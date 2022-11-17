12 Signs From The Universe That You Are On The Wrong Path

In life it’s hard to know if your actions are taking you in the right direction or not. Sure, you may have done the research and laid out the steps, but are you sure this is not the wrong path?

The universe is always sending messages and signals to guide our way through life. If you pay attention to the warning signs the universe sends, you can avoid making a wrong decision.

12 Signs From the Universe That You’re on the Wrong Path

1. You’ve lost interest in something you thought you loved.

Getting to your life’s purpose is everyone’s dream. It can be a moving target, though. You may have thought you’d found that thing you truly love to do then, suddenly, you are no longer interested.

If the work you are doing no longer makes you feel good and you are having difficulty staying engaged, the universe is letting you know that this might not be the best route for you.

2. You are unsettled.

Another one of the signs from the universe that you are traveling down the wrong road is a constant desire for change.

Looking for new experiences is perfectly normal, but if you find yourself wanting to be anywhere but where you are, you need to take heed and keep looking for your purpose.

3. You’re super stressed.

One of the biggest signs that you are on the wrong path is the presence of stress. Anxiety and irritation are the symptoms that let you know you’ve reached your breaking point.

If your mind is consumed with worry, your body is letting you know that something isn’t working. It could be a job, a business venture, a relationship or finances, but it is definitely time to make a move.

4. You are always in pain or sick.

Unexplained chronic pain or illness are sure signs that your body is rebelling against you. The pain or sickness can be associated with what is going on in your life.

If you have ongoing pain or illness that cannot be medically justified, the issue may be subconscious, hidden in the deep recesses of your soul. Dig in and figure out what is out of alignment in your life.

5. You’re struggling to find joy.

Do things that used to bring you happiness seem dull and irrelevant now? Joy is the key ingredient in living the life you want. If you can’t seem to find it, you are not living the life the universe intended for you.

The good thing about not having the joyfulness you seek is that when you find it, you will be able to immediately recognize it. Change direction and follow your internal happiness meter to get back on track.

6. You’re indulging in things to cover your dissatisfaction.

If you’ve suddenly started drinking more than usual or are partaking in recreational drugs to forget what’s going on around you, the time has come to face the music with a clear mind.

We give ourselves excuses for overindulging at times. Maybe you tell yourself you work too hard and need "supplements" to relax. But this is a telltale sign you are not doing the right thing for yourself.

7. Wherever you go, bad luck follows.

Have you ever felt like everything in your life is going wrong? We’ve all been there, and it can be a really depressing experience. The silver lining is that you have an opportunity to change your misfortune.

Bad luck can be as simple as stubbing your toe or incurring unexpected expenses. They might be small in the big scheme of things, but if these instances are constant, you need some redirection.

8. You’re a neat freak... or not.

Being on one extreme or the other of the cleanliness spectrum can signify a lack of alignment with your life’s work. Some people compulsively clean to busy themselves instead of standing and dealing.

On the other hand, there are those that let clutter build up. In that situation, you may be overwhelmed or unmotivated and need to rethink where your life is headed.

9. You distract yourself.

Because you don’t like the direction your life is moving in, it’s not uncommon to create distractions to avoid thinking about it.

You may be going out and socializing too much. Meanwhile, your life is falling apart. If you habitually avoid confronting the things that need to adjust in your life, you are on the wrong path.

10. You are holding on for dear life.

If you are hanging on to something you know doesn’t make you feel good, it’s time to let go. Sometimes we get comfortable in our unhappy circumstances and are afraid to make the necessary changes.

The past gives us excuses for present and future failures. Letting go means taking accountability for our own actions and taking responsibility for creating new opportunities.

11. You ignore your intuition.

We all have that little voice in our heads or a gut feeling when things are about to go terribly wrong. Intuition is a powerful human superpower and ignoring yours can be detrimental.

If you are having difficulty trusting your inner voice due to pressure from outside forces, you need to take a deep breath, get still, and figure out what you want to do.

12. A psychic tells you.

The easiest way to find out if you are out of alignment is to go to a psychic. Going to a professional can help you to gain clarity and move forward.

Find someone you can trust and lean on them for guidance. Once you’ve identified what needs to change, take decisive action to get yourself on the right path.

What do you do when you are on the wrong path?

If you’ve found that you are misguided and want to get on the right track, the first thing you need to do is recognize the signs.

To do this, take time to yourself and clear the clutter from your mind. Listen to your instincts and intuition and stick to your guns. Don’t allow pressure and stress to force your hand.

Be open and non-judgmental. Anything is possible, so when life gives you lemons, pick yourself up and make lemonade.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment & news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.