBron / Packing heat / Pushing rocks to the mong? / And the night gets dark for the dawn / But the sun's scared to come up now for too long"

100. "Merry Go Round" - Suzie McNeil

Sad song lyrics: "Pick me up, push me down, you've got me spinning around / I say yes, you say no, it always stops and then go / Why I'm crying, if we fight, you should be drying my eyes / Pick me up, push me down get me off this merry go round / And round and round and here we go, round and round and round again"

