25 Songs About Change & Transformation

Throughout life, you will inevitably have to experience change on a daily basis and though change can be scary at times, it can also be good and transformative.

You should learn to embrace change and transformation in life because that's how we learn and grow as individuals. These types of experiences teach us important life lessons we wouldn't learn otherwise.

That's why there are quite a few songs about change to help you through whatever transformation you're experiencing in your own life.

If you're looking to embrace change and transformation in your life and want music about new beginnings, moving on, and something to inspire a growth mindset, then here are the best change songs that will motivate you to keep going.

30 Songs About Change And Transformation:

1. "Burning Gold" by Christina Perri

In "Burning Gold" Christina Perri comments on burning yourself out, and burning gold is a metaphor for experiencing burnout and not let it ruin you because you are strong and bright like gold. Perri sings about being tired of living a fearful and unfulfilling life, but realizes the power inside of her and commits to making small changes every day in her life.

2. "Change" by Carrie Underwood

This Carrie Underwood reminds you to not listen to the haters who criticize you and belittle you for thinking you can change the world. Ignore the haters and believe that you have to power to make some positive change in the world because even a small gesture can do some good.

3. "The Times They Are A-Changin'" by Bob Dylan

This is a classic song from Dylan that served as a classic mission statement for promoting social change in the 1960s, which definitely needed some change. It's all about the world-changing and making positive social change to provide a better future for others.

4. "A Change Is Gonna Come" by Sam Cooke

This beautiful song is all about change during the 1960s and the issues of segregation and racism that were occurring. It's so powerful that it became an anthem for the American Civil Rights Movement.

5. "What's going on?" by Marvin Gaye

This smooth and groovy Marvin Gaye song is actually an optimistic call for change, calling out the people in our society that allow systemic violence to persist and Gaye civilly explores this by asking the question, "what's going on?"

6. "Changes" by David Bowie

David Bowie's "Changes" is a rock classic off his album named after the song, titled "Changes" as well. "Changes" is all about reinventing yourself and finding yourself in the world and who you are as an artist and looking at how much you've changed since childhood.

7. "Waiting On The World" by John Mayer

Mayer explores the feeling of hopelessness that you get when you think about how to change the world when there's so much that is needed to make a positive change and impact. It's all about caring about the world but thinking about when will it actually change and is that selfish to wait for the world to change?

8. “The Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson explores transformation in this song, asking others to take a good look at themselves and examining themselves for flaws. He wants you to then learn from your flaws and become a better person and do the work that needs to be done on the inside to make you a better person on the outside.

9. "Change" by Taylor Swift

Swift is a great singer-songwriter, and even at a young age, she knew what was up. "Change" is all about not getting what you deserve and feeling held back and held down by others. It's time for you to change and break free from all the people who try to hold you back.

10. "One Man Can Change the World” by Big Sean

This hip-hop song by Big Sean is all about how we need to remind ourselves sometimes of the change that we have the power to make even we are struggling. No matter how big or small you are, one person can do a lot of good.

11. "Everything Has Changed" by Taylor Swift (featuring Ed Sheeran)

This beautiful duet between Swift and Sheeran is all about growing up as young friends and transforming into young adults falling for each other. Transformation of the heart and body is always a good form of change.

12. “Redemption Song” by Bob Marley

Bob Marley's "Redemption Song" is all about change, freedom, redemption and freeing your mind. You don't have to struggle mentally and physically in life held back from your own thoughts.

13. "Landslide" by The Chicks

"Landslide" is one of the most relatable songs about change and being afraid of change but to let that fear die as you get older and make positive changes. "Well, I've been afraid of changin' 'cause I've built my life around you but time makes you bolder even children get older and I'm getting older too."

14. "Rivers & Roads" by The Head & The Heart

This song explores how change can be sad, scary, intimidating, and it gives you a reason to be fearful. But at the same time, it's important to make the change to move in a different direction in life just like how rivers and roads have all sorts of paths and twists and turns.

15. "A Change Would Do You Good" by Sheryl Crow

This relatable Sheryl Crow song is about how much you wish some people could change and how it could actually do them good. It reminds you to pull yourself together and start making positive changes.

16. "I Can Change" by Lake Street Dive

This song is about telling yourself you can change even if you're scared you won't get something right, don't let fear rule your heart in life. It also reminds you to not let hate control your mind and listen to lies in your head.

17. "All Things Must Pass" by George Harrison

This song was off the former Beatles' first album after splitting from the band all about moving on in life. Just like boy bands, they come and they go but sometimes you have to do your own thing and find your own path in life. It reminds you to find your independence in life.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

18. "Imagine" by John Lennon.

Another former Beatles member, John Lennon's "Imagine" is also about change and transformation in the world. Imagining the great possibilities and chances that will come in the future. "Imagine all the people livin' life in peace, you."

19. "Change the World" by Eric Clapton

Clapton explores making a change in the world to impress his love interest. It's admiring and endearing that he sings about changing the world for a person he loves to please her. Even if you make a change for another person, that still counts.

20. "Both Sides Now" by Joni Mitchell

"Both Sides Now" is all about transformation and how sometimes your hopes and dreams don't match up with your reality and that's ok. You have to "leave 'em laughing when you go" and if it's okay if you don't want to let other people know your true feelings, with time, that might change but you should always listen to your heart.

21. "Breakaway" by Kelly Clarkson

Breakaway is a great song about change and transformation, about spreading your wings, learning how to fly, and doing what it takes in life to succeed. Don't let anyone hold you back and follow your own path, "take a risk, take a chance, make a change, and breakaway."

22. "I Am Changing" by Jennifer Hudson

This moving song by Jennifer Hudson speaks to a person going through personal growth and transformation. It's all about self-improvement and looking to others you know and trust to help you make a positive change.

23. "Changed" by The Rascal Flatts

This song is more of a religious song about how god and believing in the lord can help change you and help you with your personal transformation. If you're a religious person, believing in god and praying can actually help others make a transformation in their lives and there is some sort of power in that.

24. "Laughter Lines" by Bastille

Laughter Lines is all about the change you experience in life when you lose a friend. It's very relatable and reminds you that transformation in life is normal and that just because things end in life doesn't mean they can be picked up again later on in the future.

25. "Change" by Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera's song change was actually dedicated to the victims of the Orlando gay nightclub terror attack of 2016. It's all about pleading and begging for a change in our world. It also is a reminder to be who you are and that one day love with prevail hate.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers news & entertainment, love & relationships, and internet culture. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.