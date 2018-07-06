Corey Feldman might have the answers.

Was Michael Jackson framed for child abuse to cover up another crime?

At the 2018 Golden Globes, no one could argue that rape culture and the sexual abuse of men in power in Hollywood was impossible to ignore. From Oprah to Natalie Portman, everyone seemed to understand that this was a watershed moment for our culture, and they were determined to do their part to make sure that the voices of the abused were heard.

However, for all the good the departure from fashion and frivolity was, the complexity and enormity of the problem was swept under the rug.

Oprah's speech was flawless and important, but the fact that survivors like Mira Sorvino and Corey Feldman weren't even there to hear it is indicative of just how deeply rooted this problem is in Hollywood and the world.

Corey Feldman has made it his personal crusade to expose the ring of elite pedophiles who he believes present the most danger to potential victims. He refuses to be silenced, and with every new bit of information he shares, it becomes clear that the plan to cover up and conceal the real villains of these Hollywood horror stories has been epic and far-reaching.

This includes the potential framing of Michael Jackson for the allegations made against him about inappropriate conduct with children. Here's what we know about these allegations, and Feldman's involvement in exposing the truth.

Corey Feldman named his accuser.

In November of 2017, Feldman appeared on The Dr. Oz Show and named actor Jon Grissom as the man who had sexually molested him for a period of 16 years.

In December of that year, he returned to The Dr. Oz Show with audio recordings made in 1993 of him naming Grissom as his assailant in a report made to the Santa Barbara police. No interviews of Grissom were made at that time regarding Feldman's accusations.

This wasn't the first person he'd named.

Prior to naming Grissom, Feldman made accusations against child talent manager Marty Weiss, 56. In 2012, Weiss was sentenced on charges of child molestation. He served just six months in jail, though he did have to sign onto the sex offenders registry.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly in November of 2017, Feldman said that Weiss molested him when he was a young actor in the 1980s. He refutes the claims of abuse against Feldman saying simply, "it was not me."

Who is Jon Grissom?

Grissom appeared in two of Feldman's pictures: License to Drive (1988) and Dream a Little Dream (1989). Prior to being named outright, Feldman assigned him a pseudonym, Ron Crimson, in his autobiography.

Grissom's MySpace is still active, believe it or not, and it contains several near nudes of the 50-year-old, and several snaps of him actually embracing Feldman.

Speaking about these images to Dr. Oz, Feldman said, "This guy on his My Space page and his Facebook page has got pictures of me and Corey Haim. He still taunts it and flaunts it."

Feldman claims Michael Jackson was framed.

Feldman purports to have gone to the police to tell his story in the hopes of finding justice. He quickly came to another conclusion about their intentions.

Speaking about his battle to have the truth known, Feldman told Dr. Oz, "They were trying to frame Michael Jackson and bury the Corey Feldman story. I've spent my entire life fighting this battle. No one was listening then. No one is listening now. [The] LAPD is still not investigating it."

Feldman has always been adamant that his relationship with Jackson was never inappropriate, but did admit in 2005 that the accusations made against the star did cause him to reevaulate their friendship.

"I'm here to say I hope and I pray that these things never happened, and if they never happened, then there's some real sickness with a lot of people. But if they did happen, then there's a lot of sickness with one person. And that person needs to be punished," said Feldman about Jackson to interviewer Martin Bashir.

While Feldman does not believe Jackson ever harmed him, he did share a disturbing story with Bashir:

"We went to his apartment, and I noticed a book that he had out on his coffee table. The book contained pictures of grown men and women naked. And the book was focused on venereal diseases and the genitalia. I was kind of grossed out by it. I didn't think of it as a big deal.

And for all these years, I probably never thought twice about it. But in light of recent evidence, I have to say that if my son was 14 years old, 13 years old and went to a man's apartment that was 35, and I knew that they were sitting down together talking about this, I would probably beat his a**."

What happened with the missing 1993 tapes?

Initially, the Santa Barbara Police Department, responsible for the Jackson investigation in the 90s, claimed that they had lost the tapes, including Feldman from the Michael Jackson investigation in 1993.

However, days before Feldman appeared in December 2017 on Doctor Oz, they issued an email saying that the tapes had been recovered and transferred to the LAPD for investigation. The tapes had actually been recovered by Harvey Levin, TMZ giant and executive producer of Celebrity Justice, who handed them over to the proper authorities.

Coincidentally, Feldman claimed to have found his own copies of the 1993 tapes among his personal effects the day before his interview with Doctor Oz, and a day before he learned that the Santa Barbara police had found their copies and handed them over to the LAPD.

Feldman has said that he just wants both his and Haim's perpetrators to pay for their crimes.

According to Feldman, when he asked Haim why he didn't go public with the information himself, Haim is alleged to have said, "Because he'll kill me. He'll kill me."

Feldman believes that pedophilia is an epidemic in Hollywood. "Parents should be shaking," he said. "I don't have my kids in this industry, what does that tell you?"

In his December 2017 appearance on Dr. Oz when asked if he felt vindication now that the tapes had emerged, Feldman's response was a somber one: “Not yet. Vindication will come when my best friend’s (Corey Haim) perpetrators are behind bars, my perpetrators are behind bars.”

Feldman started raising money to make a film about it.

After naming Weiss and Grissom, Feldman claimed that he now had names of other men in Hollywood who are part of this ring of pedophiles, including the names of those who molested the late Haim.

Feldman wanted to raise $1 million through crowdfunding for his "truth campaign." He wanted to use that money he raises to make a feature film that would expose other alleged abusers in Hollywood.

"The bottom line is, I'm not an accuser," said Feldman. "I am a victim and a survivor. I have done what I have done to try to help other people, it's true. But at the end of the day, I'm a producer of a movie."

Feldman promised more soon.

Thanks to the #MeToo movement and the Time's Up movements taking the forefront, even at events like the Golden Globes, Feldman's story looked like it might also finally get the investigation that's due.

While the LAPD was not commenting on the status of Feldman's case, that did not stop the actor from taking to Periscope and reminding people how much more work needs to be done to have the seedy underbelly of Hollywood's elite abusers come crashing down.

In fact, while the promotion of the fight has been good, the hypocrisy of Hollywood cannot be ignored. Apparently, Feldman was not even invited to attend the awards.

He made good on his promise.

In March 2020, Feldman released his documentary about child sexual abuse in Hollywood entitled, My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. In the film, Feldman maintained his claims about Grissom and Weiss, while also naming two more men.

The other men he accused are nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman and actor Charlie Sheen. Both have denied the claims made against them.

Feldman has said he's no longer "defending" Jackson.

4 ANY1 WHO MISSED MY INTERVIEW 2DAY, I WANTED 2 POST IT AGAIN HERE! THIS WAS THE HARDEST INTERVIEW I HAV EVER DONE OUTSIDE OF THE DAY CH PASSED. MY IS WITH ALL VICTIMS, & THE CHILDREN OF MJ WHO ALSO R VICTIMS N ALL OF THIS. PLEASE RESPECT THAT! https://t.co/dlfiYPBN8q — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 7, 2019

In 2019, he revealed that he'd no longer stand by Jackson:

“You’re a kid whose endured sexual abuse and during those times, I’m looking to somebody like Michael Jackson as a friend, as a big brother figure and he was that person to me. It comes to a point where as an advocate for victims, as an advocate for changing the statutes of limitations to make sure that victims’ voices are heard, it becomes impossible for me to remain virtuous and not at least consider what’s being said and not listen to what the victims are saying — this is very important.

We must give them their voice. We must allow them to speak. And therefore, we also must consider all sides of this, even as uncomfortable as that may be...

I don’t want to be perceived as I’m here to defend Michael because I can no longer do that. I cannot in good consciousness defend anyone who’s being accused of such horrendous crimes, but at the same time, I’m also not here to judge him because he did not do those things to me and that was not my experience.

So, therefore, my place is not to be the judge and not to be the accuser and not to be the defender, my job in this is to focus on what’s most important, which is helping to reform the statutes of limitations in every state because if we can reform the statutes of limitations, we can prevent things from ever getting to this point.”

