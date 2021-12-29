20 Celebs Who Lost It All (And Went Broke)

Sad to say, riches to rags stories are common among the rich and famous. Celebs who went broke often disappear for a while and people wonder what happened to them.

Most people think that famous people are just rich but have no idea where that money comes from. They don't really understand how royalties work and things like that, so regular people make a lot of assumptions about celebrity bank accounts.

And, do you know who else makes those same assumptions? Celebrities. It turns out, very few people understand economics, budgeting, and other boring-yet-super-important stuff like that.

Someone might be famous, but that doesn't mean they have a high net worth or are still making money.

Sometimes, they make a lot of money really quick and then make almost nothing for several years — but keep on spending money like it's still rolling in. Sometimes, they file for bankruptcy or neglect to pay taxes.

That's why it shouldn't be surprising to find out that celebs often go broke. They live like they're making millions a year, but that's usually not the case.

Here are 20 celebrities who went broke and their riches to rags stories.