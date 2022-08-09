What It Really Means When People Talk About Being In 'Vibrational Alignment'

Manifesting what we truly want in life can feel like a daunting task, especially when our emotions hold us back. But, believe it or not, we have the power to bring our desires to life.

And it all begins by understanding the meaning of getting into alignment, as well as the scale of consciousness. Because doing so will allow you to become a vibrational match for what you want to attract.

What are the levels of consciousness?

Also known as the map of consciousness or scales of consciousness, this concept was created by Dr. David R. Hawkins, MD., Phd. Using a muscle test, Hawkins conducted more than 250,000 calibrations during 20 years of research in order to determine and define the range of values, attitudes and emotions that correspond to levels of consciousness.

Here’s a chart of vibrational energy and it’s association with various emotions and ways of being. On a scale of 0 to 1k. 200 is basically the gateway to self-awareness. To feel boredom you have to know that you’re feeling boredom pic.twitter.com/PcfbfnVXl4 — Tiago Forte (@fortelabs) March 2, 2020

Dr. Hawkins first wrote about this concept in his book, “Power vs. Force,” which created a logarithmic scale of 1 to 1,000 grouping the range of values and emotions, effectively mapping out the range of human consciousness. The emotions range from lower level emotions like anger or shame, all the way to expanded ones like love and enlightenment.

The levels or scales of consciousness describe the energetic frequency we all have, and using the map, we can begin to understand human consciousness as a whole.

What does it mean to 'get into alignment'?

First, it’s important to understand what getting into alignment means. TikToker Gabby, a manifestation and mindset coach, explains in a two-part video what this means, exactly.

Essentially, getting into alignment means becoming a vibrational match for what you want to attract. Gabby uses the example of someone who is lonely wishing to attract a soulmate-type relationship. If the love frequency vibrates at level 500, but you’re vibrating at a lower level emotion like apathy or fear, before you can receive the love you desire, you need to be vibrating at level 500.

But you must raise your vibrational level to get what you desire. Because, as she explains, if you’re feeling lonely, you cannot attract love; if you’re feeling broken, you cannot attract abundance; if you’re feeling sad, you cannot attract happiness.

The goal, as she explains, is to get to a better place of feeling, and the higher you move up the scale of consciousness, the better the things are that you can attract.

How do you become a vibrational match for what you want to attract?

In part two of Gabby’s video, she explains the best way to attract what you want, moving up the scale, is to meditate and really pay attention to how you feel.

So, according to Gabby, if you want to attract love because you don’t currently have, to reach that vibration of love means paying attention to the love around you, as well as the love you show yourself.

When you begin to notice and feel genuine happiness for people who are in love, in addition to love for yourself, you begin to climb the scale and get to the frequency of love. This allows you to attract that love into your life.

However, if you don’t love yourself or hate seeing other people happy, you can’t attract that love for yourself.

Gabby’s advice is to pay attention to how you feel and do anything you can to replicate what you want. Feel the feelings of love before having a relationship, just as you would feel abundance before welcoming wealth.

In the process, you'll finally understand how to use a positive mindset in responding to the world around you.

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who has written hundreds of articles about relationships, trending news and entertainment, numerology and astrology. Follow her on Twitter for more.