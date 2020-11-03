Sweet Details About Wesley Snipes's Relationship With Wife, Nakyung Park

Wesley Snipes is a well known American actor who's best known for his performance in the Blade movie franchise.

The actor has more than 70 credits to his name.

Snipes is in the headlines once again as he reflects in a lengthy interview on his three years in prison.

In the interview, he says he, "came out a clearer person. Clearer on my values, clearer on my purpose."

He also discussed how his prison stint affected his relationship with his wife.

Who is Wesley Snipes' wife, Nakyung Park?

Nakyung Park is the daughter of South Korean entertainment executive Park Cheol.

Park's father was a director at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation where he helped to make several hit television shows between the 1980s and 1990s.

Park was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea. She eventually moved to the United States and now goes by her nickname "Nikki".

What does Nakyung Park do for a living?

She's a painter by trade but is better known as the wife of Wesley Snipes.

She was interested in art at an early age, allegedly having her first art class in her neighbor’s garage at age give. Her first painting is said to be an oil pastel painting of a yellow sunflower.

It's unclear if she's selling her paintings or if she simply does it for fun. Her art account can be viewed here.

What is Wesley Snipes' wife's age?

Nakyung Park is a Virgo born on September 1, 1977, and is 43 years old.

She's 15 years younger than her husband.

How old is Wesley Snipes?

Wesley Snipes is 58 years old.

He was born on July 31, 1962, which makes the Blade actor a Leo on the zodiac calendar.

How did Nakyung Park and Wesley Snipes meet?

It's unclear how Park and Snipes officially met, but they began dating in the late 90s after Snipes' divorce from his first wife was finalized.

The couple tied the knot on March 17, 2003.

They decided against having a huge wedding and instead got married in a quaint little County Courthouse in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Wesley Snipes's kids — how many does he have with Nakyung Park?

Park and Snipes have four kids together. The pair had two children before they were married and two after.

Their first child came in 2000, a son, Akhenaten Kihwa-T Snipes.

A year later in July 2001, they had a daughter, Iset Jua-T Snipes.

Then they got married and a year later they had another son, Alaafia Jehu-T Snipes.

Alimayu Moa-T Snipes was their third son and last child born in 2007.

Snipes also has one child with his first wife.

Park is a dog mommy.

Park is the dog mommy to her Shih-poo named Timbit.

She adopted the little pup in 2012 while she was in Vancouver for schooling.

The adorable dog has his own Instagram page where Park shares adorable photos of the inquisitive pup.

Who is Wesley Snipes' ex-wife?

Wesley Snipes was married before meeting Nikki Park. His first wife was April DuBois.

Snipes married DuBois in 1985 and divorced five years later in 1990.

Within the five years of marriage, DuBois gave Snipes his first son, Jelani Asar Snipes.

Wesley Snipes went to jail for tax evasion.

The Blade actor was sentenced to three years in prison for tax evasion and was fined $5 million in 2010.

Of his time in prison, he revealed that, "the biggest thing I got from [being in prison] was learning the value of time and how we often squander it."

During his time in prison, Park had to take care of their five children and lived her life the best she could.

In 2010, Park wrote an angry and impassioned 6-page letter that she sent out to friends and family during the holidays arguing that her husband was "wronged in a way that I thought only existed in the movies."

Snipes was released from prison in April 2013.

What is Welsey Snipes' net worth?

Wesley Snipes' net worth as of 2020 is roughly $10.2 million.

